A review of Sunday's action at the William Hill World Darts Championship, as Steve Beaton defeated Fallon Sherrock.
Steve Beaton defied the boos for the first time in his career as he sentenced Fallon Sherrock to a first-round defeat on her eagerly-anticipated return to the PDC World Championship stage.
The Queen of the Palace, who made darting history two years ago with her victories over Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic, failed to qualify for the 2021 edition but was marginal favourite to pull off a legend-killing performance at the Ally Pally.
Beaton was making a record-breaking 31st consecutive World Championship appearance - eclipsing the mark of 30 he jointly held with Phil Taylor - but he'd never produced his best in the PDC version having only gone as far as the fourth round since 2002.
However, the Bronzed Adonis came from 2-0 down to win the first set and at one point during the second he was averaging 104 which was far higher than his previous best of 97.74.
Sherrock rallied to level the match and although Beaton, who is usually a crowd favourite in every match he plays, whitewashed her in the third set, she returned the favour in the fourth to set up a nervy decider.
However, despite jeers from some sections of the crowd, the 57-year-old kept his cool to pinch it 3-1 and set up a clash with Kim Huybrechts on Wednesday, with the winner moving on to face defending champion Gerwyn Price after the Christmas break.
Beaton averaged 90.69 compared to Sherrock's 88.74 and hit half of the 10 180s in the match, although his opponent was a more clinical finisher as she pinned nine of her 20 double attempts compared to him hitting 11 of his 32.
Sherrock had already enjoyed another history-making season due to her exploits at the Nordic Darts Masters, where she reached the final with an epic comeback against Dimitri Van den Bergh before a narrow defeat to Michael van Gerwen, and the Grand Slam of Darts, which was the scene of 'that' 170 checkout against Gabriel Clemens, a record TV average for a woman against Mike de Decker, a thrashing of Suljovic and a high-class 16-13 defeat to Peter Wright.
The debate as to whether she should be included in next year's Premier League in the wake of this first-round defeat will now intensify but she will surely still be in the running.
Earlier in the evening session, Florian Hempel won a surprisingly one-sided German derby with Martin Schindler 3-0 but he'll need to improve if he's to trouble fifth seed Dimitri Van den Bergh in round two.
Hempel averaged 89.18 compared to his opponent's 88.52 and although he only hit two of the five 180s in the match he gave himself many more chances to pin the doubles, converting nine out of 28 as Schindler made four of his 10.
Martijn Kleermaker enjoyed a winning debut as he battled past John Michael 3-1 and will next meet Simon Whitlock in a match he'll fancy his chances of success.
The Dutchman missed out last year due to Covid but he made up for that by dominating all areas of the game as he averaged 91.17, hit four of the five 180s and also weighed in with a 156 checkout.
More to follow...
Sunday December 19
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Monday December 20 (7pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts