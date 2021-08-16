A review of Sunday's action at the William Hill World Darts Championship, as Steve Beaton defeated Fallon Sherrock.

Steve Beaton defied the boos for the first time in his career as he sentenced Fallon Sherrock to a first-round defeat on her eagerly-anticipated return to the PDC World Championship stage. The Queen of the Palace, who made darting history two years ago with her victories over Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic, failed to qualify for the 2021 edition but was marginal favourite to pull off a legend-killing performance at the Ally Pally. Beaton was making a record-breaking 31st consecutive World Championship appearance - eclipsing the mark of 30 he jointly held with Phil Taylor - but he'd never produced his best in the PDC version having only gone as far as the fourth round since 2002. However, the Bronzed Adonis came from 2-0 down to win the first set and at one point during the second he was averaging 104 which was far higher than his previous best of 97.74.

On a record-breaking 31st successive appearance at a World Championship, Steve Beaton is booed for the first time in his legendary career as he attempts to beat Fallon Sherrock in a fantastic match.



Earlier in the evening session, Florian Hempel won a surprisingly one-sided German derby with Martin Schindler 3-0 but he'll need to improve if he's to trouble fifth seed Dimitri Van den Bergh in round two. Hempel averaged 89.18 compared to his opponent's 88.52 and although he only hit two of the five 180s in the match he gave himself many more chances to pin the doubles, converting nine out of 28 as Schindler made four of his 10. Martijn Kleermaker enjoyed a winning debut as he battled past John Michael 3-1 and will next meet Simon Whitlock in a match he'll fancy his chances of success. The Dutchman missed out last year due to Covid but he made up for that by dominating all areas of the game as he averaged 91.17, hit four of the five 180s and also weighed in with a 156 checkout.