Darius Labanauskas made it two nine-dart finishes in as many sessions at the World Darts Championship, before crashing out at the hands of Mike de Decker.

The Lithuanian threw 174, 180, 147 to win the opening set, only to lose the following three as De Decker earned a meeting with Dave Chisnall. "The nine-darter was a special moment in my life but I couldn’t relax after it," confessed Labanauskas. "I think I thought about it for too long and couldn’t find the focus I needed to win the match but well done to Mike, he deserved it." It was just the 13th perfect leg in World Championship history and came less than 24 hours after William Borland's sensational match-winning nine-darter on Friday night. Borland's effort ended a six-year wait for a nine-dart finish in front of fans at Alexandra Palace, James Wade's effort last year coming behind-closed-doors, and just four more matches took place before the next.

All White for Diamond Ian White won his first game in four years at the World Championship, beating Dutchman Chris Landman to reach the third round for the first time since the 2017/18 staging of the sport's showpiece event. The first set two sets went White's way but Landman, who had stunned Scott Mitchell in the opening round, halved the deficit by clinching set three. White, however, raced through the fourth set to complete the win and set up a last 32 meeting with Gary Anderson. "I’m happy with my performance and relieved to get through after how it’s gone the last few years," said White. "That first game is always difficult to get through. I’ve put in some good averages in the last couple of years and lost so I didn’t care about the average this time. "All I wanted to do was win. I’ve managed that and I’m looking forward to a good game against Gary."

