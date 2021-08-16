Darius Labanauskas made it two nine-dart finishes in as many sessions at the World Darts Championship, before crashing out at the hands of Mike de Decker.
The Lithuanian threw 174, 180, 147 to win the opening set, only to lose the following three as De Decker earned a meeting with Dave Chisnall.
"The nine-darter was a special moment in my life but I couldn’t relax after it," confessed Labanauskas. "I think I thought about it for too long and couldn’t find the focus I needed to win the match but well done to Mike, he deserved it."
It was just the 13th perfect leg in World Championship history and came less than 24 hours after William Borland's sensational match-winning nine-darter on Friday night.
Borland's effort ended a six-year wait for a nine-dart finish in front of fans at Alexandra Palace, James Wade's effort last year coming behind-closed-doors, and just four more matches took place before the next.
Ian White won his first game in four years at the World Championship, beating Dutchman Chris Landman to reach the third round for the first time since the 2017/18 staging of the sport's showpiece event.
The first set two sets went White's way but Landman, who had stunned Scott Mitchell in the opening round, halved the deficit by clinching set three.
White, however, raced through the fourth set to complete the win and set up a last 32 meeting with Gary Anderson.
"I’m happy with my performance and relieved to get through after how it’s gone the last few years," said White.
"That first game is always difficult to get through. I’ve put in some good averages in the last couple of years and lost so I didn’t care about the average this time.
"All I wanted to do was win. I’ve managed that and I’m looking forward to a good game against Gary."
Callan Rydz eased to a straight sets victory over Japan’s Yuki Yamada to move into the second round for the third successive year.
From 2-2 in the opening set, Rydz reeled off seven legs on the spin to close out a comfortable victory.
The 2021 World Matchplay quarter-finalist, who has enjoyed a breakthrough 12 months by winning two Players Championship titles, landed six 180s on the way to setting up a round two tie against Brendan Dolan.
"I’m happy with how I played,” said Rydz. "There were some good scoring phases but I dropped off at times as well so I’m just pleased to have got the job done.
"I’ve played Brendan a few times. He’s a good player and I’ll will have to be on my game to beat him."
Raymond Smith claimed his first World Championship victory to leave Jamie Hughes still without a win at Alexandra Palace.
Australian qualifier Smith – whose son, Ky, is in action on Sunday afternoon – won an entertaining encounter to kick off Saturday’s action.
Smith won the first set in a deciding leg by taking out 100 for a 12-darter, before doubling his lead despite a second ton-plus checkout from Hughes.
Former Czech Darts Open winner Hughes added a 115 finish as he pulled a set back, but Smith went on to secure a 3-1 success to set up a second round meeting with Devon Petersen.
Saturday December 18
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts