A review of Thursday's action at the William Hill World Darts Championship, as Rob Cross beat Raymond van Barneveld and Alan Soutar produced a stunning comeback.

Rob Cross defied a lightning start from Raymond van Barneveld to win the battle of the former champions amidst an electric atmosphere at the Alexandra Palace. The Dutch legend sent the Barney Army into hysteria like the good old days when he nailed a 170 checkout straight after a Voltage 180 in the second leg of the opening set, which he won 3-1 to take early control.

The scenes when Barney hits a 170 straight after a Rob Cross 180. pic.twitter.com/bUq5C5zPUd — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 23, 2021

Cross was averaging just 77 at that point as he struggled to find his rhythm and later admitted it was partly down to the incredible noise that he'd not experienced since before the pandemic. However, the 2018 champion took out finishes of 128 and 93 to win the next 3-1 before edging a nervy decider in the fourth when Barney couldn't take advantage of his four missed set darts. That seemed to knock the stuffing out of van Barneveld and it wasn't too much longer before he was knocked out of the tournament as Cross cruised through the fourth set 3-0 - but having averaged just 90.38, he'll need to up his game after Christmas. The Hastings man missed 16 of his 26 darts at doubles but Barney was even more wasteful, missing 22 of his 28.

𝗖𝗥𝗢𝗦𝗦 𝗞𝗢𝘀 𝗕𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗘𝗬! ⚡



Rob Cross comes out on top in the battle of the World Champions, as 'Voltage' hits seven 180s in a 3-1 victory over the returning Raymond van Barneveld!#WHDarts pic.twitter.com/dC7VfO9ZCS — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 23, 2021

Earlier in the night, Danny Noppert booked his place in round three but it was far from impressive as he came from a set down to scrap past Jason Heaver. The Dutchman missed six darts at a double as he lost the opener 3-1 but he picked up his game enough to win the next three sets for the loss of just two legs. Noppert averaged just 88.42 and missed 26 of his 36 darts at doubles so he'll need to significantly improve on those levels to go much further in the tournament. Gabriel Clemens didn't need to sparkle either as he averaged just 86.29 in a 3-0 victory over a nervy Lewy Williams, who missed 16 of his 19 darts at doubles. AFTERNOON SESSION Alan Soutar produced the comeback of the PDC World Darts Championship so far as he came back from 2-0 down in sets and 2-0 down in the third before eventually winning a marathon contest 6-4 in an absorbing decider. The Scottish fireman also survived eight match darts from the 26th seed - four of which coming in leg eight of the final set at 4-3 down after he'd missed two of his own when leading 3-2 - while Suljovic also missed another at tops to send the game into a sudden-death leg. Soutar, who averaged 90.92 and fired in four of the six 180s, then made the Austrian pay for leaving the door ajar in emphatic fashion as he barged in and put out an astounding 144 checkout to claim the biggest win of his part-time career so far and he'll next meet Jose de Sousa after the Christmas break.

UNBELIEVABLE! Words don't do justice Alan Soutar's comeback.



2-0 down in sets and 2-0 down in the third. Mensur Suljovic then misses EIGHT match darts over the next three sets before the fireman puts him out with a 144 checkout!



LOVE. THE. DARTSpic.twitter.com/qhHRyqMYrm — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 23, 2021

Suljovic lost the opening leg but won the next eight thanks to his clinical finishing and his opponent's wasteful doubling as he moved to the brink of a very swift victory but then spurned his first two match darts when leading 2-1 in the third. Another came and went in the deciding leg and Soutar pinned double eight with his last dart in hand to stay alive. The Gentle's fourth match dart came at tops when attempting a 120 checkout at 2-1 in the fourth set but he missed that too and Soutar took it to a deciding leg, which he won with a 66 finish. The Scotsman finally got ahead for the first time since the opening leg when he moved 3-2 up in the fifth set but when needing to triumph by two clear legs, he then missed two attempts at tops and it was his opponent's turn to save his skin. Suljovic broke to go 4-3 up and then looked like he was racing away with the sixth leg but he spurned four more match darts and Soutar held his nerve to pin double 18 with his last dart in hand before taking the next two in dramatic fashion. “I can’t even describe that match,” said Soutar. "In my head I was dead and buried and something just clicked. I was just trying to win another leg. You don’t give up in that position but you kind of just relax and the scores start coming. That’s exactly what happened.” Jose de Sousa also had to come from two sets down to prevent Jason Lowe causing a notable shock. The underdog from England got off to a flying start as he took out finishes of 125 and 118 en route to edging the opening set 3-2 while he pinched the second on a deciding leg before De Sousa began his comeback. The former Grand Slam champion only dropped two legs in the next three sets as he found another gear, completing the victory with a 124 checkout and enduing up with a 96.15 average and seven 180s.