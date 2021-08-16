Humphries will receive a bye to the last 16 and Wednesday afternoon's session will continue with two matches.

Jose de Sousa will play Alan Soutar, and Nathan Aspinall then plays Callan Rydz.

Chizzy becomes the fourth player to have contracted the virus during this year’s tournament and comes just a day after Michael van Gerwen suffered the same fate.

Vincent Van Der Voort was forced to pull out ahead of his scheduled match against James Wade on Monday, while fellow Dutchman Raymond Van Barneveld tested positive after beginning to feel unwell in the wake of his 3-1 defeat to Rob Cross on Thursday night.

