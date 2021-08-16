Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports
Cricket
Golf
Darts
Snooker
NFL
Boxing / MMA
Tennis
Other Sports
Dave Chisnall
Dave Chisnall

Dave Chisnall withdraws from PDC World Darts Championship after testing positive with Covid-19

By Sporting Life
12:20 · WED December 29, 2021

Dave Chisnall has withdrawn from the William Hill World Darts Championship after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of his match with Luke Humphries.

Humphries will receive a bye to the last 16 and Wednesday afternoon's session will continue with two matches.

Jose de Sousa will play Alan Soutar, and Nathan Aspinall then plays Callan Rydz.

Chizzy becomes the fourth player to have contracted the virus during this year’s tournament and comes just a day after Michael van Gerwen suffered the same fate.

Vincent Van Der Voort was forced to pull out ahead of his scheduled match against James Wade on Monday, while fellow Dutchman Raymond Van Barneveld tested positive after beginning to feel unwell in the wake of his 3-1 defeat to Rob Cross on Thursday night.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DAILY TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE AND RESULTS

World Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....