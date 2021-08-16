Callan Rydz demolished Nathan Aspinall 4-0 to reach the fourth round of the World Championship as day 12 began with two odds-against winners.
Rydz won without dropping a set for the third match running to set up a last-16 clash with Alan Soutar, himself a surprise 4-3 winner against seventh seed Jose de Sousa.
With Aspinall struggling for fitness, doctors advising against playing through the pain barrier as he deals with a bout of tendonitis, Rydz was only a narrow underdog, but the manner of his victory would've been hard to envisage.
The 23-year-old averaged just under a hundred and hit seven 180s, dominating Aspinall until the fourth set went to a deciding leg and nerves at last seemed sure to play their part.
Not a bit of it. Rydz opened 180, 140, 149 to leave 32, and pinned the match-winning double for a stunning 10-dart leg to cap a coming-of-age display, which was all about his dominance on throw as Aspinall scored well but could hardly lay a glove on his opponent.
"It was all right, I thought the first couple of sets we could've both played better, but I'll take that win any day of the week against such a great player," said Rydz. "The first couple of sets I could've been 2-0 down or 1-1. After the second break I came out and I was strong."
Having now won all 10 sets, averaging 91, 102 and 98, and with further withdrawals opening up the draw, it was put to Rydz that he looks a genuine player when it comes to lifting the trophy on Monday.
"I don't see myself as a serious contender," he claimed. "You never know, we'll see what happens. If I'm in the final January 3 happy days, but for me it's game-by-game."
Soutar's dream debut continued as he held firm to beat de Sousa, also finishing in style with a 136 checkout.
The Scot missed a remarkable 45 darts at double, 17 of them in the opening set, but rallied from 3-2 down to win 4-3 and secure a deserved victory.
De Sousa missed a match dart at the end of the sixth set, but the Portuguese can have few complaints having been outscored throughout.
"That was nerve-racking, it was horrible but when you win the feeling you get is absolutely incredible," said Soutar.
"Neither Jose or I were at our best but I'll take it, I'm absolutely buzzing."
