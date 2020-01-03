World Darts results: Peter Wright beats Michael van Gerwen to become PDC world champion for the first time

On a day for New Year's resolutions, Peter Wright taught sportsmen and women the world over never to give on their dreams after finally reaching the summit of darts.

Follow @ChrisHammer180 on Twitter

on Twitter Click for leg-by-leg report and highlights

Scroll down for match and tournament stats At the age of 49 and six years after almost quitting the sport, Snakebite got his hands on the most prestigious trophy of them all thanks to a sensational 7-3 victory over Michael van Gerwen. This wasn't just his maiden PDC World Championship title but also the first time he'd managed to overcome his nemesis in a major final at the 10th attempt having suffered numerous agonising defeats in the previous nine. Not least the climax of the 2017 Premier League Darts and 2019 Champions League, where he spurned multiple match darts in both before losing in deciding leg thrillers, but there were no signs of battle scars on this occasion as he ruthlessly crushed the three-time champion in spirit and scoreline.

An incredible final and one of the most deserving winners of a world title!



It's also a fittingly historic end to the tournament as Peter Wright becomes the oldest ever first-time winner of the title aged 49! The best things come to those who wait... pic.twitter.com/pOc9Syz4Ju — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) January 1, 2020

Despite averaging a shade lower than van Gerwen's average of 102.88 with a mark of 102.79 and firing in five fewer 180s with 11, the Scotsman was far more clinical on his doubles (53.3% vs 40%) and crucially won three of the four sets that went the distance. The first of those was the opener after MVG marginally missed the bullseye for his second 170 checkout of the tournament before repeating the tick in the eighth - against the darts - and ninth to move 6-3 ahead and knock the stuffing out of the usually irrepressible MVG, who missed attempts at doubles in both of those deciders too.

🐍😯 Peter Wright is two sets away from his first ever world title and his first victory over MVG in a major final!



💚😰 MVG is four sets away from his fourth world title and a 10th victory over Wright in a major final! pic.twitter.com/jbLWUzbQ3T — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) January 1, 2020

ONE SET AWAY!!!



Peter Wright is now just ONE SET from becoming World Champion. pic.twitter.com/lJwc2efjts — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 1, 2020

In fact, after the Dutchman's purple patch of momentum initially wiped out his early 2-0 set lead - including taking the third in just 37 darts - an unfazed Wright won five of the next six to run out a surprisingly comfortable winner in the end. Van Gerwen did threaten the World Championship's 10th nine darter and first since 2016 as a last hurrah in the final set but just like previous near misses from Adrian Lewis, Darren Webster and Nico Kurz earlier in the tournament, he fell short with his attempt at double 12. The result also brings a historic tournament, which will be remembered largely for Fallon Sherrock dominating nearly all of the global headlines with her astonishing victories against Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic, to a fittingly conclusion as Wright becomes the oldest ever first-time winner of the trophy aged 49, eclipsing fellow countryman Gary Anderson's previous record by five years. That's some feat when you consider Raymond van Barneveld's legendary career was ended at the start of the World Championship at the age of 52.

🏆🎯 This is how it must feel to finally become a world champion aged 49.



👏 Never give up!#NewYearResolutions @snakebitewright pic.twitter.com/jzID7ngw4o — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) January 1, 2020

The 2017 UK Open champion, who suffered heartache in three of his other four major finals to Phil Taylor (World Matchplay 2017), Gary Anderson (Champions League 2018) and most recently Gerwyn Price at the Grand Slam of Darts was understandably emotional after his moment of glory. "I can't quite believe it," said the new world number two, who moves up from seven in the PDC Order of Merit after pocketing £500,000. "I thought about giving up before I reached the final six years ago but this shows that you should never give up on your dreams. Michael is an excellent champion and deserves everything he has won but it was my turn and it feels brilliant. "I've worked so hard on finding the right darts, the right throw and the right mentality and it all came together at the right time. I am really proud of myself and really grateful for everybody that has helped me become World Champion."

🐍🎯 "Many people said I'm a runner-up guy and the UK Open isn't even a proper tournament."



🏆 Now Peter Wright is a winner of the biggest of the lot!



👏 An emotional @snakebitewright reflects on finally achieving his dream...pic.twitter.com/HljuErkOxM — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) January 1, 2020

If you believe in sporting fate, then you've got to look back on his remarkable recovery against Noel Malicdem in his very first match and wonder if he was always destined to win his first world title this time around. On the brink of defeat he required 302 in six darts and did just that with three treble 18s followed by a stunning 140 checkout with his opponent waiting on 42 for the match after just missing bullseye for victory.

Amazing to think Peter Wright was about to crash out in the second round before these remarkable six darts from 302 saved his skin. Fate, fortune, brilliance or all three? pic.twitter.com/A0DQ13snin — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 31, 2019

After labouring past Seigo Asada and surviving a stirring comeback from Jeffrey de Zwaan, who trailed 2-0 in the fourth set after losing the first three, to win 4-3, Snakebite went on to record a personal best world championship average of 105.86 against Luke Humphries and threw four more 100+ checkouts, including a 170 and a 161, to take his tally to 13 for the tournament. He added another two during a bad-tempered 6-3 win over Gerwyn Price in which the post-match debate was dominated by the lack of a handshake and the Iceman's "OTT" reaction (his words) to Snakebite attempting to engage in some light-hearted banter after winning the first set. But the pair made up - rather comically on WhatsApp - as Wright turned his attentions on his date with destiny.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏆 The moment Scotland's Peter Wright is crowned the first sporting world champion of the decade!



👏🐍 @snakebitewright pic.twitter.com/VzSb5pCLfW — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) January 1, 2020

The flamboyant Scotsman, who is well known for bullishly uttering the words "I'll get him next time" after every final defeat to his nemesis, certainly played the like a steely "new Snakebite" that he'd promised in pre-match interviews. He added a further 100+ checkout to his extraordinary haul of 16 - even though his finish from 140 came in a set he'd lose - while his 11 maximums saw him finish the World Championship just three short of Anderson's all-time record of 71. Wright's quality and determination that have characterised his career both came to the fore in equal measure throughout the whole tournament, let alone the final, only this time he had the killer instinct at the most important moment of all.