PDC Darts 2019 season: Tournament calendar, fixtures, results and betting odds

Michael van Gerwen kicked-off 2019 by winning his third PDC World Darts Championship after a dominant campaign at Alexandra Palace - but he ended the season as runner-up as Peter Wright finally defeated him in a major final.

The world number one still dominated the season with 14 titles throughout the new season, including eight televised tournaments, but there were been plenty of other different winners throughout a memorable 2019.

Here, you can look back on all the results of all the PDC events in 2019, including the big majors and those that took place on the European Tour, World Series of Darts and the Players Championship tournaments.

2019 PDC Darts Event Schedule & Results

PDC World Championship 2019

The Masters (PDC Major)

Players Championship 1 (ProTour)

Final: Michael van Gerwen 8-4 Jermaine Wattimena

Tournament Venue & Date: (Wigan, February 9)

Players Championship 2 (ProTour)

Final: Dave Chisnall 8-7 Glen Durrant

Tournament Venue & Date: (Wigan, February 10)

Players Championship 3 (ProTour)

Final: Michael van Gerwen 8-5 Ian White

Tournament Venue & Date: (Wigan, February 16)

Players Championship 4 (ProTour)

Final: Glen Durrant 8-3 Dimitri van den Bergh

Tournament Venue & Date: (Wigan, February 17)

Players Championship 5 (ProTour)

Final: Gerwyn Price 8-4 Gabriel Clemens

Tournament Venue & Date: (Barnsley, February 23)

Players Championship 6 (ProTour)

Final: Gerwyn Price 8-4 Ricky Evans

Tournament Venue & Date: (Barnsley, February 24)

UK Open Finals (PDC Major)

Players Championship 7 (ProTour)

Final: Dave Chisnall 8-6 Daryl Gurney

Tournament Venue & Date: (Wigan, March 16)

Players Championship 8 (ProTour)

Final: Adrian Lewis 8-3 Raymond van Barneveld

Tournament Venue & Date: (Wigan, March 17)

European Darts Open (European Tour)

German Darts Championship (European Tour)*

Players Championship 9 (ProTour)

Final: James Wade 8-2 Michael Smith

Tournament Venue & Date: (Barnsley, April 6)

Players Championship 10 (ProTour)

Final: Jonny Clayton 8-4 Gabriel Clemens

Tournament Venue & Date: (Barnsley, April 7)

Players Championship 11 (ProTour)

Final: James Wade 8-6 Michael Smith

Tournament Venue & Date: (Barnsley, April 12)

Players Championship 12 (ProTour)

Final: James Wade 8-5 Jeffrey de Zwaan

Tournament Venue & Date: (Barnsley, April 13)

German Darts Grand Prix (European Tour)

German Darts Open (European Tour)

Players Championship 13 (ProTour)

Final: William O'Connor 8-4 Nathan Aspinall

Tournament Venue & Date: (Barnsley, April 30)

Players Championship 14 (ProTour)

Final: Jeffrey de Zwaan 8-2 Stephen Bunting

Tournament Venue & Date: (Barnsley, May 1)

Austrian Darts Open (European Tour)

European Darts Grand Prix (European Tour)

Players Championship 15 (ProTour)

Final: Glen Durrant 8-1 Darius Labanauskas

Tournament Venue & Date: (Barnsley, May 18)

Players Championship 16 (ProTour)

Final: Harry Ward 8-7 Max Hopp

Tournament Venue & Date: (Barnsley, May 19)

Premier League Darts (PDC Major)

Dutch Darts Masters (European Tour)

World Cup of Darts

Danish Darts Open (European Tour)

Players Championship 17 (ProTour)

Final: Krzysztof Ratajski 8-3 Nathan Aspinall

Tournament Venue & Date (Wigan, June 22)

Players Championship 18 (ProTour)

Final: James Wade 8-5 Jose de Sousa

Tournament Venue & Date (Wigan, June 23)

Czech Darts Open (European Tour)

US Masters (WSD Event)

German Darts Masters (WSD Event)

Players Championship 19 (ProTour)

Final: Peter Wright 8-5 Justin Pipe

Tournament Venue & Date: (Barnsley, July 16)

Players Championship 20 (ProTour)

Final: Peter Wright 8-1 Joe Cullen

Tournament Venue & Date: (Barnsley, July 17)

World Matchplay (PDC Major)

Players Championship 21 (ProTour)

Final: Krzysztof Ratajski 8-7 Dimitri van den Bergh

Tournament Venue & Date: (Hildesheim, August 3)

Players Championship 22 (ProTour)

Final: Brendan Dolan 8-5 Jermaine Wattimena

Tournament Venue & Date: (Hildesheim, August 4)

Brisbane Darts Masters (WSD Event)

Melbourne Darts Masters (WSD Event)

New Zealand Darts Masters (WSD Event)

Austrian Darts Championship (European Tour)

European Darts Matchplay (European Tour)

Players Championship 23 (ProTour)

Final: Jose De Sousa 8-1 Gerwyn Price

Tournament Venue & Date: (Barnsley, September 10)

Players Championship 24 (ProTour)

Final: James Wade 8-6 Dave Chisnall

Tournament Venue & Date: (Barnsley, September 11)

International Darts Open (European Tour)*

Players Championship 25 (ProTour)

Final: Daryl Gurney 8-5 Nathan Aspinall

Tournament Venue & Date: (Barnsley, September 21)

Players Championship 26 (ProTour)

Final: Mensur Suljovic 8-7 Ian White

Tournament Venue & Date: (Barnsley, September 22)

Gibraltar Darts Trophy (European Tour)

Players Championship 27 (ProTour)

Final: Gerwyn Price 8-7 Krzysztof Ratajski

Tournament Venue & Date: (Dublin, October 4)

Players Championship 28 (ProTour)

Final: Jose De Sousa 8-6 Glen Durrant

Tournament Venue & Date: (Dublin, October 5)

World Grand Prix (PDC Major)

Players Championship 29 (ProTour)

Players Championship 30 (ProTour)

Final: Peter Wright 8-1 Krzysztof Ratajski

Tournament Venue & Date: (Barnsley, October 15)

Champions League of Darts (PDC Major)

European Championship (PDC Major)

World Series of Darts Finals (PDC Major)

Grand Slam of Darts (PDC Major)

Players Championship Finals (PDC Major)

PDC World Championship 2020

PDC Tour Card Qualifying School Event Winners

