PDC World Darts final: Leg-by-leg report and highlights from Michael van Gerwen 3-7 Peter Wright

Live leg-by-leg report and highlights from the William Hill World Darts Championship final as Peter Wright defeated Michael van Gerwen 7-3 at the Ally Pally.

Happy New Year Resolution: Never give up on your dreams It's taken Peter Wright many years to reach the top of the sport but he never stopped believing. Every defeat he suffered at the hands of MVG in a final he kept saying "I'll get him next time" and finally, on the biggest stage of them all, he did it. At the age of 49, he's the decade's first sporting world champion and if this doesn't teach you never to give up on your dreams, then nothing will.

🤞 "I'll get him next time," said Peter Wright every time he lost a final to MVG.



🐍🏆 @snakebitewright never stopped believing and on the biggest stage of all, he finally did it...pic.twitter.com/xAriEEZBtM — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) January 1, 2020

🐍🎯 "Many people said I'm a runner-up guy and the UK Open isn't even a proper tournament."



🏆 Now Peter Wright is a winner of the biggest of the lot!



👏 An emotional @snakebitewright reflects on finally achieving his dream...pic.twitter.com/HljuErkOxM — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) January 1, 2020

Premier League line-up The line-up for the Premier League Darts season has also been announced along with two of the nine 'Challengers' - as the format of 2019 is repeated. The nine permanent players are Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson, Gerwyn Price, Peter Wright, Nathan Aspinall, Rob Cross, Michael Smith, Daryl Gurney and debutant Glen Durrant following his incredible debut season in the PDC. As you might have guessed, Fallon Sherrock gets the call to be a Challenger while John Henderson will also return to Aberdeen to try and recreate that unforgettable of last year. You can click here for all the dates. Peter Wright reaction Let's now hear from the first sporting world champion of the decade, who almost gave up the sport five years ago before reaching his first final and is now reaping the rewards for his determination never to give up on his dreams. He said: "The chances I used to give Michael, he gave me then. Champion of the World sounds amazing. You should never give up, it doesn't matter how many times you get beaten. I've done it."

🐍👏🏆 Peter Wright gives his reaction to becoming the darts champion of the world...five years after almost giving up the sport! pic.twitter.com/IdzPR1BWfQ — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) January 1, 2020

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏆 The moment Scotland's Peter Wright is crowned the first sporting world champion of the decade!



👏🐍 @snakebitewright pic.twitter.com/VzSb5pCLfW — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) January 1, 2020

Michael van Gerwen, who averaged 102.88 and threw most 180s, was left to rue the difference in the finishing but was also very gracious in defeat. He said: "Of course I'm very disappointed. Everything I missed he took out, his finishing was phenomenal and I can only blame myself. I had six darts to break throw in the fifth set and if you don't take chances like that, you don't win, simple as that."

"His finishing was phenomenal." 🎯



Michael van Gerwen is gracious in defeat - paying credit to Peter Wright after tonight's final. 👏



Recap tonight's World Darts Championship final here: https://t.co/9F8oiVrkAg pic.twitter.com/pcBZLnft3b — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 1, 2020

PETER WRIGHT BEATS MICHAEL VAN GERWEN TO BECOME WORLD CHAMPION! Sensational scenes at the Ally Pally as Peter Wright ends his long wait to become world champion...and finally beats Michael van Gerwen in a major final at the 10th attempt to do it. And in truth, he didn't just beat him - he thrashed him with a quite stunning display and never looked fazed despite the defending champion also averaging well over 100 in a high-class final that was level at 2-2 before Snakebite won five of the next six sets. It also brings a historic tournament, which will be remembered largely for Fallon Sherrock's exploits, to a fitting conclusion as Snakebite becomes the oldest ever first-time winner of the trophy aged 49, eclipsing Gary Anderson's previous record by five years. Also it's Scotland who can celebrate having the first sporting world champion of the decade!

An incredible final and one of the most deserving winners of a world title!



It's also a fittingly historic end to the tournament as Peter Wright becomes the oldest ever first-time winner of the title aged 49! The best things come to those who wait... pic.twitter.com/pOc9Syz4Ju — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) January 1, 2020

FINAL STATS: Michael van Gerwen 3-7 Peter Wright Averages MVG: 102.88

Wright: 102.79 180s MVG: 16

Wright: 11 Doubles MVG: 18/45 (40%)

Wright: 24/45 (53.3%) 100+ Checkouts MVG: 128, 124

Wright: 140 SET 10 SCORE: Van Gerwen 1-3 Wright

MATCH SCORE: Van Gerwen 3-7 Wright (Best of 13 sets) Leg Three

Peter Wright is world champion! Unlike many of his previous meetings with MVG, there's no choking at the finishing line as visits of 140, 123, 81 and 137 leave him 20 with MVG trailing in his wake on 152. He steps up for double 10 and pins it with his last dart in hand to achieve his life dream!

MVG 1-3 Wright

Peter Wright is world champion! Unlike many of his previous meetings with MVG, there's no choking at the finishing line as visits of 140, 123, 81 and 137 leave him 20 with MVG trailing in his wake on 152. He steps up for double 10 and pins it with his last dart in hand to achieve his life dream! Leg Three

Wright is within one leg of the title after breaking MVG with a 76 checkout to complete a nerveless 14-darter! Incredible scenes are about to erupt...

MVG 1-2 Wright

Wright is within one leg of the title after breaking MVG with a 76 checkout to complete a nerveless 14-darter! Incredible scenes are about to erupt... Leg Two

Van Gerwen fires in back-to-back 180s at the start of the leg that he hardly celebrates but he ends up missing double 12 for what would have been a subdued nine-darter! He comes back to pin double six for a 1--darter, with Wright only back on 43!

MVG 1-1 Wright

EIGHT perfect darts for Van Gerwen who misses D12 for perfection but a 10-dart break levels up the tenth set at 1-1! pic.twitter.com/XVfVh3GPug — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 1, 2020

Leg One, MVG to throw first

Two legs away from glory as Snakebite pins double 12 for a 13-darter to back up four visits of 100+ while MVG waited on 60.

MVG 0-1 Wright

ONE SET AWAY!!!



Peter Wright is now just ONE SET from becoming World Champion. pic.twitter.com/lJwc2efjts — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 1, 2020

SET NINE SCORE: Van Gerwen 2-3 Wright

MATCH SCORE: Van Gerwen 3-6 Wright (Best of 13 sets) Leg Five

Peter Wright is on the brink of becoming world champion for the first time! He defies MVG's 14th 180 of the match - and survives two set darts - before taking out 70 for a set-winning 15-darter.

MVG 2-3 Wright

Peter Wright is on the brink of becoming world champion for the first time! He defies MVG's 14th 180 of the match - and survives two set darts - before taking out 70 for a set-winning 15-darter. Leg Four

Wright fires in his 11th 180 of the match to leave 102 but he blows six darts to finish from there - including two at doubles - as MVG holds his nerve on double eight to force a decider.

MVG 2-2 Wright

Wright fires in his 11th 180 of the match to leave 102 but he blows six darts to finish from there - including two at doubles - as MVG holds his nerve on double eight to force a decider. Leg Three

High tension as Wright pins double five with his last dart in hand after MVG missed two attempts at doubles from 25 after his previous effort to checkout 164 hit the outer bull.

MVG 1-2 Wright

HUGE RELIEF FOR WRIGHT!



Van Gerwen misses three darts to break and Wright holds his nerve to pin D5 last dart-in-hand to lead in Set 9... pic.twitter.com/0x3rAePpaU — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 1, 2020

Leg Two

MVG looks pretty downbeat at the moment but he raises his spirits somewhat with a 128 checkout to seal a 15-darter. Wright was way back on 208.

MVG 1-1 Wright

MVG looks pretty downbeat at the moment but he raises his spirits somewhat with a 128 checkout to seal a 15-darter. Wright was way back on 208. Leg One, Wright to throw first

As comfortable a hold as you're every likely to have against MVG in a World Championship match, let alone a final, as Wright completes a 15-darter, with MVG back on 170. As I say, as comfortable as it gets.

MVG 0-1 Wright Michael van Gerwen 3-5 Peter Wright: Six interval stats Sky Bet latest odds: Wright is finally favourite to win his first world title at 4/7 after establishing a two-set lead yet again while MVG is 11/8. Click here now for all the Sky Bet live darts markets including most 180s & highest checkout. Averages MVG: 104.18

Wright: 104.03 180s MVG: 12

Wright: 10 Doubles MVG: 15/36 (41.67%)

Wright: 18/29 (62.07%) 100+ Checkouts MVG: 124

Wright: 140

🐍😯 Peter Wright is two sets away from his first ever world title and his first victory over MVG in a major final!



💚😰 MVG is four sets away from his fourth world title and a 10th victory over Wright in a major final! pic.twitter.com/jbLWUzbQ3T — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) January 1, 2020

SET EIGHT SCORE: Van Gerwen 2-3 Wright

MATCH SCORE: Van Gerwen 3-5 Wright (Best of 13 sets) Leg Five

Van Gerwen has it all to do again as he misses tops for a 72 checkout and Wright makes the most of his pressurising visit of 140 by finishing from 50 to pinch a nervy leg in 17 darts against the throw.

MVG 2-3 Wright

Van Gerwen has it all to do again as he misses tops for a 72 checkout and Wright makes the most of his pressurising visit of 140 by finishing from 50 to pinch a nervy leg in 17 darts against the throw. Leg Four

This time it's van Gerwen who applies huge pressure with a visit of 131 to leave 36 for the set but back comes Wright, who'd previously fired in 133 from 165 remaining, to pin double 16 for a 14-darter. Crucial leg coming up and that's an understatement.

MVG 2-2 Wright

This time it's van Gerwen who applies huge pressure with a visit of 131 to leave 36 for the set but back comes Wright, who'd previously fired in 133 from 165 remaining, to pin double 16 for a 14-darter. Crucial leg coming up and that's an understatement. Leg Three

Nerveless clutch finishing from van Gerwen, who takes out 96 for a 17-darter after Wright's visit of 123 left him just eight to apply real pressure.

MVG 2-1 Wright

Nerveless clutch finishing from van Gerwen, who takes out 96 for a 17-darter after Wright's visit of 123 left him just eight to apply real pressure. Leg Two

The quality of darts these two rivals are producing is a joy to behold. By far the match of the tournament and there could be another five and a half sets left! They both throw another 180 each but it's MVG who takes the leg after a 69 checkout seals his 12-darter.

MVG 1-1 Wright

The quality of darts these two rivals are producing is a joy to behold. By far the match of the tournament and there could be another five and a half sets left! They both throw another 180 each but it's MVG who takes the leg after a 69 checkout seals his 12-darter. Leg One, MVG to throw first

The wait for MVG's first 100+ checkout of the match is over as a classy finish from 124 follows visits of 137, 100 and 140 for a 12-dart hold at the start of the eighth set that he must win to restore parity.

MVG 1-0 Wright

124 FINISH!



What a way to open the eighth set as Van Gerwen pins D11 for a 124 checkout... pic.twitter.com/mbsF4tDvmr — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 1, 2020

Michael van Gerwen 3-4 Peter Wright: Fifth interval stats Sky Bet latest odds: MVG is hanging in there but still heads the betting at 4/7 while Wright is 11/8. Can you call it? Click here now for all the Sky Bet live darts markets including most 180s & highest checkout. Averages MVG: 104.53

Wright: 103.92 180s MVG: 11

Wright: 9 Doubles MVG: 13/33 (39.39%)

Wright: 15/25 (60%) High Checkout MVG: 88

Wright: 140

🏆 Who's your money on now?!



👌 In a breathtaking final, MVG's second 11-darter of the set helps him move to within one of Peter Wright! pic.twitter.com/6CKFgI9OnW — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) January 1, 2020

SET SEVEN SCORE: Van Gerwen 3-1 Wright

MATCH SCORE: Van Gerwen 3-4 Wright (Best of 13 sets) Leg Four

Just when we were starting to think Wright had van Gerwen on the ropes, he's fought back like a true champion that he is. MVG kicks off the leg with his 11th 180 and follows it up with back-to-back visits of 134 before completing the job on 53 for an 11-darter.

MVG 2-1 Wright

Just when we were starting to think Wright had van Gerwen on the ropes, he's fought back like a true champion that he is. MVG kicks off the leg with his 11th 180 and follows it up with back-to-back visits of 134 before completing the job on 53 for an 11-darter. Leg Three

The three-time champ shows his fighting character when he pins bullseye for an 84 checkout against the darts, with Wright waiting on 15.

MVG 2-1 Wright

The three-time champ shows his fighting character when he pins bullseye for an 84 checkout against the darts, with Wright waiting on 15. Leg Two

Van Gerwen finally stops the rot in some style, starting the leg with a 177 before a 10th 180 leaves him 46, which he takes out in two throws for an 11-darter.

MVG 1-1 Wright

Van Gerwen finally stops the rot in some style, starting the leg with a 177 before a 10th 180 leaves him 46, which he takes out in two throws for an 11-darter. Leg One, Wright to throw first

Snakebite maintains the momentum with an impressive 13-hold that includes three visits of 130+ but he did have to survive a dart at double seven as MVG attempted to take out 134.

MVG 0-1 Wright

WRIGHT LEADS BY TWO!



Wright again increases his advantage to two with a whitewash sixth set! pic.twitter.com/y4250nuEDo — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 1, 2020

SET SIX SCORE: Van Gerwen 0-3 Wright

MATCH SCORE: Van Gerwen 2-4 Wright (Best of 13 sets) Leg Three

A sloppy leg from van Gerwen culminates in three more missed darts at doubles from 40 and Wright punishes him with an 80 checkout to complete a whitewash set.

MVG 0-3 Wright

A sloppy leg from van Gerwen culminates in three more missed darts at doubles from 40 and Wright punishes him with an 80 checkout to complete a whitewash set. Leg Two

This is absolutely sensational stuff from Snakebite, who is showing no signs of a man who supposedly has battle scars from nine previous final defeats to his opponent tonight. A ninth maximum inbetween visits of 100 and 140 leaves him 81, which he takes out in two for an 11-darter.

MVG 0-2 Wright

This is absolutely sensational stuff from Snakebite, who is showing no signs of a man who supposedly has battle scars from nine previous final defeats to his opponent tonight. A ninth maximum inbetween visits of 100 and 140 leaves him 81, which he takes out in two for an 11-darter. Leg One, MVG to throw first

Both players trade 180s in another high-quality leg which ends with Wright picking off 81 for a 12-dart break of throw, as MVG waited on 143.

MVG 0-1 Wright Michael van Gerwen 2-3 Peter Wright: Fourth interval stats Sky Bet latest odds: MVG is still favourite despite Wright edging back into the lead overall. The Dutchman is 4/7 while Snakebite is now 11/8! Click here now for all the Sky Bet live darts markets including most 180s & highest checkout. Averages MVG: 104.21

Wright: 102.34 180s MVG: 8

Wright: 7 Doubles MVG: 10/26 (38.46%)

Wright: 11/21 (52.38%) High Checkout MVG: 88

Wright: 140

🐍😲 Snakebite slithers into the lead again after the defending champion misses eight darts at doubles in the fifth set!pic.twitter.com/2ya4cAXALV — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) January 1, 2020

SET FIVE SCORE: Van Gerwen 1-3 Wright

MATCH SCORE: Van Gerwen 2-3 Wright (Best of 13 sets) Leg Four

Snakebite is back in front as his seventh maximum helps him recover from a slow start on the Dutchman's throw before taking out 96 after MVG missed a seventh successive dart at a double - this time on double 16 - for a 69 checkout.

MVG 1-3 Wright

Snakebite is back in front as his seventh maximum helps him recover from a slow start on the Dutchman's throw before taking out 96 after MVG missed a seventh successive dart at a double - this time on double 16 - for a 69 checkout. Leg Three

Heavy, consistent scoring sees MVG control the leg against the darts but at the end of it he misses six clear attempts from 32 and Wright pinches a hold with a 19-darter. Has the tide of momentum turned again?

MVG 1-2 Wright

Heavy, consistent scoring sees MVG control the leg against the darts but at the end of it he misses six clear attempts from 32 and Wright pinches a hold with a 19-darter. Has the tide of momentum turned again? Leg Two

Some response from Snakebite, who follows MVG's opening visit of 180 with a maximum of his own before another puts him on course for the first World Championship nine-darter since 2016! Alas, after hitting a seventh treble 20, he can only land the big 19. It matters little as he comes back for a 10-darter, although MVG was providing pressure by leaving tops.

MVG 1-1 Wright

Some response from Snakebite, who follows MVG's opening visit of 180 with a maximum of his own before another puts him on course for the first World Championship nine-darter since 2016! Alas, after hitting a seventh treble 20, he can only land the big 19. It matters little as he comes back for a 10-darter, although MVG was providing pressure by leaving tops. Leg One, Wright to throw first

Breathtaking start to the fifth set as MVG strings together visits of 140, 134 and 177 leaves him 50, which he takes out with his last dart in hand for a 12-darter, with Wright waiting on 105.

MVG 1-0 Wright Michael van Gerwen 2-2 Peter Wright: Third interval stats Sky Bet latest odds: MVG's storming comeback sees him reclaim favourtism at 4/11 while Wright is out to 9/4. But what a match! Click here now for all the Sky Bet live darts markets including most 180s & highest checkout. Averages MVG: 104.96

Wright: 102.34 180s MVG: 7

Wright: 4 Doubles MVG: 9/17 (52.94%)

Wright: 8/17 (47.06%) High Checkout MVG: 88

Wright: 140

🎯🙌 The World Darts Championship final is living up to the hype!



💯 Both players are averaging well over 100, with 11 maximums already, and it's all square after MVG wins his second set on the trot.pic.twitter.com/xRySEmnkxD — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) January 1, 2020

SET FOUR SCORE: Van Gerwen 3-2 Wright

MATCH SCORE: Van Gerwen 2-2 Wright (Best of 13 sets) Leg Five

Incredible drama at the end of a deciding leg that started with MVG's seventh 180 of the match. The Dutchman misses the bullseye for a 124 checkout before watching Snakebite just go low of tops for a 102 finish. He comes back to take out 25 for a 14-darter and his celebration says it all.

MVG 3-2 Wright

Incredible drama at the end of a deciding leg that started with MVG's seventh 180 of the match. The Dutchman misses the bullseye for a 124 checkout before watching Snakebite just go low of tops for a 102 finish. He comes back to take out 25 for a 14-darter and his celebration says it all. Leg Four

Snakebite is being blown away at the moment and is in real trouble after his opening visit of 40 is followed by MVG's sixth maximum. However he rallies with three 100+ visits, including two 140s, before an 81 checkout completes a gutsy hold.

MVG 2-2 Wright

Snakebite is being blown away at the moment and is in real trouble after his opening visit of 40 is followed by MVG's sixth maximum. However he rallies with three 100+ visits, including two 140s, before an 81 checkout completes a gutsy hold. Leg Three

It looks like the real van Gerwen has turned up after three weeks of waiting. A fifth maximum helps him take control of the leg - despite consistent scoring from Wright - and pins two 18s at the third attempt spanning two visits for a 14-darter.

MVG 2-1 Wright

It looks like the real van Gerwen has turned up after three weeks of waiting. A fifth maximum helps him take control of the leg - despite consistent scoring from Wright - and pins two 18s at the third attempt spanning two visits for a 14-darter. Leg Two

Both players are comfortably averaging above 100 in a high class final but MVG's is north of 105 as he races away to another 13-darter, pinning double 18 with his opponent waiting on 60.

MVG 1-1 Wright

Both players are comfortably averaging above 100 in a high class final but MVG's is north of 105 as he races away to another 13-darter, pinning double 18 with his opponent waiting on 60. Leg One, MVG to throw first

A completely unfazed Wright shrugs off the last set with his fourth 180 and finishes a brilliant 12-dart break with a checkout from 140.

MVG 0-1 Wright

140 CHECKOUT!



The same finish that saved his skin against Malicdem is taken out again to break the Van Gerwen throw in the fourth set! pic.twitter.com/pzbTyIuR5G — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 1, 2020

SET THREE SCORE: Van Gerwen 3-0 Wright

MATCH SCORE: Van Gerwen 1-2 Wright (Best of 13 sets) Leg Three

Wow. Within the blink of an eye van Gerwen halves his deficit with a 37-dart set! Wright, who didn't muster an attempt a dart at a double in any of the legs, was back on 106 when MVG pinned tops.

MVG 3-0 Wright

🏆🐍 Is Peter Wright on track for his first world title?!



🔥 Snakebite, who has never beaten MVG in all nine of their major finals, leads 2-0 in sets with an average of 105.2! pic.twitter.com/2c2VZqsIiA — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) January 1, 2020

Leg Two

Much better from MVG, who lifts his match average well above 100 thanks to a second successive leg of supreme quality, which includes visits of 134 and 141 either side of a fourth maximum on his way to an 11-darter.

MVG 2-0 Wright

Much better from MVG, who lifts his match average well above 100 thanks to a second successive leg of supreme quality, which includes visits of 134 and 141 either side of a fourth maximum on his way to an 11-darter. Leg One, Wright to throw first

The Dutchman comes out after the interval with his third 180 en route to an impressive 13-darter to break the Wright throw. Maybe signs of a little gamesmanship here when he opted against the chance of a bullseye in his previous visit even though Wright was on 145.

MVG 1-0 Wright Michael van Gerwen 0-2 Peter Wright: Second interval stats Sky Bet latest odds: Wright was the outsider at the start of the contest but the bookies now make both players 10/11! Click here now for all the Sky Bet live darts markets including most 180s & highest checkout. Averages MVG: 98.98

Wright: 105.02 180s MVG: 2

Wright: 3 Doubles MVG: 3/8 (37.5%)

Wright: 6/13 (46.15%) High Checkout MVG: 88

Wright: 81

🏆🐍 Is Peter Wright on track for his first world title?!



🔥 Snakebite, who has never beaten MVG in all nine of their major finals, leads 2-0 in sets with an average of 105.2! pic.twitter.com/2c2VZqsIiA — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) January 1, 2020

SET TWO SCORE: Van Gerwen 1-3 Wright

MATCH SCORE: Van Gerwen 0-2 Wright (Best of 13 sets) Leg Four

Are we witnessing the start of history being made?! Wright, bidding to become the oldest first-time winner at 49, moves 2-0 up in sets - and deservedly so - with a superb 13-dart hold of throw despite pressure from MVG's second maximum of the match.

MVG 1-3 Wright

Are we witnessing the start of history being made?! Wright, bidding to become the oldest first-time winner at 49, moves 2-0 up in sets - and deservedly so - with a superb 13-dart hold of throw despite pressure from MVG's second maximum of the match. Leg Three

Wright fires in his third 180 of the match and his 60 for the tournament, which means he's just 11 behind Gary Anderson's all-time record of 71. More importantly he backs it up by taking out 81 for a 12-dart break of throw and moves to the cusp of a two-set lead.

MVG 1-2 Wright

Wright fires in his third 180 of the match and his 60 for the tournament, which means he's just 11 behind Gary Anderson's all-time record of 71. More importantly he backs it up by taking out 81 for a 12-dart break of throw and moves to the cusp of a two-set lead. Leg Two

A comfortable - and impressive - 14-dart hold for Snakebite as he takes out 48 for a 14-darter that included three more 100+ visits.

MVG 1-1 Wright

A comfortable - and impressive - 14-dart hold for Snakebite as he takes out 48 for a 14-darter that included three more 100+ visits. Leg One, MVG to throw first

Van Gerwen gets away with busting his score when trying to finish off 12 but Wright, who earlier hit his second 180 of the match, couldn't take advantage with a single attempt at tops. Back comes MVG for a 16-dart hold.

MVG 1-0 Wright Michael van Gerwen 0-1 Peter Wright: First interval stats Sky Bet latest odds: MVG is still favourite at 8/15 despite losing the opening set while Peter Wright can be backed at 6/4. Click here now for all the Sky Bet live darts markets including most 180s & highest checkout. Averages MVG: 99.89

Wright: 101.92 180s MVG: 1

Wright: 1 Doubles MVG: 2/4 (50%)

Wright: 3/8 (37.5%) 100+ Checkouts MVG: NA

Wright: NA

🐍🎯 It's first blood to Snakebite as MVG narrowly misses the bullseye for a 170 checkout to win the opening set! pic.twitter.com/41QcsZ7UUD — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) January 1, 2020

SET ONE SCORE: Van Gerwen 2-3 Wright

MATCH SCORE: Van Gerwen 0-1 Wright (Best of 13 sets) Leg Five

Van Gerwen responds to Wright's opening visit of 140 with his first maximum of the match but can't quite end the leg wit ha 170 checkout when his attempt at the bull finds 25. Snakebite keeps his cool from 56 for a set-winning 14-darter.

MVG 2-3 Wright

Van Gerwen responds to Wright's opening visit of 140 with his first maximum of the match but can't quite end the leg wit ha 170 checkout when his attempt at the bull finds 25. Snakebite keeps his cool from 56 for a set-winning 14-darter. Leg Four

Snakebite is threatening another break of throw when three visits of 100+ help reduce his score down to 73 but he doesn't get a chance to take it out as MVG nails the bull for a 86 checkout.

MVG 2-2 Wright

Snakebite is threatening another break of throw when three visits of 100+ help reduce his score down to 73 but he doesn't get a chance to take it out as MVG nails the bull for a 86 checkout. Leg Three

The crowd are really behind Wright in these early stages as he survives MVG's dart at double five for a 79 checkout - after he spurned one attempt at tops in the previous visit - before edging a 17-darter.

MVG 1-2 Wright

The crowd are really behind Wright in these early stages as he survives MVG's dart at double five for a 79 checkout - after he spurned one attempt at tops in the previous visit - before edging a 17-darter. Leg Two

Wright bounces straight back from his double troubles in the first leg by breaking straight back with a fine 13-darter, with MVG back on 106.

MVG 1-1 Wright

Wright bounces straight back from his double troubles in the first leg by breaking straight back with a fine 13-darter, with MVG back on 106. Leg One, Wright to throw first

Snakebite bosses the opening leg of the match with his first 180 and a visit of 140 but he spurns three darts at a double and MVG pounces with an 88 checkout to complete a 14-dart break.

MVG 1-0 Wright 1915: Let's get this party started! Peter Wright and Michael van Gerwen are back on this stage together for the first time since the 2014 final. Will it be a different result this time - and indeed different to the other eight major finals between the pair?

96 came. 2 remain.



Peter Wright gets the 2019/20 World Championship final party started....



Can he go one better than 2014? pic.twitter.com/7K3rKBOpB3 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 1, 2020

SPINE-TINGLING!



Michael van Gerwen marches onto the Ally Pally stage in hope of number four.



It's Van Gerwen v Wright. Who wins the first World Championship of the decade? pic.twitter.com/g34p4WSn5h — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 1, 2020

1900: We're now just around 10 minutes from the players making their way to the oche. Let's just remind ourselves of some of the high points from the semi-finals...

💯👌 It wasn't a night of vintage quality from four of the best players in the world, but there were these six 100+ checkouts.pic.twitter.com/q9TjTNQtJI — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) December 30, 2019

1830: Right, in light of all the form, stats and H2H record already discussed below, who is going to be crowned the first world champion of the decade? After most of his defeats to MVG, Peter Wright often utters the words "I'll get him next time" and I think tonight will finally be the night it happens. The stars appear to be aligning in terms of his form and stats eclipsing those of MVG at just the right time, plus there's a different air of confidence about him. He says he's "learned from his mistakes" and I believe him. As I wrote in my final preview, he's 9/4 for glory while the 7-5 and 7-6 scorelines are both available at 10/1 in what should be a very close match as usual. If you're not convinced about Wright having the bottle to get over the line, then how about over 12.5 sets at 9/2 in stead? A pair of Wright specials I like the look of his evens about him making three or more 100+ checkouts and also the 3/1 available for him to hit most 180s and most 100+ checkouts at 3/1, which still pays out even if he loses of course. Finally, if you are completely disagreeing with this and think MVG will come out all guns blazing and destroy his opponent then you may fancy the audacious 20/1 on Wright firing less than 6.5 180s. Van Gerwen himself only managed three in nine sets against Nathan Aspinall so even the very best can struggle for the maximums on an off day. Here's a poll of what some our followers are saying on Twitter...

🍾 Happy New Year!



🎯🏆 Who will become the first world champion of the new sporting decade?



💚🐍 Michael van Gerwen or Peter Wright?



🗳️ VOTE! — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) January 1, 2020

1820: So what have the players been saying ahead of this repeat of the 2014 final? Peter Wright: "I want to play the best player in the world, the number one, the guy who wins all the titles - or the titles I have given him. But he will be playing a different Wrighty, and this Wrighty will be up for MvG. I have not been in the final since 2014. I was not ready to be world champion then, he deserved to be world champion and has done a fantastic job being the world champion. But this time, I think I am ready; I know I am ready. I have learned a lot in all of those years, have matured more. I have learned from mistakes - and MvG will be playing a new Wrighty, not the old Wrighty... it is my time, that is why I am here." MVG: "Most of the time when he (Wright) plays me, he sort of blows it up, misses darts at doubles. That is a good thing for myself. Until the semi-final, I had a higher tournament average than he did, and everyone is saying he is playing quite well, so that must say what my standard is. He has to do better if he wants to beat me, he knows that. Against me, he is not allowed to miss those doubles, so we will see what is going to happen and I need to make sure I play a bit better than him."

💚🐍 Michael van Gerwen beat Peter Wright in all nine of their major TV finals



🏆 Worlds 2014

🏆 UK Open '15, '16

🏆 World Series Finals '15, '16

🏆 Premier League '17

🏆 Grand Slam '17

🏆 Grand Prix '17

🏆 Champs League '19



🗨️ @MvG180 on that record...pic.twitter.com/fQbluqjd34 — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) December 30, 2019

1810: As far as the whole 2019 season is concerned, Michael van Gerwen as already enjoyed another historic season. His previously mentioned victory over Wright in the Champions League of Darts saw him complete the 'Green Sweep' of major PDC titles at the age of just 30 and there's just no stopping his desire to win even more.

💚🏆 Michael van Gerwen has now won every PDC TV major title!



🏆 3x World champ

🏆 5x Prem League

🏆 2x World Matchplay

🏆 5x World GP

🏆 3x Grand Slam

🏆 2x UK Open

🏆 4x Euros

🏆 4x Players Champ

🏆 5x Masters

🏆 3x World Series Finals

🏆 Champs League



Aged 30!@MvG180 pic.twitter.com/jK6fZ9yJu8 — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) October 20, 2019

Love this moment when a stunned Krzysztof Ratajski realises Peter Wright sets a world average record - 123.5 (!!) - in a 6-0 win, breaks the news to him and gives @snakebitewright a hug! The camaraderie in darts is like no other. pic.twitter.com/Vt6YZw8zJm — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) October 14, 2019

Love this moment when a stunned Krzysztof Ratajski realises Peter Wright sets a world average record - 123.5 (!!) - in a 6-0 win, breaks the news to him and gives @snakebitewright a hug! The camaraderie in darts is like no other. pic.twitter.com/Vt6YZw8zJm — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) October 14, 2019

Peter Wright, look away now...



Snakebite Wright came agonisingly close to winning the Premier League back in 2017 before missing six crucial match darts as Van Gerwen won his third title. pic.twitter.com/jKLkiKzRbb — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 22, 2019

It happened yet again in this year's Champions League of Darts final - this time blowing a 10-7 lead and also spurning three title darts to lose 11-10.

🙌🎯 What a night for Michael van Gerwen.



👊 Beats Gerwyn Price 11-10 in a thriller



🏆 Comes from 10-7 down to beat Wright 11-10 in the final



💚 The world number one has now won every PDC televised major possible!



👏 @MvG180 pic.twitter.com/OJcvN9PSCg — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) October 20, 2019

Will these battle scares prove telling if this final goes the distance once more? 1720: Before we get stuck into those head-to-head records, I want to share with you an interview my colleague Dom Newton-Collinge conducted with legendary MC John McDonald, who has only missed one session of darts since the World Championship moved to the Ally Pally.

🎤🎯 Master of Ceremonies @JohnMcDonald_MC has only missed one session of the @OfficialPDC World Championship since it moved to the Ally Pally.



👍 The legend himself shares some incredible memories and the secret of how never to fluff your lines in front of millions... pic.twitter.com/MhApZRUE3O — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) January 1, 2020

1710: We've already heard from two legends of the Sky Sports commentary box but what about the voices of the sport on the radio?! During our time at this year's World Darts Championship, I also caught up with Paul Nicholson and Chris Mason, who bring darting drama to life for those travelling around the country or for those who don't have Sky at home. Well, as Chris even explains in the interview, some fans like their commentary so much they press mute on Sky!

1700: Here's those promised tournament stats and, surprisingly, it's tonight's underdog Peter Wright who pretty much bosses the categories... TOURNAMENT STATS (MVG first) Average : 98.14 - 98.29

: 98.14 - 98.29 Best Ave : 104.09 (v Bunting) - 105.86 (v Humphries)

: 104.09 (v Bunting) - 105.86 (v Humphries) 180s : 27 - 57

: 27 - 57 100+ checkouts : 9 - 15

: 9 - 15 Highest checkout : 170 - 170

: 170 - 170 Doubles : 74/170 (43.53%) - 91/205 (44.39%)

: 74/170 (43.53%) - 91/205 (44.39%) Legs won/lost: 74/47 - 91/70 You can of course says the amount of 180s that Snakebite has hit compared to MVG as well as the astounding number of 100+ checkouts is partly down to him playing more legs of darts in closer matches but on the flip side, that obviously makes the higher average even more impressive. 1650: Before we move onto their overall tournament statistics and head-to-head record, here's a couple of interviews we prepared specially for the occasion with two of the commentators who, as ever, have called the darting drama brilliantly over the past three weeks. Wayne Mardle and, of course, John Part.

🎙️ Top three commentary memories

😲 How to call historic moments

👀 Favourite players to watch

😆 Chemistry between commentators

🤫 Are players secrets safe on air?!



📽️ Wayne Mardle on calling the drama of the @OfficialPDC World Championship...@Wayne501Mardle @SkySportsDarts pic.twitter.com/LGSVXwYvcS — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) January 1, 2020

🎯👍 To get you in the mood for tonight's World Darts Championship final, we caught up with the legend that is John @DarthMaple180 Part!



🏆 The three-time world champ sheds light on what it's like to triumph on that stage as well as life as a @SkySportsDarts commentator... pic.twitter.com/zFpCjhglZZ — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) January 1, 2020

Amazing to think Peter Wright was about to crash out in the second round before these remarkable six darts from 302 saved his skin. Fate, fortune, brilliance or all three? pic.twitter.com/A0DQ13snin — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 31, 2019

On the brink of defeat he required 302 in six darts and did just that with three treble 18s followed by a stunning 140 checkout with his opponent waiting on 42 for the match. He did actually ponder whether this luck - or brilliance depending how you look at it - may be written in the darting stars somehow.

👏🐍 Peter Wright produced a match saving 140 checkout last night before winning a gripping sudden death leg.



🤔 Does @snakebitewright now think he can go all the way? And why doesn't he use the darts he says would win him the title?! pic.twitter.com/ZqZnkrz3gY — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) December 21, 2019

After labouring past Seigo Asada and surviving a stirring comeback from Jeffrey de Zwaan, who trailed 2-0 in the fourth set after losing the first three, to win 4-3, Snakebite went on to record a personal best world championship average of 105.86 against Luke Humphries and threw four more 100+ checkouts, including a 170 and a 161, to take his tally to 13 for the tournament.

🎣 Peter Wright wastes no time in stamping his authority over today's second quarter-final



💪 He hit the EIGHT Big Fish of the tournament - and went on to hit 124 for the first setpic.twitter.com/v0KIxPvtYo — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) December 29, 2019

He added another two during a bad-tempered 6-3 win over Gerwyn Price in which the post-match debate was dominated by the lack of a handshake and the Iceman's "OTT" reaction (his words) to Snakebite attempting to engage in some light-hearted banter after winning the first set. Thankfully the pair have now made up, with Price apologising for his behaviour and also sharing a genuinely comical exchange they've had on WhatsApp.

🎯 Peter Wright was hardly in celebratory mood despite reaching his second World Championship final.



🐍 Snakebite expressed his dissatisfaction with Gerwyn Price's behaviour during his 6-3 victory that didn't even end with a handshake.



🤔 Thoughts?pic.twitter.com/JoRTMXfJtM — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) December 30, 2019

1630: Let's take a look at how Michael van Gerwen booked his place in his fourth World Championship final as he bids to continue his 100% record once he's got this far... Rd 2: 3-1 v Jelle Klaasen ( Av : 96.28, 180s : 1, Doubles : 11/25)

( : 96.28, : 1, : 11/25) Rd 3: 4-0 v Ricky Evans ( Av : 96.75, 180s : 10, Doubles : 12/28)

( : 96.75, : 10, : 12/28) Rd 4: 4-0 v Stephen Bunting ( Av : 104.09, 180s : 7, Doubles : 12/25)

( : 104.09, : 7, : 12/25) QF: 5-2 v Darius Labanauskas ( Av : 99.5, 180s : 6, Doubles : 18/40)

( : 99.5, : 6, : 18/40) SF: 6-3 v Nathan Aspinall (Av: 96.34, 180s: 3, Doubles: 21/52) You may have forgotten now - it's that long ago - but MVG threw the first of the tournament's eight 170 checkouts on opening night and that's about as dramatic as it's got for him.

1⃣7⃣0⃣🎣 Just when everyone thought Michael van Gerwen was in danger of becoming the first defending champion to lose on opening night since 2008...pic.twitter.com/1uP6SkOriM — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) December 13, 2019

Despite losing the opening set in that match against Jelle Klaasen, he won 11 on the trot before the dogged Darius Labanauskas gave him some cause for frustration en route to the semi-finals. But even that was mostly for the game-delaying cut finger. MVG was also well below his best in the semi-finals against Nathan Aspinall, who will be frustrated he couldn't punish him with a disappointing performance of his own. If anyone can save their very best for when it matters most, it's van Gerwen, but Snakebite's supporters also have plenty of reason for optimism. 1600: Happy New Year and welcome to our live blog of what could well be a fittingly historic end to a PDC World Championship that's already provided no shortage of landmark moments, drama, shocks and crowd-pleasing thrills. Obviously the Queen of the Palace Fallon Sherrock dominated nearly all of the global headlines with her astonishing history-making victories against Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic but the entertainment didn't stop there, with a record eight 170 checkouts, over 800 maximums, 31 matches going the full distance and a couple of agonising nine-darter attempts.

👑🎯 Fallon Sherrock's historic story has taken the world by storm - let alone darts!



📽️ We caught up with @OfficialPDC's head of media & all round top man @DaveAllen1981 to give us fascinating insight into how the global buzz surrounding @Fsherrock compares to years gone by... pic.twitter.com/gYS4slygdW — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) December 26, 2019

So how can history be made tonight? Well, if Peter Wright finally beats Michael van Gerwen in a major final at the 10th attempt then he'll become the oldest first-time winner of the PDC World Championship at the age of 49! The current holder of that accolade belongs to Gary Anderson, who eclipsed Dennis Priestley by one year when defeating Phil Taylor in 2015 aged 44 while the Power is the oldest ever champion having lifted the last of his 14 in 2013 at 52. Success for Snakebite would therefore be quite something when you consider Raymond van Barneveld's career came to and end at the age of 'just' 52 on the opening weekend of this tournament, which feels like a lifetime ago now. But, even if Michael van Gerwen defends the title for the first time in his career, at least we can still say we've witnessed the crowning of the first sporting world champion of a new decade. In the coming updates before the action gets under way at 7pm, we'll be going through each player's route to the final, their head-to-head record and tournament statistics, as well as my prediction - for what it's worth! But in the meantime here are tonight's match odds from Sky Bet... Michael van Gerwen (4/11) v Peter Wright (9/4) Click here for more Sky Bet title and match odds If you want to look back on how the tournament has unfolded then click the link below for all the results which includes all the reviews - and highlights - from every day. CLICK HERE FOR FULL TOURNAMENT RESULTS, REVIEWS & HIGHLIGHTS

A moment of sporting history, let alone darting history!



Absolutely sensation from Fallon Sherrock! pic.twitter.com/aZ12gGFL0A — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 17, 2019