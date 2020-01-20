Premier League Darts 2020: Dates, fixtures, line-up, results, table, venues, tickets & TV schedule

The fixture schedule, dates, line-up, standings and results from the 2020 Unibet Premier League Darts season, which runs every Thursday night from February 6 to May 21.
We're into a new decade of darts so it's time to look ahead to the 2020 Premier League Darts season.
Michael van Gerwen will be chasing a sixth crown - and fifth in succession - after triumphing on Finals Night back in May but the likes of world champion Peter Wright, Rob Cross and Gary Anderson will be out to stop him in a field of nine title-chasing players.
And in a return to last year’s popular format, another nine players will compete under the re-branded 'Challengers' banner, with Fallon Sherrock becoming the first woman to take part in the tournament when she takes to the stage in Nottingham.
Points won by Challengers will not count towards the league table, however their opponents will retain any points gained from the matches. Challengers will receive financial bonuses for winning or drawing their matches.
Below you can check out the full list of venues, dates, fixtures and player line-up while we'll update this page with results as the season unfolds.
Premier League Darts 2020: Line-up
- Michael van Gerwen
- Gary Anderson
- Gerwyn Price
- Peter Wright
- Nathan Aspinall
- Rob Cross
- Michael Smith
- Daryl Gurney
- Glen Durrant
Premier League Challengers
There will be nine challengers, playing one night each.
- John Henderson (Aberdeen, Night One)
- Fallon Sherrock (Nottingham, Night Two)
- Jonny Clayton (Cardiff, Night Three)
- William O'Connor (Dublin, Night Four)
- Luke Humphries (Exeter, Night Five)
- Stephen Bunting (Liverpool, Night Six)
- Chris Dobey (Newcastle, Night Seven)
- Jeffrey de Zwaan (Rotterdam, Night Eight)
- Jermaine Wattimena (Rotterdam, Night Nine)
Scottish crowd favourite John Henderson is set to get the campaign off to a bang at the new P&J Live in Aberdeen, before history-maker Fallon Sherrock, who dominated nearly all of the global headlines during the World Championship with her astonishing victories against Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic, takes centre stage in Nottingham.
The Premier League roadshow then rolls on to Cardiff and Dublin where Welsh number two Jonny Clayton and Irish World Cup runner-up William O’Connor will make their Premier League debuts respectively.
World Youth Champion Luke Humphries will feature in Exeter, while Merseyside man Stephen Bunting will make his Premier League comeback in Liverpool.
Two-time televised semi-finalist Chris Dobey will hope to enjoy another memorable night in Newcastle, before Dutch duo Jeffrey de Zwaan and Jermaine Wattimena entertain the sea of orange in Rotterdam.
Points won by Challengers will not count towards the league table, however their opponents will retain any points gained from the matches. Challengers will receive financial bonuses for winning or drawing their matches.
Premier League Darts 2020: Dates, fixtures, venues & results
- Click here for Sky Bet odds
- Scroll further down for ticket information
Night 1, February 6
P&J Live, Aberdeen
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Michael Smith v Glen Durrant
- Gary Anderson v Daryl Gurney
- Michael van Gerwen v Peter Wright
- Nathan Aspinall v John Henderson
- Gerwyn Price v Rob Cross
Night 2, February 13
Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Rob Cross v Nathan Aspinall
- Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith
- Gary Anderson v Peter Wright
- Glen Durrant v Fallon Sherrock
- Daryl Gurney v Michael van Gerwen
Night 3, February 20
Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Peter Wright v Rob Cross
- Jonny Clayton v Michael Smith
- Michael van Gerwen v Nathan Aspinall
- Daryl Gurney v Gerwyn Price
- Glen Durrant v Gary Anderson
Night 4, February 27
Motorpoint Arena, Dublin
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Glen Durrant v Nathan Aspinall
- Rob Cross v Gary Anderson
- Daryl Gurney v Michael Smith
- William O'Connor v Michael van Gerwen
- Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright
Night 5, March 5
Westpoint Arena, Exeter
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Rob Cross v Daryl Gurney
- Gerwyn Price v Glen Durrant
- Nathan Aspinall v Peter Wright
- Gary Anderson v Luke Humphries
- Michael Smith v Michael van Gerwen
Night Six, Thursday March 12
M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Michael Smith v Peter Wright
- Daryl Gurney v Glen Durrant
- Gerwyn Price v Michael van Gerwen
- Rob Cross v Stephen Bunting
- Gary Anderson v Nathan Aspinall
Night Seven - Thursday March 19
Utilita Arena, Newcastle
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Michael Smith v Gary Anderson
- Michael van Gerwen v Rob Cross
- Nathan Aspinall v Gerwyn Price
- Chris Dobey v Daryl Gurney
- Peter Wright v Glen Durrant
Night Eight - Wednesday March 25
Rotterdam Ahoy
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Gary Anderson v Gerwyn Price
- Nathan Aspinall v Daryl Gurney
- Michael Smith v Rob Cross
- Michael van Gerwen v Glen Durrant
- Peter Wright v Jeffrey de Zwaan
Judgement Night - Thursday March 26
Rotterdam Ahoy
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Glen Durrant v Rob Cross
- Nathan Aspinall v Michael Smith
- Peter Wright v Daryl Gurney
- Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson
- Jermaine Wattimena v Gerwyn Price
Following the opening nine nights of fixtures, the player placed ninth on the Premier League table following Judgement Night in Rotterdam on March 26 will be eliminated from the competition.
Night 10 - Thursday April 2
The SSE Arena, Belfast
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Fixtures will appear here
Night 11 - Thursday April 9
FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Fixtures will appear here
Night 12 - Thursday April 16
The Manchester Arena, Manchester
- Fixtures will appear here
Night 13 - Thursday April 23
Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Fixtures will appear here
Night 14 - Thursday April 30
Arena Birmingham
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Fixtures will appear here
Night 15 - Thursday May 7
The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Fixtures will appear here
Night 16 - Thursday May 14
First Direct Arena, Leeds
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Fixtures will appear here
Play-Offs - Thursday May 21
The O2, London
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Fixtures will appear here
Semi-Finals (Best of 19 legs)
- Fixtures will appear here
Finals (Best of 21 legs)
- Fixtures will appear here
2020 Premier League Darts Line-up
Will appear when announced
How can I buy tickets for the Premier League Darts?
Tickets for the 2020 Unibet Premier League are now on General Sale!
Head now to the ticket information page at www.pdc.tv (click here to find it) for full details and prices.
Where can I watch the Premier League Darts on TV?
Sky Sports will broadcast every night of the Premier League Darts season including the Finals Night at the O2.
Premier League Darts History
The Premier League, a much-loved event for all darts fans and punters, was launched by Sky Sports in 2005 and takes the sport's biggest names all over the UK and Ireland as they compete in a round robin format in a bid to reach the play-offs, when the title is ultimately decided.
The world's top four automatically qualify for the event and are joined by six wildcard selections made by the PDC and Sky Sports to complete a final field.
Unsurprisingly Phil Taylor is the most successful Premier League player of all time having topped the table eight times and going on to lift the trophy on six occasions, while he also went a record 44 games unbeaten from 2005-2008.
James Wade first broke his dominance in 2009 when defeating Taylor's conqueror Mervyn King 13-8 and The Power only won it twice since then, with Gary Anderson (2011 & 2015), Michael van Gerwen (2013, 2016, 2017, 2018 2019) and Raymond van Barneveld (2014) being the other champions.
Should MVG win it for a sixth time then not only will he equal Taylor's record but also set a record of most successive titles with five.
Below we have details of the past finals, a selection of records, the final table of each previous season and a look at which players have ever featured in the event.
Premier League Darts Past Finals & Winners
- 2005 - Phil Taylor 16-4 Colin Lloyd
- 2006 - Phil Taylor 16-6 Roland Scholten
- 2007 - Phil Taylor 16-8 Terry Jenkins
- 2008 - Phil Taylor 16-8 James Wade
- 2009 - James Wade 13-8 Mervyn King
- 2010 - Phil Taylor 10-8 James Wade
- 2011 - Gary Anderson 10-4 Adrian Lewis
- 2012 - Phil Taylor 10-7 Simon Whitlock
- 2013 - Michael van Gerwen 10-8 Phil Taylor
- 2014 - Raymond van Barneveld 10-6 Michael van Gerwen
- 2015 - Gary Anderson 11-7 Michael van Gerwen
- 2016 - Michael van Gerwen 11-3 Phil Taylor
- 2017 - Michael van Gerwen 11-10 Peter Wright
- 2018 - Michael van Gerwen 11-4 Michael Smith
- 2019 - Michael van Gerwen 11-5 Rob Cross
Premier League Darts Records
Most Titles: Phil Taylor - 6
Longest Unbeaten Run: Phil Taylor - 44 (2005-2008)
Biggest League Victory: Phil Taylor 11-1 Wayne Mardle (2005) & Phil Taylor 11-1 Peter Manley (2005)
Biggest Play-Off Victory: Phil Taylor 16-4 Colin Lloyd (2005 Final)
Whitewashes (since dead legs removed in 2006): Colin Lloyd 8-0 Terry Jenkins (2007), Phil Taylor 8-0 Wayne Mardle (2008), James Wade 8-0 Simon Whitlock (2012), Michael van Gerwen 7-0 Phil Taylor (2014), Michael van Gerwen 7-0 James Wade (2015), Robert Thornton 0-7 Dave Chisnall (2016), Robert Thornton 0-7 Phil Taylor (2016), Michael van Gerwen 7-0 Adrian Lewis (2017), Michael Smith 7-0 Raymond van Barneveld (2018)
Most 180s in a Match: Gary Anderson - 11 v Simon Whitlock (2011)
Most 180s in a Season: Gary Anderson - 79 in 2011
Top 10 High Averages:
- 123.40 - Michael van Gerwen v Michael Smith, 2016
- 119.5 - Peter Wright v Adrian Lewis, 2017
- 117.95 - Michael Smith v Robert Thornton, 2016
- 117.35 - Phil Taylor v Simon Whitlock, 2012
- 116.90 - Michael van Gerwen v James Wade, 2015
- 116.67 - Michael van Gerwen v Peter Wright, 2016
- 116.10 - Phil Taylor v James Wade, 2012
- 116.01 - Phil Taylor v John Part, 2009
- 115.08 - Phil Taylor v Raymond van Barneveld, 2015 *Record Losing Ave*
- 115.25 - Phil Taylor v Dave Chisnall, 2015
- 114.17 - Dave Chisnall v James Wade, 2015
Nine-Dart Finishes
- 2006 - Raymond van Barneveld v Peter Manley, Bournemouth
- 2010 - Raymond van Barneveld v Terry Jenkins, Aberdeen
- 2010 - Phil Taylor x2 v James Wade, Wembley (Final)
- 2012 - Phil Taylor v Kevin Painter, Aberdeen
- 2012 - Simon Whitlock v Andy Hamilton, London
- 2016 - Adrian Lewis v James Wade, Belfast
- 2017 - Adrian Lewis v Raymond van Barneveld, Liverpool
Premier League Darts Past Season Standings
Winner in caps & bold, runner-up in bold.
Top four each year made the play-offs (Top would play fourth)
Points in brackets
Season 2005
PHIL TAYLOR (23)
Colin Lloyd (16)
Peter Manley (12)
Roland Scholten (9)
Mark Dudbridge (8)
John Part (8)
Wayne Mardle (8)
Play-off final:
Phil Taylor 16-4 Colin Lloyd
Season 2006
PHIL TAYLOR (23)
Raymond van Barneveld (21)
Roland Scholten (10)
Colin Lloyd (9)
Ronnie Baxter (8)
Peter Manley (8)
Wayne Mardle (5)
Play-off final:
Phil Taylor 16-6 Roland Scholten
Season 2007
PHIL TAYLOR (25)
Raymond van Barneveld (17)
Terry Jenkins (15)
Dennis Priestley (13)
Colin Lloyd (12)
Peter Manley (11)
Adrian Lewis (10)
Roland Scholten (9)
Play-off final:
Phil Taylor 16-6 Terry Jenkins
Season 2008
PHIL TAYLOR (21)
James Wade (20)
Raymond van Barneveld (18)
Adrian Lewis (12)
Wayne Mardle (12)
Peter Manley (11)
Terry Jenkins (9)
John Part (9)
Play-off final:
Phil Taylor 16-8 James Wade
Season 2009
Phil Taylor (18)
JAMES WADE (17)
Raymond van Barneveld (13)
Mervyn King (12)
Terry Jenkins (9)
John Part (9)
Jelle Klaasen (6)
Play-off final:
James Wade 13-8 Mervyn King
Season 2010
PHIL TAYLOR (26)
Simon Whitlock (16)
James Wade (14)
Mervyn King (13)
Ronnie Baxter (13)
Raymond van Barneveld (11)
Adrian Lewis (11)
Terry Jenkins (8)
Play-off final:
Phil Taylor 10-8 James Wade
Season 2011
Phil Taylor (26)
Raymond van Barneveld (18)
GARY ANDERSON (17)
Adrian Lewis (14)
James Wade (13)
Simon Whitlock (11)
Terry Jenkins (8)
Mark Webster (5)
Play-off final:
Gary Anderson 10-4 Adrian Lewis
Season 2012
PHIL TAYLOR (24)
Simon Whitlock (16)
Andy Hamilton (13)
James Wade (13)
Raymond van Barneveld (13)
Adrian Lewis (12)
Kevin Painter (11)
Gary Anderson (10)
Play-off final:
Phil Taylor 10-7 Simon Whitlock
Season 2013
MICHAEL VAN GERWEN (24)
Raymond van Barneveld (23)
Phil Taylor (20)
James Wade (17)
Robert Thornton (15)
Simon Whitlock (15)
Andy Hamilton (12)
Adrian Lewis (10)
Wes Newton (5)
Gary Anderson (5)
Play-off final:
Michael van Gerwen 10-8 Phil Taylor
Season 2014
Michael van Gerwen (24)
RAYMOND VAN BARNEVELD (20)
Phil Taylor (20)
Gary Anderson (20)
Peter Wright (17)
Adrian Lewis (15)
Dave Chisnall (10)
Robert Thornton (9)
Wes Newton (6)
Simon Whitlock (5)
Play-off final:
Raymond van Barneveld 10-6 Michael van Gerwen
Season 2015
Michael van Gerwen (23)
Dave Chisnall (22)
GARY ANDERSON (20)
Raymond van Barneveld (19)
Phil Taylor (15)
Adrian Lewis (14)
James Wade (12)
Stephen Bunting (11)
Peter Wright (6)
Kim Huybrechts (4)
Play-off final:
Gary Anderson 11-7 Michael van Gerwen
Season 2016
MICHAEL VAN GERWEN (26)
Phil Taylor (24)
Gary Anderson (20)
Adrian Lewis (19)
Peter Wright (17)
James Wade (16)
Raymond van Barneveld (12)
Robert Thornton (6)
Dave Chisnall (3)
Michael Smith (3)
Play-off final:
Michael van Gerwen 11-3 Phil Taylor
2017 Premier League Darts 2017 Table
- MVG (Q) P 16 W 10 D 4 L 2 LegD +32 Pts 24
- Wright (Q) P 16 W 10 D 3 L 3 LegD +30 Pts 23
- Taylor (Q) P 16 W 8 D 3 L 5 LegD +7 Pts 19
- Anderson (Q) P 16 W 7 D 4 L 5 LegD +12 Pts 18
- Chisnall P 16 W 6 D 4 L 6 LegD -5 Pts 16
- RVB P 16 W 6 D 2 L 8 LegD -10 Pts 14
- Wade P 16 W 5 D 3 L 8 LegD -13 Pts 13
- Lewis P 16 W 6 D 1 L 9 LegD -14 Pts 13
- Klaasen P 9 W 1 D 1 L 7 LegD -16 Pts 3
- Huybrechts P 9 W 0 D 3 L 6 LegD -23 Pts 3
Finals Night Results
Semi Finals (Best of 19 legs)
- Michael van Gerwen 10-7 Gary Anderson
- Peter Wright 10-9 Phil Taylor
Final (best of 21 legs)
- Michael van Gerwen 11-10 Peter Wright
CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE 2017 SEASON RESULTS & WEEKLY REPORTS & STATS
2018 Premier League Darts Table
- MVG P 16 W 11 D 1 L 4 LegD +43 Pts 23
- Smith P 16 W 9 D 2 L 5 LegD +24 Pts 20
- Anderson P 16 W 8 D 3 L 5 LegD +15 Pts 19
- Cross P 16 W 8 D 3 L 5 LegD +5 Pts 19
- Gurney P 16 W 4 D 8 L 4 LegD +1 Pts 16
- Barney P 16 W 6 D 4 L 6 LegD -8 Pts 16
- Wright P 16 W 4 D 6 L 6 LegD -20 Pts 14
- Whitlock P 16 W 5 D 3 L 8 LegD -18 Pts 13
- Suljovic P 9 W 2 D 0 L 7 LegD -13 Pts 4
- Price P 9 W 0 D 2 L 7 LegD -29 Pts 2
Play-Off Night Results
- Michael van Gerwen 10-6 Rob Cross
- Michael Smith 10-6 Gary Anderson
- Final: Michael van Gerwen 11-4 Michael Smith
CLICK HERE FOR PLAY-OFF REVIEW & STATS
CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE RESULTS FROM THE WHOLE SEASON
2019 Premier League Darts Table
- Van Gerwen (Q) P 16 W 10 D 3 L 3 LegD +40 Pts 23
- Cross (Q) P 16 W 10 D 2 L 4 LegD +26 Pts 22
- Wade (Q) P 16 W 7 D 6 L 3 LegD +20 Pts 20
- Gurney (Q) P 16 W 8 D 3 L 5 LegD +7 Pts 19
- Price P 16 W 6 D 6 L 4 LegD +6 Pts 18
- Suljovic P 16 W 7 D 3 L 6 LegD +5 Pts 17
- Smith P 16 W 3 D 4 L 9 LegD -26 Pts 10
- Wright P 16 W 2 D 5 L 9 LegD -33 Pts 9
- Relegated: Van Barneveld P 9 W 1 D 2 L 6 LegD -22 Pts 4
Play-Off Night Results
Semi-Finals (Best of 19 legs)
- Michael van Gerwen 10-7 Daryl Gurney
- Rob Cross 10-5 James Wade
Finals (Best of 21 legs)
- Michael van Gerwen 11-5 Rob Cross
CLICK HERE FOR FINALS NIGHT BLOG AND HIGHLIGHTS
CLICK HERE FOR FINALS NIGHT REPORT
CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE RESULTS FROM THE WHOLE SEASON