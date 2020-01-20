Premier League Darts 2020: Dates, fixtures, line-up, results, table, venues, tickets & TV schedule

We're into a new decade of darts so it's time to look ahead to the 2020 Premier League Darts season.

Michael van Gerwen will be chasing a sixth crown - and fifth in succession - after triumphing on Finals Night back in May but the likes of world champion Peter Wright, Rob Cross and Gary Anderson will be out to stop him in a field of nine title-chasing players.

And in a return to last year’s popular format, another nine players will compete under the re-branded 'Challengers' banner, with Fallon Sherrock becoming the first woman to take part in the tournament when she takes to the stage in Nottingham.

Points won by Challengers will not count towards the league table, however their opponents will retain any points gained from the matches. Challengers will receive financial bonuses for winning or drawing their matches.

Below you can check out the full list of venues, dates, fixtures and player line-up while we'll update this page with results as the season unfolds.

Premier League Darts 2020: Line-up

Michael van Gerwen

Gary Anderson

Gerwyn Price

Peter Wright

Nathan Aspinall

Rob Cross

Michael Smith

Daryl Gurney

Glen Durrant

Premier League Challengers

There will be nine challengers, playing one night each.

John Henderson (Aberdeen, Night One)

Fallon Sherrock (Nottingham, Night Two)

Jonny Clayton (Cardiff, Night Three)

William O'Connor (Dublin, Night Four)

Luke Humphries (Exeter, Night Five)

Stephen Bunting (Liverpool, Night Six)

Chris Dobey (Newcastle, Night Seven)

Jeffrey de Zwaan (Rotterdam, Night Eight)

Jermaine Wattimena (Rotterdam, Night Nine)

Scottish crowd favourite John Henderson is set to get the campaign off to a bang at the new P&J Live in Aberdeen, before history-maker Fallon Sherrock, who dominated nearly all of the global headlines during the World Championship with her astonishing victories against Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic, takes centre stage in Nottingham.

The Premier League roadshow then rolls on to Cardiff and Dublin where Welsh number two Jonny Clayton and Irish World Cup runner-up William O’Connor will make their Premier League debuts respectively.

World Youth Champion Luke Humphries will feature in Exeter, while Merseyside man Stephen Bunting will make his Premier League comeback in Liverpool.

Two-time televised semi-finalist Chris Dobey will hope to enjoy another memorable night in Newcastle, before Dutch duo Jeffrey de Zwaan and Jermaine Wattimena entertain the sea of orange in Rotterdam.

Premier League Darts 2020: Dates, fixtures, venues & results

Night 1, February 6

P&J Live, Aberdeen

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Michael Smith v Glen Durrant

Gary Anderson v Daryl Gurney

Michael van Gerwen v Peter Wright

Nathan Aspinall v John Henderson

Gerwyn Price v Rob Cross

Night 2, February 13

Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Rob Cross v Nathan Aspinall

Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith

Gary Anderson v Peter Wright

Glen Durrant v Fallon Sherrock

Daryl Gurney v Michael van Gerwen

Night 3, February 20

Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Peter Wright v Rob Cross

Jonny Clayton v Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen v Nathan Aspinall

Daryl Gurney v Gerwyn Price

Glen Durrant v Gary Anderson

Night 4, February 27

Motorpoint Arena, Dublin

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Glen Durrant v Nathan Aspinall

Rob Cross v Gary Anderson

Daryl Gurney v Michael Smith

William O'Connor v Michael van Gerwen

Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright

Night 5, March 5

Westpoint Arena, Exeter

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Rob Cross v Daryl Gurney

Gerwyn Price v Glen Durrant

Nathan Aspinall v Peter Wright

Gary Anderson v Luke Humphries

Michael Smith v Michael van Gerwen

Night Six, Thursday March 12

M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Michael Smith v Peter Wright

Daryl Gurney v Glen Durrant

Gerwyn Price v Michael van Gerwen

Rob Cross v Stephen Bunting

Gary Anderson v Nathan Aspinall

Night Seven - Thursday March 19

Utilita Arena, Newcastle

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Michael Smith v Gary Anderson

Michael van Gerwen v Rob Cross

Nathan Aspinall v Gerwyn Price

Chris Dobey v Daryl Gurney

Peter Wright v Glen Durrant

Night Eight - Wednesday March 25

Rotterdam Ahoy

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Gary Anderson v Gerwyn Price

Nathan Aspinall v Daryl Gurney

Michael Smith v Rob Cross

Michael van Gerwen v Glen Durrant

Peter Wright v Jeffrey de Zwaan

Judgement Night - Thursday March 26

Rotterdam Ahoy

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)