Watch: Fallon Sherrock's achievements sent the world darts crazy like never before according to PDC's media boss

Fallon Sherrock believes she has helped the sport of darts as a whole - let alone the women's game - after her historic run at the PDC World Championship.

And those views are echoed by the PDC's head of media Dave Allen, who admits he's never seen global reaction quite like it in 15 years in the job. The 25-year-old's victory over Ted Evetts sent the planet darts crazy and she followed it up with an even more impressive performance to defeat world number 11 Mensur Suljovic. The PDC's official video of the winning moment against Evetts was by far the most viewed darts clip in Twitter history with almost six million views, 40 thousand likes and eight thousand retweets

By comparison, her second moment of history was 'only' viewed two million times - still more than any other previous clip from the PDC's long back catalogue of incredible drama.

And although her fairytale run ended with a 4-2 defeat to Chris Dobey, in which she provided more crowd-pleasing moments of high quality, she proved that women can compete with the best male darts players on the biggest stage. Not only that, but the sheer scale of attention given to Sherrock's reign as Queen of the Palace put darts on the map like no other in history. In this video below, our darts expert Chris Hammer speaks to Dave Allen about how the two incredible wins, which saw her invited on numerous prime time talk shows and receive congratulations from a wide range of famous personalities on social media, compare to other incredible darting moments of the past.

Reflecting on her own success, Sherrock said: "I have helped darts in general. "I think there's people now who didn't watch darts but want to watch it. Especially with the ladies game, I have proved we can compete with all these men, we need more opportunities." The former mobile hairdresser, who has a five-year-old autistic son, has seen her achievements have transcended the sport. As well as being in hot demand from TV and radio stations, she has also drawn praise from the likes of Billie Jean King, who said on Twitter she had "inspired millions".

