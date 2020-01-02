Watch: Fallon Sherrock's achievements sent the world darts crazy like never before according to PDC's media boss

Darts
Fallon Sherrock celebrates after beating Mensur Suljovic
Fallon Sherrock celebrates after beating Mensur Suljovic
Sporting Life · Journalist
Last Updated
01:06 · January 02, 2020 · 4 min read

Fallon Sherrock believes she has helped the sport of darts as a whole - let alone the women's game - after her historic run at the PDC World Championship.

And those views are echoed by the PDC's head of media Dave Allen, who admits he's never seen global reaction quite like it in 15 years in the job.

The 25-year-old's victory over Ted Evetts sent the planet darts crazy and she followed it up with an even more impressive performance to defeat world number 11 Mensur Suljovic.

The PDC's official video of the winning moment against Evetts was by far the most viewed darts clip in Twitter history with almost six million views, 40 thousand likes and eight thousand retweets

By comparison, her second moment of history was 'only' viewed two million times - still more than any other previous clip from the PDC's long back catalogue of incredible drama.

And although her fairytale run ended with a 4-2 defeat to Chris Dobey, in which she provided more crowd-pleasing moments of high quality, she proved that women can compete with the best male darts players on the biggest stage.

Not only that, but the sheer scale of attention given to Sherrock's reign as Queen of the Palace put darts on the map like no other in history.

In this video below, our darts expert Chris Hammer speaks to Dave Allen about how the two incredible wins, which saw her invited on numerous prime time talk shows and receive congratulations from a wide range of famous personalities on social media, compare to other incredible darting moments of the past.

Reflecting on her own success, Sherrock said: "I have helped darts in general.

"I think there's people now who didn't watch darts but want to watch it. Especially with the ladies game, I have proved we can compete with all these men, we need more opportunities."

The former mobile hairdresser, who has a five-year-old autistic son, has seen her achievements have transcended the sport. As well as being in hot demand from TV and radio stations, she has also drawn praise from the likes of Billie Jean King, who said on Twitter she had "inspired millions".

The tennis great also hailed her "talent and grace under pressure" and Sherrock revealed she had relished her time in the spotlight.

"I feel so confident up there, I feel so comfortable, the most comfortable I have ever played on a stage," she said. "I loved every minute of it."

Sherrock's achievements have even made it to Hollywood, with actress Sarah Jessica Parker saying on Instagram: "@fsherrock Making history and our hearts stop as we watched in astonishment and awe. A household of fans and admirers send their congratulations. X, SJ."

Sherrock is known as 'The Queen' by fans and there were plenty of supporters on Friday night dressed as her, decked out in blonde wigs.

"I did see some when in the practice room. (I thought), 'Ok, I have fans now!" she said.

"I didn't know how many people were actually dressed up, but it was cool. Nobody dresses up like me, I mean, come on, me!"

Sherrock will be back in action at the BDO Women's World Championship, for which she is the fourth seed, on January 4.

Related Darts Content

Like what you've read?
Help your friends Know It All by sharing this article to your social media.

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 2mFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 2hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 3hRacing
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 4hRacing
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator5

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 4hFootball

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 2mFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 2hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 3hRacing
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 4hRacing
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator5

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 4hFootball

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 2h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 4h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 4h
All Racing Tips

Next Race Off

19:25 Aqueduct
1
(1)
My My Michelle
J: Junior Alvarado
7/4
4
(4)
Beautiful Karen
J: Jose Lezcano
9/4
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Football Tips

The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 4h
Dale Tempest looks at the latest football action

Heavy-handed Hornets

Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.

Last updated 3h
Our best bets for the latest Sky Bet EFL action

Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.

Last updated 3h
All Football TipsTips & Previews