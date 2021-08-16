Van Barneveld took out 121 on double 14 to win the second set and completed the job impressively to set up a meeting with Rob Cross after Christmas.

Ilagan looked set to give van Barneveld a difficult night when throwing a maximum in the first leg only to miss three darts to break throw, the closest he came to doing so.

Van Barneveld produced the fourth-highest average of the tournament so far as his 96.70 provided the foundations for a convincing win which saw him drop just two legs.

"It’s a privilege to be back. I missed it. I had one goal – to be back here," said van Barneveld, with a chorus of 'Barny Army' coming from fans behind him. "I knew Lourence is a good player, he played amazing in the first leg (but) the crowd was always behind me."

As for the step up in class he faces next, van Barneveld encouraged people to tune in, adding: "I can play much better. Rob Cross is a nightmare, he’s playing amazing darts, he’s a fantastic guy. I can’t wait until Tuesday night."

Wade in, weighed in

James Wade overcame a mid-match hiccup to defeat Maik Kuivenhoven 3-1 despite being well below his best.

The fourth seed was on for a straightforward night when he pinned 105 to win the first set, and followed that up by winning the second for the loss of a single leg once more.

But by now cracks were appearing in Wade's game and Kuivenhoven took advantage, taking out 99 for a 12-dart leg and sweeping the board in the third set.

The Dutchman then handed the initiative straight back to Wade by losing his throw to a 21-darter at the start of the fourth, and Wade was able to finish the job off.

Next on his list will be to forget about this performance altogether.