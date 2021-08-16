Raymond van Barneveld was roared to victory on his Alexandra Palace return, as the five-time world champion beat Lourence Ilagan 3-0.
Van Barneveld produced the fourth-highest average of the tournament so far as his 96.70 provided the foundations for a convincing win which saw him drop just two legs.
Ilagan looked set to give van Barneveld a difficult night when throwing a maximum in the first leg only to miss three darts to break throw, the closest he came to doing so.
Van Barneveld took out 121 on double 14 to win the second set and completed the job impressively to set up a meeting with Rob Cross after Christmas.
"It’s a privilege to be back. I missed it. I had one goal – to be back here," said van Barneveld, with a chorus of 'Barny Army' coming from fans behind him. "I knew Lourence is a good player, he played amazing in the first leg (but) the crowd was always behind me."
As for the step up in class he faces next, van Barneveld encouraged people to tune in, adding: "I can play much better. Rob Cross is a nightmare, he’s playing amazing darts, he’s a fantastic guy. I can’t wait until Tuesday night."
James Wade overcame a mid-match hiccup to defeat Maik Kuivenhoven 3-1 despite being well below his best.
The fourth seed was on for a straightforward night when he pinned 105 to win the first set, and followed that up by winning the second for the loss of a single leg once more.
But by now cracks were appearing in Wade's game and Kuivenhoven took advantage, taking out 99 for a 12-dart leg and sweeping the board in the third set.
The Dutchman then handed the initiative straight back to Wade by losing his throw to a 21-darter at the start of the fourth, and Wade was able to finish the job off.
Next on his list will be to forget about this performance altogether.
Rusty-Jake Rodriguez made his World Championship debut a winning one with a 3-1 defeat of Ben Robb.
The younger of the Rodriguez brothers at 20, Rusty-Jake hit six 180s in a polished performance, one which began in earnest with a 112 finish to take the first set in a deciding leg.
Robb hung tough to level after five more legs in the second set, but 14-, 16- and 14-dart legs saw Rodriguez dominate the third before he threatened a nine-dart finish and won the match in the fourth.
On a good night for favourite backers, Luke Woodhouse was also a 3-1 winner against James Wilson, who averaged just 85.81 in a disappointing display.
Woodhouse was the heavier scorer throughout and despite losing the first set, he took control soon after and signed off with a 116 finish.
PDC World Championship: Monday results and Tuesday schedule
Monday December 20 (7pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Tuesday December 21
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
