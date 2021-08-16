A review of Tuesday's action at the William Hill World Darts Championship, as Rob Cross beat Daryl Gurney with a 170 checkout.

Rob Cross landed a spectacular 170 checkout to seal a thrilling seven-set victory over Daryl Gurney and book his place in the fourth round of the PDC World Darts Championship. In a match that will go down as an all-time classic, Voltage had initially spurned three match darts in the deciding leg of the sixth set but bounced back to open up a 2-1 lead in the seventh before reeling in the Big Fish as SuperChin waited for the chance to take out 121.

Rob Cross winning an epic with a 170 checkout. Incredible scenes! pic.twitter.com/i4pqgdoNRR — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 28, 2021

More to follow... AFTERNOON SESSION Martijn Kleermaker defied a stirring comeback from Joe Cullen to cause another shock at the Ally Pally. The Dutch debutant, who sent Simon Whitlock packing before Christmas, had his clinical finishing to thank for cruising into a three-set lead despite being outscored by an otherwise out of tune Rockstar. The 13th seed missed his first 10 darts at doubles in the opening two sets but he suddenly discovered his touch in the fourth set, racing through it 3-0 only to trail 2-0 in the fifth. Cullen survived a match dart before pinching it with a 111 checkout and then whitewashed his opponent in the sixth set to put himself in phycological control of the contest. However, Kleermaker found a second wind with a 130 checkout before winning the set 4-2 with a dramatic 88 finish on the bullseye.

𝗞𝗟𝗘𝗘𝗥𝗠𝗔𝗞𝗘𝗥 𝗞𝗢𝘀 𝗖𝗨𝗟𝗟𝗘𝗡! 🇳🇱



Martijn Kleermaker's dream Ally Pally debut continues, pinning the bull to finally see off 13th seed Joe Cullen in a tie-break!#WHDarts pic.twitter.com/da1dCkRYkP — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 28, 2021

Ryan Searle claimed his first ever win over Danny Noppert at the sixth attempt as he reached the fourth round for the third time in four years. The Players Championship Finals runner-up recovered from losing the opening set in a deciding leg to win the following two sets, before Noppert levelled the match at two sets apiece. The Dutchman opened up a two-leg lead in what proved to be a pivotal fifth set, going on the miss the bull to win each of the following three legs as Searle came back to snatch it 3-2. Noppert never recovered and Searle reeled off another three legs to close out a victory by four sets to two. “This was the perfect time for me to get my first win over Danny, and luckily enough I managed to do it so I’m over the moon,” said Searle. “At two-all I was fuming. I thought I should have been 3-1 ahead but I’m glad I kicked on from there and managed to turn it around. “I’m looking forward to the next game. I feel very prepared this year. I’ve been practising with Gary Anderson who was my hero watching darts and he has helped me no end.”