Michael Smith survived a scare from Andrew Gilding on day two of the World Matchplay as Gary Anderson crashes out to Daryl Gurney in Blackpool.
Bully Boy is one of the favourites to end his wait for a maiden major trophy but looked up against it at the Winter Gardens when trailing Goldfinger 8-4 but eventually found his form to win five lets on the spin to edge 9-8 ahead.
Smith was then punished for missing a match dart at double five as an absorbing encounter reached a tie-break situation and had to maintain his momentum to complete an 11-9 triumph.
Former World Matchplay champion Anderson went down 10-7 to Daryl Gurney.
The Flying Scotsman, who lifted the Phil Taylor Trophy in 2018 and was runner up in 2020, has been struggling to find his best form all season and again only showed a few flashes of brilliance against SuperChin.
Gurney, twice a World Matchplay semi-finalist, averaged 92.25 and kept his cool in the key moments to send Anderson packing.
A superb 134 checkout by 51-year-old Anderson reduced the deficit to 5-4 after a poor start but Gurney was able to win three legs in a row to take control.
Anderson took out 116 in the 15th leg to again pull within one of his rival at the Winter Gardens.
But Gurney showed his confidence to throw a no-look 180 during the final leg before he closed out the win.
UK Open winner Danny Noppert also progressed into the second round with a 10-6 victory over Brendan Dolan.
His Dutch compatriot Dirk van Duijvenbode won as well after he beat Ryan Searle 10-8 in a thrilling affair.
Sunday July 17
Afternoon Session (1300 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Evening Session (1930 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Monday July 18 (1900 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
