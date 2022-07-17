Smith was then punished for missing a match dart at double five as an absorbing encounter reached a tie-break situation and had to maintain his momentum to complete an 11-9 triumph.

Bully Boy is one of the favourites to end his wait for a maiden major trophy but looked up against it at the Winter Gardens when trailing Goldfinger 8-4 but eventually found his form to win five lets on the spin to edge 9-8 ahead.

😎 Such a cold finger! 👏 Michael Smith was in all kinds of trouble when trailing Andrew Gilding 8-4 but kept his cool in the pressure and heat of the Winter Gardens to beat Goldfinger 11-9. pic.twitter.com/vFXt1DkiGE

Former World Matchplay champion Anderson went down 10-7 to Daryl Gurney.

The Flying Scotsman, who lifted the Phil Taylor Trophy in 2018 and was runner up in 2020, has been struggling to find his best form all season and again only showed a few flashes of brilliance against SuperChin.

Gurney, twice a World Matchplay semi-finalist, averaged 92.25 and kept his cool in the key moments to send Anderson packing.

A superb 134 checkout by 51-year-old Anderson reduced the deficit to 5-4 after a poor start but Gurney was able to win three legs in a row to take control.

Anderson took out 116 in the 15th leg to again pull within one of his rival at the Winter Gardens.

But Gurney showed his confidence to throw a no-look 180 during the final leg before he closed out the win.

UK Open winner Danny Noppert also progressed into the second round with a 10-6 victory over Brendan Dolan.

His Dutch compatriot Dirk van Duijvenbode won as well after he beat Ryan Searle 10-8 in a thrilling affair.

World Matchplay: Day two results and Monday schedule

Sunday July 17

Afternoon Session (1300 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Dirk van Duijvenbode 10-8 Ryan Searle

Danny Noppert 10-6 Brendan Dolan

Gary Anderson 7-10 Daryl Gurney

Michael Smith 11-9 Andrew Gilding

Evening Session (1930 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Joe Cullen v Damon Heta

James Wade v Martin Lukeman

Michael van Gerwen v Adrian Lewis

Luke Humphries v Nathan Aspinall

Monday July 18 (1900 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Rob Cross v Chris Dobey

Jose de Sousa v Gabriel Clemens

Gerwyn Price v Martin Schindler

Dave Chisnall v Kim Huybrechts

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL WORLD MATCHPLAY SCHEDULE

