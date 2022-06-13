The Dutchman's sixth Premier League title is his first since 2019 and sees him equal the record of Phil Taylor, who he beat in his first of eight finals way back in 2013.

It was comfortably the most compelling crescendos to a season since MVG survived six match darts to beat Peter Wright by the same scoreline in 2017 while it's just the second ever to go the distance in the tournament's 18-year history.

The new-look regular season featured 109 matches across 16 long nights of action since the start of February but the 112th and final contest was arguably the most gripping of the lot.

Few would have expected Cullen to to be involved at the very end of a memorable debut campaign having only earned his spot at the 11th hour by winning the season-opening Masters - just as defending champion Jonny Clayton did 12 months earlier - yet he came agonisingly close to repeating the Ferret's famous double when narrowly missing double 16 at the death.

The Rockstar, who interestingly qualified for the play-offs despite having the lowest average and worst doubling stats in the regular season, can still be consoled by a cheque of £125,000 which somewhat makes a mockery of the saying 'trebles for show, doubles for dough'.

“I have been going through a really tough time, so to win this title means a lot to me,” reflected an emotional Van Gerwen, who will undergo surgery on his injured throwing arm on Tuesday and miss this week's World Cup of Darts.

“I’m a happy man. Joe Cullen was phenomenal in that final. What a day. I’m over the moon.

“Of course I am going for more titles now. To have won this trophy here in Berlin is amazing.

“This last 18 months has hurt me. I know what I’m capable of, but this crowd in Germany today, they were absolutely sensational. I think they were a credit to the sport.”