Gerwyn Price defied an inspired fightback from Jose De Sousa to book a spot in his first Betfred World Matchplay semi-final in one of the greatest games ever seen at the Winter Gardens.

Price produced the performance of the tournament so far to deny De Sousa in a captivating contest, averaging 104.64 to close out an incredible 16-14 victory and set up a last four clash against Danny Noppert. The UK Open champion dumped out his fellow countryman Dirk van Duijvenbode in Friday night’s opener, before Price came through a classic to continue his tilt for World Matchplay glory. Price and De Sousa traded magnificent 160 checkouts in an explosive start to proceedings, but it was the Welshman who boasted the slender advantage, leading 3-2 with a 105 average. The 37-year-old was completely outscoring the Portuguese star and that pattern continued in the second session, but a two-dart 93 combination from De Sousa saw him level at five apiece, despite a 12-point disparity in the averages.

PRICE IS BACK ON 🔝



Gerwyn Price wins an absolute THRILLER, averaging 104.64 in a 16-14 victory over Jose de Sousa to secure his first ever World Matchplay semi-final!



That win right there means Price is world number one once again! 👏#WMDarts | QF

📺 https://t.co/eJJXK4DqqY pic.twitter.com/teLACozBy1 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 22, 2022

Price’s relentless pressure paid dividends in leg 12 as he finally established some daylight with a classy 88 finish, yet De Sousa delivered an emphatic riposte, taking out a spectacular 90 finish with successive double 18s. The Welshman responded with a third consecutive break to open up a three-leg gap after De Sousa faltered on the outer ring for the first time, and Price refused to relent, extending his cushion to 13-8. Price appeared to be cruising through to the semi-finals, but De Sousa had other ideas, producing a remarkable five-leg burst to level up proceedings, featuring two 12-darters and a magnificent 100 checkout culminating with two double tops. The second seed stopped the rot with consecutive 14-darters to move one leg away from victory, only for the former Grand Slam champion to conjure up a sublime ten-dart skin saver to prolong the tussle. Nevertheless, having only missed seven darts at double throughout the contest, De Sousa squandered five darts at a double to force a tie-break in a dramatic finale, enabling Price to wrap up a famous victory. The success means that Price will regain the world number one spot ahead of Peter Wright after the event, courtesy of at least £50,000 in prize money, although he is remaining focused on the battle to lift the Phil Taylor Trophy. "That was a difficult game," reflected the 2021 World Champion. "I played pretty well and I think I deserved to go through. "Jose is a great player. He dug in right until the end, and I’m thankful to come through. "I believe I’m the world number one, especially with performances like that. I think it’s where I deserve to be." Earlier in the night, Noppert turned on the style in the latter stages to record an impressive 16-11 victory over Dirk van Duijvenbode in the Dutch darting derby.