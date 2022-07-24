Michael van Gerwen is the World Matchplay champion for a third time after defeating Gerwyn Price 18-14 in a memorable final in Blackpool.
The 2015 and 2016 champion defied the usual saying of 'trebles for show, doubles for dough' as he hit an astonishing 15 180s and missed an alarming 34 darts at doubles during a dramatic victory at the Winter Gardens.
Van Gerwen, who was underdog thanks largely to the world number one's incredible form en route to his maiden Winter Gardens final, twice trailed by four legs at 4-0 and 9-5 down when he could hardly buy a double but Price's fortune and ability to capitalise under pressure eventually ran out in the closing stages.
The Dutchman then rattled off 13 of the next 18 legs - including checkouts of 114 and 121 in the last two - to get his hands on the Phil Taylor Trophy and a cheque for £200,000.
Van Gerwen averaged 101.19 compared to Price's 96.92 and fired in a match high checkout of 160 in the seventh leg while he'd also come agonisingly close to a perfect leg at 4-0 down when his attempt at double 12 missed inside.
This success continues a remarkable revival for van Gerwen, who has now won seven titles this year following two seasons of struggles, while he arrived in Blackpool having played only one match since his Premier League final victory over Joe Cullen due to surgery on his throwing arm.
“To put my hands on this trophy again means the world to me,” reflected an emotional Van Gerwen after his 43rd major title in his 55th final. "I’ve come through a very difficult patch in my career. To come back and beat a player of Gerwyn’s quality means a lot to me. I am really proud.
“There was drama in the final, phenomenal darts, big scoring, great finishing. You cannot imagine how happy I am.
“The good times are coming again, I feel it. It’s the first time we’ve played a final on Sky Sports, and to win feels incredible.
“I hope we can have a lot more battles like this. I think before this tournament a final would have been a dream for me, because I’ve been going through a tough period."
Price pocketed £100,000 as runner-up following a superb campaign, which included a nine-darter in his semi-final success against Danny Noppert on Saturday night, and also reclaims the world number one spot from Peter Wright.
The 37-year-old said: "I was fortunate to be 9-6 up. Michael is a fantastic player and once he gets on a roll like that, it’s hard to contain him.
“I didn’t have a purple patch which I needed in this game, and I think Michael had it all game!
“Michael was fantastic. He’s a deserving winner. He is a great player and a great friend.
“I am definitely proud of myself, especially with the way I’ve been playing in the last couple of months. It just didn’t happen for me today.”
2115: The players are now making their way out to the stage so let the drama begin...
2110: Anyone who followed my woeful pre-tournament betting tips - in which Jonny Clayton, Damon Heta and Michael Smith all fell early on - may not want to listen to my predictions for tonight.
You still have time to skim read my final preview by clicking here, but to save you time I've gone for an 18-13 scoreline in Price's favour and have also picked out these three tips.
2105: As for the chances of a nine-darter tonight, you can get 10/1 with Sky Bet on either player managing it - or 250/1 that they both do - but if you want to be more specific, MVG is 16/1 and Price is also 16/1.
2100: With time running out before the final, let's quickly run through the overall tournament stats...
Gerwyn Price's statistics really show an improvement on what he's done this season as a whole and he put this revitalised form down to some constructive rest in recent weeks following such a hectic period of the season when the Premier League season was in full swing, and also the confidence gained from getting over the line in tight matches.
Michael van Gerwen's lacklustre opener against Adrian Lewis is the one of the key reasons why his tournament stats are significantly lower than Price's but he hasn't quite reached the blockbusting levels of his past. Yet.
Price bosses all the key stats, including his phenomenal checkout percentage, and that's one of the main reasons he heads into this clash as a very worthy favourite. Some may even say he's too big at 4/6 which is remarkable when you think Michael van Gerwen has never been underdog in a TV final since around 2014 when Phil Taylor was still going strong.
2050: Now it's Gerwyn Price's route to the final...
The pre-Blackpool question marks surrounding Gerwyn Price were all about his relatively poor form compared to the Iceman of old. But he used all his battling qualities to get through a very awkward opening contest against Martin Schindler with an average of almost 100 and it was a similar story when overcoming the in-form crowd favourite Dave Chisnall.
Since then he's raised the bar with a pair of 100+ averages against Jose de Sousa and Danny Noppert, who he blew away with the help of his fourth televised nine-darter of 2022! On what we've seen so far, it really looks like the world number one is reaching his relentless peak levels once again.
2040: So how did both players reach the World Matchplay final? Let's start with Michael van Gerwen...
There were doubts surrounding his match fitness due to a lack of recent action since surgery on his injured arm after the Premier League final and he certainly got off to a lacklustre start against Adrian Lewis in a tie that didn't live up to the billing.
After easing past a mediocre Joe Cullen, he played much better against Nathan Aspinall and his average could have been higher had he not stumbled over the line having earlier been way out in front with healthier stats.
MVG's finishing let him down a bit in an otherwise very solid display against Dimitri Van den Bergh, who wasn't at the same level that he displayed in beating Peter Wright, so he knows there's plenty of room for improvement. Is he ready to reach it and sustain it throughout what could be a very lengthy contest?
2030: Right, let's kick things off the head-to-head record between the pair. Michael van Gerwen won 18 of their first 19 meetings - which included a draw - but since then it couldn't be much tighter with seven wins apiece.
Gerwyn Price hasn't actually beaten him in a televised final but this year he won three of their five meetings, including the time he averaged 108 and fired in a nine-dart finish during that glorious Premier League night in Belfast.
If we compare the trophy cabinets, then there really is one winner and unfortunately for Gerwyn Price, the rising standards of those below the pair in the rankings means it's going to be nigh on impossible to ever get close to Michael van Gerwen's tally.
2020: Good evening and welcome to our live blog of the Betfred World Matchplay final, as these two great rivals collide for the second biggest major in darts at the iconic Winter Gardens.
Michael van Gerwen is bidding to become the second most successful player in the tournament's 29-year history behind Phil Taylor by winning a third title in Blackpool - and first since 2016 - while world number one Gerwyn Price is chasing his maiden success here.
That would put him in an elite club of players who have won both the World Championship and World Matchplay; Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright, Rob Cross and Gary Anderson.
The final begins at around 2120 BST so between now and then we'll run through the routes to the final, tournament statistics, head-to-head records and some predictions.
Before we get into the present, here is quick look at the previous finals in the tournament history...
World Matchplay Most Titles