Michael Smith won his first bet365 US Darts Masters title in thrilling fashion on Saturday night, defeating Michael van Gerwen 8-4 in the final in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Smith emerged victorious on the second day of the PDC World Series of Darts event in New York, scooping the £20,000 title to end an exciting showcase for the sport. The Englishman had opened the tournament on Friday with victory over Doug Boehm, and began Saturday's final stages with an 8-3 defeat of Gary Anderson. He then landed eight 180s in an 8-6 semi-final win over World Champion Peter Wright, before coming from 3-1 and 4-3 down in the final to defeat Van Gerwen with five straight legs.

Van Gerwen had finished 130 in leg seven to restore his advantage, but Smith hit back with a 100 checkout, moved ahead with tops and then produced legs of 14, 14 and 12 darts to wrap up the title. "I've won tournaments before but it's unreal to win at Madison Square Garden," said Smith. "Everyone wanted to win this event and it's unreal for me to be that person. "I've just won a tournament in the most iconic venue in the world, and I'm the first person to do it. I'm ecstatic. "I wasn't playing my best darts, but I put in a decent second half in the final. I did that earlier against Peter too and long may it continue. "Michael's the same, we're capable of putting in four or five legs on the spin with no reply, and luckily I did."