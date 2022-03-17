Gary Anderson reminded the darting world - and himself - of his sparkling talents as he won Premier League night six with a brilliant victory over Michael Smith in Nottingham.

Having lost his last five matches in the competition since his first-round victory over Michael van Gerwen on opening night, the Flying Scotsman headed to Nottingham as a 14/1 outsider to pick up the maximum five-point haul. But after scrapping past Jonny Clayton 6-5 in a low-quality quarter-final, he raised his game considerably to sink old rival Peter Wright 6-3 with an average of 101.88 before producing another vintage display to overcome his former protege 6-4. Anderson was averaging over 110 for much of the contest as he stormed into a 5-2 lead and although a late wobble allowed Bully Boy to pick up the next two legs, he still ended up with a highly impressive 104.24 that was helped along by five 180s.

🙌 Gary Anderson is BACK



🚂 After losing his last five Premier League matches, the Flying Scotsman beats Jonny Clayton, Peter Wright and Michael Smith to win night six!



👏 He averaged 104.24 in the final!pic.twitter.com/j4WudQ3d9u — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) March 17, 2022

After the game Anderson joked it was his best performance for "three years" but admitted there was still plenty more to come from him this season. He told Sky Sports: "Against Jonny I was rubbish, against Peter it was hit or miss but I was better against Michael. I still didn't feel comfortable in the final." Asked what would make him feel comfortable, the 51-year-old quipped: "Retire?! On the practice board everything's fine but come up here and nothing seems right. That's up to me to sort out."

"He ALWAYS mentions retirement!" 😆



Gary Anderson says he didn't feel comfortable playing at times tonight! 👇 pic.twitter.com/n8GcfwDptn — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) March 17, 2022

Anderson's five points lift him up from the bottom of the table to sixth while Smith's second final appearance in as many weeks - having also finished runner-up to Michael van Gerwen in Brighton - means he also moved up to two positions to fifth. Table-topper van Gerwen had won the last two Premier League nights and was favourite to make it three in a row but he could only average 95.93 in a 6-4 defeat to Gerwyn Price, who managed a surprisingly high 102.7 considering he's still recovering from a hand injury that forced him to miss last Thursday's round in Brighton and also the German Darts Championship.

𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞! ❄️



It won't be a hat-trick of consecutive Premier League night wins for Michael van Gerwen as an injured Gerwyn Price averages almost 103 in closing out a brilliant 6-4 victory!



📺 Up next 👉 Gary Anderson v Jonny Clayton pic.twitter.com/GMHlgywF8d — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 17, 2022