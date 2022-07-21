Dimitri Van den Bergh overcame defending champion Peter Wright 16-14 in a World Matchplay epic to reach the semi-finals in Blackpool.
Van den Bergh, who lifted the Phil Taylor Trophy in 2020 and then finished runner-up to Snakebite 12 months ago, trailed 5-1 early on before remarkably stringing 10 legs together on the trot to move into a commanding 11-5 lead.
Snakebite, with the help of a trademark change of darts, produced a stirring rally of his own to edge 13-12 ahead and even spurned two darts for a 14-12 advantage before the Belgian restored parity.
Van den Bergh went on to hold throw for a 15-14 advantage and in the next leg followed up back-to-back visits of 140 and 177 with a pressure finish of 44 to earn his spot in the last four.
The 28-year-old averaged 102.01 compared to his opponent's 99.42 and fired in 11 of the 19 180s while Snakebite made all four of the 100+ checkouts.
Van den Bergh and Wright have a usually tight relationship due to the time he spent lodging with the two-time world champion in 2020 but there was a frosty handshake at the end of the contest.
The former World Youth champion spoke about it in this video below.
Van den Bergh will next play Michael van Gerwen, who had to survive a gutsy comeback from Nathan Aspinall before prevailing 16-14 in another Winter Gardens cracker.
MVG was in cruise control at 11-4 up as the crowd favourite struggled to get going but suddenly started to make a game of it with an inspired run that included four 100+ checkouts, including a roof raising 164 finish that cut the deficit to 14-10.
Van Gerwen moved to within one leg of victory at 15-11 only for Aspinall to keep digging in by winning three on the trot.
The crowed jeered the two-time champion's attempts to get himself over the line but they had no answer to a tremendous 146 checkout that completed a match-winning 12-darter.
Thursday July 21 (1900 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Friday July 22 (1900 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Saturday July 23 (1900 BST)
Semi-Finals (best of 33 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Sunday July 24 (2030 BST)
Final (best of 35 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL WORLD MATCHPLAY SCHEDULE