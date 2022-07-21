Van den Bergh, who lifted the Phil Taylor Trophy in 2020 and then finished runner-up to Snakebite 12 months ago, trailed 5-1 early on before remarkably stringing 10 legs together on the trot to move into a commanding 11-5 lead.

Snakebite, with the help of a trademark change of darts, produced a stirring rally of his own to edge 13-12 ahead and even spurned two darts for a 14-12 advantage before the Belgian restored parity.

Van den Bergh went on to hold throw for a 15-14 advantage and in the next leg followed up back-to-back visits of 140 and 177 with a pressure finish of 44 to earn his spot in the last four.

The 28-year-old averaged 102.01 compared to his opponent's 99.42 and fired in 11 of the 19 180s while Snakebite made all four of the 100+ checkouts.

Van den Bergh and Wright have a usually tight relationship due to the time he spent lodging with the two-time world champion in 2020 but there was a frosty handshake at the end of the contest.

The former World Youth champion spoke about it in this video below.