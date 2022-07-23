Gerwyn Price hit his fourth nine-dart finish of 2022 during his World Matchplay semi-final victory against Danny Noppert at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.
The Iceman had never managed a televised perfect leg before this year but nailed his first in a losing cause against Michael Smith on New Year's Day at the World Championship before adding a further two on one unforgettable Premier League night in Belfast back in February during his wins over Michael van Gerwen and James Wade.
His fourth came in the 13th leg of his Winter Gardens tussle with Noppert, as he followed up back-to-back 180s with a stunning 141 checkout to send the crowd into bedlam.
No player had ever managed three in one calendar year, let alone four, and he even threatened another in the very next leg when throwing four treble 20s in a row only for his fifth to land in single five.
Price responded with another maximum en route to an 11-darter before opening up a commanding 10-5 lead that gave his opponent a mountain to climb.
The UK Open champion dug deep to win the next three legs on the trot, with the help of a 104 checkout, only for the new world number one to respond with five of his own to edge towards the brink of his maiden World Matchplay final.
Noppert produced two more 100+ checkouts of 117 and 120 in the next three legs to close the gap to 15-11 but after missing bullseye for 15-12, his last chance came and went as Price went on to seal a 17-11 victory.
More to follow...
