Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Scroll down to watch Gerwyn Price's nine-dart finish
Scroll down to watch Gerwyn Price's nine-dart finish

Darts results: Gerwyn Price hits nine-dart finish against Danny Noppert in the World Matchplay semi-finals

By Chris Hammer
21:56 · SAT July 23, 2022

Gerwyn Price hit his fourth nine-dart finish of 2022 during his World Matchplay semi-final victory against Danny Noppert at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

The Iceman had never managed a televised perfect leg before this year but nailed his first in a losing cause against Michael Smith on New Year's Day at the World Championship before adding a further two on one unforgettable Premier League night in Belfast back in February during his wins over Michael van Gerwen and James Wade.

His fourth came in the 13th leg of his Winter Gardens tussle with Noppert, as he followed up back-to-back 180s with a stunning 141 checkout to send the crowd into bedlam.

No player had ever managed three in one calendar year, let alone four, and he even threatened another in the very next leg when throwing four treble 20s in a row only for his fifth to land in single five.

Price responded with another maximum en route to an 11-darter before opening up a commanding 10-5 lead that gave his opponent a mountain to climb.

The UK Open champion dug deep to win the next three legs on the trot, with the help of a 104 checkout, only for the new world number one to respond with five of his own to edge towards the brink of his maiden World Matchplay final.

Noppert produced two more 100+ checkouts of 117 and 120 in the next three legs to close the gap to 15-11 but after missing bullseye for 15-12, his last chance came and went as Price went on to seal a 17-11 victory.

More to follow...

World Matchplay: Saturday results and remaining schedule

Saturday July 23 (2000 BST)
2x Semi-Finals (Best of 33 legs)

  • Gerwyn Price 17-11 Danny Noppert
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh v Michael van Gerwen

Sunday July 24 (2030 BST)
Final (best of 35 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL WORLD MATCHPLAY SCHEDULE

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....