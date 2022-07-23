Gerwyn Price hit his fourth nine-dart finish of 2022 during his World Matchplay semi-final victory against Danny Noppert at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

The Iceman had never managed a televised perfect leg before this year but nailed his first in a losing cause against Michael Smith on New Year's Day at the World Championship before adding a further two on one unforgettable Premier League night in Belfast back in February during his wins over Michael van Gerwen and James Wade. His fourth came in the 13th leg of his Winter Gardens tussle with Noppert, as he followed up back-to-back 180s with a stunning 141 checkout to send the crowd into bedlam.

Unsurprisingly Gerwyn Price is the first player to throw four televised nine-darters in one year - and it's still only July.



Phil Taylor (2007 & 2010), Barney (2009 & 2010), Adrian Lewis (2011) and MVG (2012) all managed to do it twice in a single year.pic.twitter.com/yebp4CEStp — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 23, 2022

No player had ever managed three in one calendar year, let alone four, and he even threatened another in the very next leg when throwing four treble 20s in a row only for his fifth to land in single five. Price responded with another maximum en route to an 11-darter before opening up a commanding 10-5 lead that gave his opponent a mountain to climb.