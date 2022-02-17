The Iceman produced his maiden televised nine-darter during his epic World Championship quarter-final defeat to Michael Smith on New Year's Day but this time the same euphoric feat helped him achieve a stunning 6-5 victory over Michael van Gerwen on night three of the Premier League season.

Price's moment of magic put him 3-2 up in an absorbing semi-final, opening up with a 177 before firing in two treble 20s only to drop his third on the floor. Undeterred, the Welshman promptly threw it in the red bit to bring up his second maximum of the match and then completed the job with a 144 checkout.