Gerwyn Price hit his second nine-dart finish of 2022 - but only after dropping one of his darts during his second visit of the perfect leg.
The Iceman produced his maiden televised nine-darter during his epic World Championship quarter-final defeat to Michael Smith on New Year's Day but this time the same euphoric feat helped him achieve a stunning 6-5 victory over Michael van Gerwen on night three of the Premier League season.
Price's moment of magic put him 3-2 up in an absorbing semi-final, opening up with a 177 before firing in two treble 20s only to drop his third on the floor. Undeterred, the Welshman promptly threw it in the red bit to bring up his second maximum of the match and then completed the job with a 144 checkout.
The world number one had earlier thrown a 170 checkout to seal a sparkling 6-3 victory over Michael Smith in which he averaged 108.54 compared to Bully Boy's 103.55 and Price even managed to improve on that display against MVG with a mark of 108.9.
Van Gerwen, who beat Joe Cullen 6-2 in his opening match, will feel slightly unfortunate for losing a semi-final with a 106 average for the second week running having missed out to an inspired Jonny Clayton last week.
Price revealed earlier this week that he's making his boxing debut in April to raise funds for three charities but darts performances like these are every bit as Box Office.
More to follow...
Night 3, Thursday February 17
SSE Arena, Belfast
Semi-finals
Final