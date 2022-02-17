The Iceman, who played professional rugby union and league before turning his attention to the oche, has announced he will have his first bout on April 9 in his native Wales.

Less than 10 years ago Gerwyn Price was scoring tries in rugby cup finals at the Millennium Stadium. Now he’s the PDC World Darts champion and world number one. An incredible sporting story. pic.twitter.com/fIO983Y0el

The 36-year-old revealed on his Instagram story that he will take on Rhys ‘Cool Fly & Flashy’ Evans at the Valley Tavern in Fleur De Lys.

Price admitted he will need to lose weight for the fight, writing in his post: “Need to drop 10kg for this.”

Price became the first Welshman to win the PDC World Championship in 2021, beating Scotland’s Gary Anderson 7-3 in the final at Alexandra Palace to claim the first prize of £500,000.

He reached the quarter-finals in the defence of his title and hit a nine-dart finish against Michael Smith, but went on to lose the match 5-4.