Jansen defeated Andrew Gilding 8-6 in the final, having taken the scalps of Peter Wright, Dave Chisnall and Krzysztof Ratajski.

The 19-year-old Dutchman, who only took up the sport in 2016, scoops the £10,000 star prize in just his ninth Players Championship event since winning a PDC Tour Card for the first time in January.

"This is unbelievable," said Jansen."It's crazy, I thought I would be able to win games on the tour but to win a title so early is more than I expected. I love to play here in the PDC with the big names in darts, and now I feel I belong among them."

Jansen's day began with victories over Radek Szaganski and William O'Connor, before a 6-5 defeat of world number one Wright to reach the last 16.

There, he won another deciding leg against Ratajski, before defeating Chris Dobey and Chisnall in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively.

Meanwhile, Gilding's continuation of his strong form in 2022 saw him reach his first ProTour final since 2014, claiming victories over Rob Cross, Jose de Sousa and UK Open champion Danny Noppert in the semi-finals.

Simon Whitlock hit the 14th nine-darter in PDC events so far in 2022 in his first round defeat to Mike De Decker.

Players Championship 9 Results

Last 16

Mario Vandenbogaerde 6-4 Madars Razma

Dave Chisnall 6-5 Kim Huybrechts

Danny Jansen 6-5 Krzysztof Ratajski

Chris Dobey 6-2 Callan Rydz

Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Jonny Clayton

Danny Noppert 6-4 Gary Anderson

Jose de Sousa 6-4 Raymond van Barneveld

Andrew Gilding 6-4 Rob Cross

Quarter-Finals

Dave Chisnall 6-4 Mario Vandenbogaerde

Danny Jansen 6-4 Chris Dobey

Danny Noppert 6-2 Michael van Gerwen

Andrew Gilding 6-3 Jose de Sousa

Semi-Finals

Danny Jansen 7-6 Dave Chisnall

Andrew Gilding 7-4 Danny Noppert

Final

Danny Jansen 8-6 Andrew Gilding