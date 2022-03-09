Despite what the Power achieved, it’s hard to argue that MVG was the most dominant world number one due to the sheer number of majors and other ranking events he won during his seven-year reign, and nobody came close to threatening his position for the vast majority of it.

Taylor does however hold the record for being world number one for the longest time overall with 3,351 days having held it on EIGHT separate occasions in the previous years.

A lot of people might assume Phil Taylor has the record of the longest running single spell as world number one given his dominance from the very start of the PDC in 1993 but his longest run of 2033 days from June 8, 2008 to January 1, 2014 was eclipsed by Michael van Gerwen’s 2,559 days from January 1, 2014 to January 3, 2021.

Gerwyn Price was able to keep it for 14 months so it will be interesting to see how he responds in his quest to get it back as soon as possible.

Since the Order of Merit changed from being a points system to one based on prize money in 2006 - which will obviously be even more rewarding to those who win the big prestigious majors - we’ve had long periods of dominance from Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen.

However, when summer approaches we could see Wright and Gerwyn Price go up and down like yoyo’s and that will be great for the fans, who haven’t seen such a rankings battle for many years.

He should also have plenty of time to revel in being announced as the number one at The Premier League and European Tour venues over the coming months because there is hardly any prize money to defend due to the lack of events that were staged during this part of the calendar two years ago due to Covid.

It probably feels even sweeter when you consider how many legends haven’t managed to achieve the feat over the past 10 to 15 years such as James Wade, Gary Anderson and Adrian Lewis.

Peter Wright thoroughly deserves his world number one status and has worked incredibly hard to get there over the past few years.

In his latest column, The Asset hails Snakebite’s achievements before taking a trip down memory lane to explain why it used to be such a hotly contested battle despite Phil Taylor’s dominance in the majors and what caused it all to change…

You may be surprised to learn that Peter Wright is the 11th different player to earn world number one status after he finally usurped Gerwyn Price at the UK Open.

A look at all the world number ones in PDC darts history

If you asked the casual darts fans how long Taylor topped the rankings for, they’d probably say about 20 years given how many World Championships and World Matchplay titles he won!

No disrespect to all the other players who managed to reach the summit between 1993 and 2008, but he was always considered the best player in the world and went into every major as odds-on favourite.

Unlike van Gerwen, he chose not to play in every event throughout his career. He focused predominantly on the majors, so if he’d possessed the same thirst for the smaller events then it’s scary to think how firm his grip on top spot would have been.

From 2008 when I joined the PDC until I started to struggle with my game in 2014, Phil was the only number one I knew. We all woke up in the morning and couldn’t see a conceivable world where he wouldn’t be world number one!

Players over the last eight years would have thought the same about MVG but I’m not sure we’ll have reigns quite like either legend ever again.

Early chart toppers

If you asked most dart fans who was the first PDC world number one, they probably wouldn’t know. It was Alan Warriner-Little from January 1993 all the way to November 1994 – almost two years!

He’s often described as the 2001 World Grand Prix champion but it’s perhaps even more remarkable that he reached the top of the rankings on FIVE different occasions between 1993 and 2002.

In 30 years only four players have managed to regain the world number one spot so for him to do it four times himself is quite staggering and needs to be lauded a lot more than it is.

So, he first lost his spot to Dennis Priestly, who won the first ever PDC World Championship although his one and only reign lasted just five months before Rod Harrington took over in April 1995.

Harrington was a ranking event machine during the mid 90s and used to win a lot of them, helping him remain at the top until August 1996 when Taylor first reached the summit – albeit for just one month as Warriner-Little emerged once again until August 1998.

Millennium men

At that point Harrington enjoyed another dominant uninterrupted spell all the way to July 2000 thanks largely to winning back-to-back World Matchplay crowns but it was again ended by Taylor, whose long-awaited second reign only lasted another solitary month.

Taylor’s personal life wasn’t as stable as it could have been during the late 90s and early 2000s and that undoubtedly affected his darts and participation – even though he was still winning the World Championship every year.

Peter Manley took top spot for his only reign – although it did last a year due to entering as many events as possible and performing consistently well.

He may not have been the best player in the world but he certainly walked around like he was world number one, as you can imagine! I’ve heard stories about him jumping queues at restaurants and bars because ‘the world number one is coming through’!

Warriner gets back on top by winning the World Grand Prix in 2001 – the same edition he set the double-start average record of 106 which still stands today – and during that seven-month run, he did share it with Taylor for a short time.

Phil returns to the top for seven months and is playing the best darts of his career. Everyone is expecting to keep hold of it for years now but up pops John Part to not only beat him in that epic World Championship final in 2003, but also to replace him at the top.

Part’s only reign is ended six months later by Taylor’s World Matchplay title and this time he’s able to hold onto it all the way until February 2005 when the Colin Lloyd era begins.

That had been the Power's first lengthy run which is remarkable when you think he'd already won 20 majors by this point, including eight world titles!

Lloydy had already won the World Grand Prix a few months earlier to close the gap but he solidified his 13-month reign by winning the World Matchplay that summer. Taylor would take it back for just a couple of months before Lloyd returned for another eight.

Raymond van Barneveld, who’d already won a UK Open on debut, continued to motor up the rankings when defeating Taylor in the 2007 World Championship final but the runners-up cheque was enough for Phil to get the consolation of number one.

Barney’s arrival suddenly put Taylor’s status as the ‘best player’ in a little bit of doubt and he’d soon get his time at the top the following year, but only for six months.

From June 2008, Taylor would truly exert his iron grip on the rankings until van Gerwen replaced him 2,033 days later in January 2014.

Notable absentees

It is crazy to think Adrian Lewis and Gary Anderson both won back-to-back world titles but still couldn’t reach the world number one spot.

That’s purely down to the ability of both Taylor and Van Gerwen to consistently win the other majors like the World Matchplay and the Grand Slam to fend off other players who picked up the biggest prize of all.

It really is a remarkable feat.

World number one reigns: Month-by-month

1993

Jan WARRINER

Feb WARRINER

Mar WARRINER

Apr WARRINER

May WARRINER

Jun WARRINER

Jul WARRINER

Aug WARRINER

Sep WARRINER

Oct WARRINER

Nov WARRINER

Dec WARRINER

1994

Jan WARRINER

Feb WARRINER

Mar WARRINER

Apr WARRINER

May WARRINER

Jun WARRINER

Jul WARRINER

Aug WARRINER

Sep WARRINER

Oct WARRINER

Nov PRIESTLEY

Dec PRIESTLEY

1995

Jan PRIESTLEY

PRIESTLEY Feb PRIESTLEY

Mar PRIESTLEY

Apr HARRINGTON

May HARRINGTON

Jun HARRINGTON

Jul HARRINGTON

Aug HARRINGTON

Sep HARRINGTON

Oct HARRINGTON

Nov HARRINGTON

Dec HARRINGTON

1996

Jan HARRINGTON

Feb HARRINGTON

Mar HARRINGTON

Apr HARRINGTON

May HARRINGTON

Jun HARRINGTON

Jul HARRINGTON

Aug TAYLOR

Sep WARRINER

Oct WARRINER

Nov WARRINER

Dec WARRINER

1997

Jan WARRINER

Feb WARRINER

Mar WARRINER

Apr WARRINER

May WARRINER

Jun WARRINER

Jul WARRINER

Aug WARRINER

Sep WARRINER

Oct WARRINER

Nov WARRINER

Dec WARRINER

1998

Jan WARRINER

Feb WARRINER

Mar WARRINER

Apr WARRINER

May WARRINER

Jun WARRINER

Jul WARRINER

Aug HARRINGTON

Sep HARRINGTON

Oct HARRINGTON

Nov HARRINGTON

Dec HARRINGTON

1999

Jan HARRINGTON

Feb HARRINGTON

Mar HARRINGTON

Apr HARRINGTON

May HARRINGTON

Jun HARRINGTON

Jul HARRINGTON

Aug HARRINGTON

Sep HARRINGTON

Oct HARRINGTON

Nov HARRINGTON

Dec HARRINGTON

2000

Jan HARRINGTON

Feb HARRINGTON

Mar HARRINGTON

Apr HARRINGTON

May HARRINGTON

Jun HARRINGTON

Jul HARRINGTON

Aug TAYLOR

Sep MANLEY

Oct MANLEY

Nov MANLEY

Dec MANLEY

2001

Jan MANLEY

Feb MANLEY

Mar MANLEY

Apr MANLEY

May MANLEY

Jun MANLEY

Jul MANLEY

Aug MANLEY

Sep MANLEY

Oct WARRINER

Nov WARRINER

Dec WARRINER

2002

Jan TAYLOR & WARRINER (Joint)

Feb WARRINER

Mar WARRINER

Apr WARRINER

May TAYLOR

Jun TAYLOR

Jul TAYLOR

Aug TAYLOR

Sep TAYLOR

Oct TAYLOR

Nov TAYLOR

Dec TAYLOR

2003

Jan PART

Feb PART

Mar PART

Apr PART

May PART

Jun PART

Jul TAYLOR

Aug TAYLOR

Sep TAYLOR

Oct TAYLOR

Nov TAYLOR

Dec TAYLOR

2004

Jan TAYLOR

Feb TAYLOR

Mar TAYLOR

Apr TAYLOR

May TAYLOR

Jun TAYLOR

Jul TAYLOR

Aug TAYLOR

Sep TAYLOR

Oct TAYLOR

Nov TAYLOR

Dec TAYLOR

2005

Jan TAYLOR

Feb LLOYD

Mar LLOYD

Apr LLOYD

May LLOYD

Jun LLOYD

Jul LLOYD

Aug LLOYD

Sep LLOYD

Oct LLOYD

Nov LLOYD

Dec LLOYD

2006

Jan LLOYD

Feb LLOYD

Mar TAYLOR

Apr TAYLOR

May LLOYD

Jun LLOYD

Jul LLOYD

Aug LLOYD

Sep LLOYD

Oct LLOYD

Nov LLOYD

Dec LLOYD

2007

Jan TAYLOR

Feb TAYLOR

Mar TAYLOR

Apr TAYLOR

May TAYLOR

Jun TAYLOR

Jul TAYLOR

Aug TAYLOR

Sep TAYLOR

Oct TAYLOR

Nov TAYLOR

Dec TAYLOR

2008

Jan VAN BARNEVELD

Feb VAN BARNEVELD

Mar VAN BARNEVELD

Apr VAN BARNEVELD

May VAN BARNEVELD

Jun TAYLOR

Jul TAYLOR

Aug TAYLOR

Sep TAYLOR

Oct TAYLOR

Nov TAYLOR

Dec TAYLOR

2009

Jan TAYLOR

Feb TAYLOR

Mar TAYLOR

Apr TAYLOR

May TAYLOR

Jun TAYLOR

Jul TAYLOR

Aug TAYLOR

Sep TAYLOR

Oct TAYLOR

Nov TAYLOR

Dec TAYLOR

2010

Jan TAYLOR

Feb TAYLOR

Mar TAYLOR

Apr TAYLOR

May TAYLOR

Jun TAYLOR

Jul TAYLOR

Aug TAYLOR

Sep TAYLOR

Oct TAYLOR

Nov TAYLOR

Dec TAYLOR

2011

Jan TAYLOR

Feb TAYLOR

Mar TAYLOR

Apr TAYLOR

May TAYLOR

Jun TAYLOR

Jul TAYLOR

Aug TAYLOR

Sep TAYLOR

Oct TAYLOR

Nov TAYLOR

Dec TAYLOR

2012

Jan TAYLOR

Feb TAYLOR

Mar TAYLOR

Apr TAYLOR

May TAYLOR

Jun TAYLOR

Jul TAYLOR

Aug TAYLOR

Sep TAYLOR

Oct TAYLOR

Nov TAYLOR

Dec TAYLOR

2013

Jan TAYLOR

Feb TAYLOR

Mar TAYLOR

Apr TAYLOR

May TAYLOR

Jun TAYLOR

Jul TAYLOR

Aug TAYLOR

Sep TAYLOR

Oct TAYLOR

Nov TAYLOR

Dec TAYLOR

2014

Jan MVG

Feb MVG

Mar MVG

Apr MVG

May MVG

Jun MVG

Jul MVG

Aug MVG

Sep MVG

Oct MVG

Nov MVG

Dec MVG

2015

Jan MVG

Feb MVG

Mar MVG

Apr MVG

May MVG

Jun MVG

Jul MVG

Aug MVG

Sep MVG

Oct MVG

Nov MVG

Dec MVG

2016

Jan MVG

Feb MVG

Mar MVG

Apr MVG

May MVG

Jun MVG

Jul MVG

Aug MVG

Sep MVG

Oct MVG

Nov MVG

Dec MVG

2017

Jan MVG

Feb MVG

Mar MVG

Apr MVG

May MVG

Jun MVG

Jul MVG

Aug MVG

Sep MVG

Oct MVG

Nov MVG

Dec MVG

2018

Jan MVG

Feb MVG

Mar MVG

Apr MVG

May MVG

Jun MVG

Jul MVG

Aug MVG

Sep MVG

Oct MVG

Nov MVG

Dec MVG

2019

Jan MVG

Feb MVG

Mar MVG

Apr MVG

May MVG

Jun MVG

Jul MVG

Aug MVG

Sep MVG

Oct MVG

Nov MVG

Dec MVG

2020

Jan MVG

Feb MVG

Mar MVG

Apr MVG

May MVG

Jun MVG

Jul MVG

Aug MVG

Sep MVG

Oct MVG

Nov MVG

Dec MVG

2021

Jan PRICE

Feb PRICE

Mar PRICE

Apr PRICE

May PRICE

Jun PRICE

Jul PRICE

Aug PRICE

Sep PRICE

Oct PRICE

Nov PRICE

Dec PRICE

2022

Jan PRICE

Feb PRICE

Mar WRIGHT

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

