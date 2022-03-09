Paul Nicholson looks back at the players who have reached the top of the world rankings since the PDC began in 1993 and how long they stayed there.
You may be surprised to learn that Peter Wright is the 11th different player to earn world number one status after he finally usurped Gerwyn Price at the UK Open.
In his latest column, The Asset hails Snakebite’s achievements before taking a trip down memory lane to explain why it used to be such a hotly contested battle despite Phil Taylor’s dominance in the majors and what caused it all to change…
Peter Wright thoroughly deserves his world number one status and has worked incredibly hard to get there over the past few years.
It probably feels even sweeter when you consider how many legends haven’t managed to achieve the feat over the past 10 to 15 years such as James Wade, Gary Anderson and Adrian Lewis.
He should also have plenty of time to revel in being announced as the number one at The Premier League and European Tour venues over the coming months because there is hardly any prize money to defend due to the lack of events that were staged during this part of the calendar two years ago due to Covid.
However, when summer approaches we could see Wright and Gerwyn Price go up and down like yoyo’s and that will be great for the fans, who haven’t seen such a rankings battle for many years.
Since the Order of Merit changed from being a points system to one based on prize money in 2006 - which will obviously be even more rewarding to those who win the big prestigious majors - we’ve had long periods of dominance from Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen.
Gerwyn Price was able to keep it for 14 months so it will be interesting to see how he responds in his quest to get it back as soon as possible.
A lot of people might assume Phil Taylor has the record of the longest running single spell as world number one given his dominance from the very start of the PDC in 1993 but his longest run of 2033 days from June 8, 2008 to January 1, 2014 was eclipsed by Michael van Gerwen’s 2,559 days from January 1, 2014 to January 3, 2021.
Taylor does however hold the record for being world number one for the longest time overall with 3,351 days having held it on EIGHT separate occasions in the previous years.
Despite what the Power achieved, it’s hard to argue that MVG was the most dominant world number one due to the sheer number of majors and other ranking events he won during his seven-year reign, and nobody came close to threatening his position for the vast majority of it.
If you asked the casual darts fans how long Taylor topped the rankings for, they’d probably say about 20 years given how many World Championships and World Matchplay titles he won!
No disrespect to all the other players who managed to reach the summit between 1993 and 2008, but he was always considered the best player in the world and went into every major as odds-on favourite.
Unlike van Gerwen, he chose not to play in every event throughout his career. He focused predominantly on the majors, so if he’d possessed the same thirst for the smaller events then it’s scary to think how firm his grip on top spot would have been.
From 2008 when I joined the PDC until I started to struggle with my game in 2014, Phil was the only number one I knew. We all woke up in the morning and couldn’t see a conceivable world where he wouldn’t be world number one!
Players over the last eight years would have thought the same about MVG but I’m not sure we’ll have reigns quite like either legend ever again.
If you asked most dart fans who was the first PDC world number one, they probably wouldn’t know. It was Alan Warriner-Little from January 1993 all the way to November 1994 – almost two years!
He’s often described as the 2001 World Grand Prix champion but it’s perhaps even more remarkable that he reached the top of the rankings on FIVE different occasions between 1993 and 2002.
In 30 years only four players have managed to regain the world number one spot so for him to do it four times himself is quite staggering and needs to be lauded a lot more than it is.
So, he first lost his spot to Dennis Priestly, who won the first ever PDC World Championship although his one and only reign lasted just five months before Rod Harrington took over in April 1995.
Harrington was a ranking event machine during the mid 90s and used to win a lot of them, helping him remain at the top until August 1996 when Taylor first reached the summit – albeit for just one month as Warriner-Little emerged once again until August 1998.
At that point Harrington enjoyed another dominant uninterrupted spell all the way to July 2000 thanks largely to winning back-to-back World Matchplay crowns but it was again ended by Taylor, whose long-awaited second reign only lasted another solitary month.
Taylor’s personal life wasn’t as stable as it could have been during the late 90s and early 2000s and that undoubtedly affected his darts and participation – even though he was still winning the World Championship every year.
Peter Manley took top spot for his only reign – although it did last a year due to entering as many events as possible and performing consistently well.
He may not have been the best player in the world but he certainly walked around like he was world number one, as you can imagine! I’ve heard stories about him jumping queues at restaurants and bars because ‘the world number one is coming through’!
Warriner gets back on top by winning the World Grand Prix in 2001 – the same edition he set the double-start average record of 106 which still stands today – and during that seven-month run, he did share it with Taylor for a short time.
Phil returns to the top for seven months and is playing the best darts of his career. Everyone is expecting to keep hold of it for years now but up pops John Part to not only beat him in that epic World Championship final in 2003, but also to replace him at the top.
Part’s only reign is ended six months later by Taylor’s World Matchplay title and this time he’s able to hold onto it all the way until February 2005 when the Colin Lloyd era begins.
That had been the Power's first lengthy run which is remarkable when you think he'd already won 20 majors by this point, including eight world titles!
Lloydy had already won the World Grand Prix a few months earlier to close the gap but he solidified his 13-month reign by winning the World Matchplay that summer. Taylor would take it back for just a couple of months before Lloyd returned for another eight.
Raymond van Barneveld, who’d already won a UK Open on debut, continued to motor up the rankings when defeating Taylor in the 2007 World Championship final but the runners-up cheque was enough for Phil to get the consolation of number one.
Barney’s arrival suddenly put Taylor’s status as the ‘best player’ in a little bit of doubt and he’d soon get his time at the top the following year, but only for six months.
From June 2008, Taylor would truly exert his iron grip on the rankings until van Gerwen replaced him 2,033 days later in January 2014.
It is crazy to think Adrian Lewis and Gary Anderson both won back-to-back world titles but still couldn’t reach the world number one spot.
That’s purely down to the ability of both Taylor and Van Gerwen to consistently win the other majors like the World Matchplay and the Grand Slam to fend off other players who picked up the biggest prize of all.
It really is a remarkable feat.