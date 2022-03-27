Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports
Golf
NFL
Darts
Snooker
Rugby Union
Boxing / MMA
Tennis
Cricket
Other Sports
Michael van Gerwen (Picture: Kais Bodensieck/PDC Europe)
Michael van Gerwen (Picture: Kais Bodensieck/PDC Europe)

Darts results: Michael van Gerwen wins Players Championship title as Gerwyn Price misses out on world number one spot

By Sporting Life
17:57 · SUN March 27, 2022

Michael van Gerwen won his first Players Championship title of the season as Gerwyn Price missed out on a swift return to the world number one spot.

The Dutchman, who recently returned to form with victory on the European Tour as well as his impressive Premier League exploits, stormed to glory in Niedernhausen with an 8-4 triumph over first-time finalist Martin Schindler.

Van Gerwen averaged 102.42 compared to the German's 98.60 to cap off a superb day which had also seen him beat the likes of Luke Humphries 7-5, Brendan Dolan 6-4 and recent UK Open champion Danny Noppert 6-3.

Schindler's run to his maiden ProTour final started with a comfortable win over Steve Beaton (6-2) and ended with two terrific victories against Daryl Gurney (6-2) and Adrian Lewis (7-2).

Meanwhile, Price knew a second title in as many days would see him return to the top of the PDC rankings having relinquished his position to Peter Wright after the UK Open at the start of March.

The Welshman, who defeated Madars Razma to claim his 25th PDC title on Saturday, looked in formidable mood when averaging 110.95 in his first-round match with Lukas Wenig but then crashed out to Jamie Hughes 6-4 with a disappointing average of 90.

Van Gerwen then claimed it would be he who returns to top spot sooner than later.

More to follow...

Players Championship 8 results

Last 16

  • Martin Schindler 6-2 Jamie Hughes
  • Daryl Gurney 6-5 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Stephen Bunting 6-3 Rob Cross
  • Adrian Lewis 6-5 Damon Heta
  • Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Danny Noppert
  • Brendan Dolan 6-4 Danny Jansen
  • James Wade 6-3 Keane Barry
  • Luke Humphries 6-3 Jermaine Wattimena

Quarter-Finals

  • Martin Schindler 6-2 Daryl Gurney
  • Adrian Lewis 6-4 Stephen Bunting 
  • Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Brendan Dolan
  • Luke Humphries 6-5 James Wade

Semi-Finals

  • Martin Schindler 7-2 Adrian Lewis
  • Michael van Gerwen 7-5 Luke Humphries

Final

  • Michael van Gerwen 8-4 Martin Schindler

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Email

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....