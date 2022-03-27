Van Gerwen averaged 102.42 compared to the German's 98.60 to cap off a superb day which had also seen him beat the likes of Luke Humphries 7-5, Brendan Dolan 6-4 and recent UK Open champion Danny Noppert 6-3.

The Dutchman, who recently returned to form with victory on the European Tour as well as his impressive Premier League exploits, stormed to glory in Niedernhausen with an 8-4 triumph over first-time finalist Martin Schindler.

Schindler's run to his maiden ProTour final started with a comfortable win over Steve Beaton (6-2) and ended with two terrific victories against Daryl Gurney (6-2) and Adrian Lewis (7-2).

Meanwhile, Price knew a second title in as many days would see him return to the top of the PDC rankings having relinquished his position to Peter Wright after the UK Open at the start of March.

The Welshman, who defeated Madars Razma to claim his 25th PDC title on Saturday, looked in formidable mood when averaging 110.95 in his first-round match with Lukas Wenig but then crashed out to Jamie Hughes 6-4 with a disappointing average of 90.

Van Gerwen then claimed it would be he who returns to top spot sooner than later.