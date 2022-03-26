The Welshman fought off a mini-fightback from Razma, having led 7-1, before getting over the line with his sixth match dart.

Price defeated Madars Razma 8-4 in the final to claim his 25th PDC title and move closer to reclaiming the world number one spot.

His semi-final victory over Rob Cross was less routine, as Cross spurned 12 match darts to allow Price to come back from 6-2 down to triumph 7-6.

"I got lucky in the semis but you need a bit of lucky to win any tournament," said Price, who produced four 100-plus averages across the day.

"Rob missed loads of chances and I took advantage, but I've been on the other side of that plenty of times so I'll take it.

"Most of the day I played alright. My hand is still not 100 per cent right but if I can still win ProTours that's not too bad.

"Playing in ProTours will stand me in good stead for the rest of the Premier League, they give me the match practice I've been missing due to my hand injury."