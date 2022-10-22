Cross produced checkouts of 164, 160 and 143 in the final to overcome world champion Wright to make it two triumphs in four Players Championship events, following up August's Players Championship 24 win.

A gripping final saw Wright take an early 3-2 lead, but an exhibition of finishing from Cross saw him pin 50% of his attempts at the outer ring to take the game away from the world number one.

"It's funny because I was saying to my manager recently that I felt the only part of my game that's been missing of late has been my big finishing," said Cross.

"In the semi-finals I had to be at my best to get past Callan Rydz; he's got a lot of bottle.

"I'm enjoying spending time with my family, which is important. When the balance is right I can be dangerous.

"Going forward, I think there's no limit to where I can go."