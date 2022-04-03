Ryan Searle won the third Pro Tour title of his career by defeating Nathan Aspinall in Sunday's Players Championship 11 final in Barnsley.
The world number 16, who clinched his maiden success in 2020 before doubling his tally last year, averaged a stunning 103.02 during his 8-3 victory which included three 100+ checkouts.
Searle was always in control of the contest after storming into a 3-0 lead although his opponent averaged 100.88 and would have been ready to pounce had Heavy Metal's standards dropped at any point.
Aspinall's run to the final will be a huge confidence boost for the former UK Open champion having endured a troubled few months with an elbow injury and his performances throughout the day proved he could well be on his way back to his best.
Searle clinched his spot in the final with an 11-darter to beat an in-form Rob Cross 7-6 while he'd also had to survive last-leg deciders against Jeffrey de Zwaan and Jimmy Hendriks earlier in the day. His other victories came against Josh Rock (6-0), Gordon Mathers (6-4) and Alan Soutar (6-4)
Aspinall produced three other 100+ averages during the day, including a 109.73 against Ryan Joyce (6-3), 103.99 against Jose de Sousa (6-4) and 105.83 against Dave Chisnall (7-5) in the semi-finals, while he'd also seen off Callan Rydz 6-2, Jermaine Wattimena 6-5 and Mario Vandenbogaerde 6-4.
More to follow...