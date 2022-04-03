The world number 16, who clinched his maiden success in 2020 before doubling his tally last year, averaged a stunning 103.02 during his 8-3 victory which included three 100+ checkouts.

Searle was always in control of the contest after storming into a 3-0 lead although his opponent averaged 100.88 and would have been ready to pounce had Heavy Metal's standards dropped at any point.

Aspinall's run to the final will be a huge confidence boost for the former UK Open champion having endured a troubled few months with an elbow injury and his performances throughout the day proved he could well be on his way back to his best.