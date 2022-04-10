Nathan Aspinall roared with delight after beating Matt Campbell 8-6 to win the final of Players Championship 13.
Aspinall was dominant all day, cruising through to the quarter-finals where he beat Rob Cross 6-3, beating Brendan Dolan by the same scoreline, and then winning a closely-fought contest with Campbell.
It provided welcome reward for Aspinall's fitness struggles over the last two years, underlined by a guttural roar when he pinned the match-winning double eight.
Campbell had claimed the scalps of Danny Noppert and Krzysztof Ratajski early on, beating the latter 6-0, and kept tabs on Aspinall throughout a tight final.
However, once Aspinall edged ahead having lost the opening leg, he was able to capitalise on heavier scoring to earn an overdue success.