With Noppert trailing 6-3, Gilding looked on course for a long-awaited maiden PDC title in his fourth ranking final only to be denied by the UK Open champion.

A late rally from Noppert saw him reel off consecutive legs to take home his first Players Championship title since 2018.

"It was a long time ago since I last won one a Players Championship title," said Noppert, who takes home the £12,000 winner's prize.

"I won this title through fighting and never giving up, if you believe in something then you can achieve it.

"I am a happy man to finally have my moment on the floor. There are 128 fantastic players here so to win this means a lot.

"Now, I am looking forward to all the tournaments coming up."