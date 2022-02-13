Sporting Life
Joe Cullen (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)
Joe Cullen (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

Darts results: Joe Cullen seals a Players Championship weekend double to win his third title of 2022

By Sporting Life
18:01 · SUN February 13, 2022

Joe Cullen completed a Players Championship double this weekend to increase his title tally for the season to three after just five events.

The Rockstar, whose career-changing triumph at the Masters last month earned him a lucrative spot in the Premier League, followed up Saturday's success at the Robin Park Tennis Centre in Wigan with the 10th PDC title of his career.

Cullen admitted he didn't really need to be anywhere near his best on Saturday to take the top prize of £10,000, averaging just under 91 across his seven matches, but he had to improve significantly 24 hours to maintain the winning habit.

Having averaged 102.52 to beat Keegan Brown in the last 16 and 103.17 to edge past Rob Cross in the quarter-finals, Cullen then showed his fighting spirit to come from 4-1 down to beat Gerwyn Price 7-5 in the last four despite averaging 94.16 compared to the world number one's 102.29.

The Bradford ace, who produced similar heroics against the Iceman in Thursday's Premier League, then dominated Dimitri Van den Bergh in the final with a 102.34 average and ran out a comfortable 8-1 winner.

More to follow...

2022 Players Championship 4 results

Will appear here...

