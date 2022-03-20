A nervy final between two players both hunting a maiden PDC title saw Evans break throw with a stunning 128 finish to level at 6-6, only for Williams to reply with a 12-dart leg to move to within one of victory.

Nerves seemed to be getting the better of both in the decisive leg, with Williams eventually pinning double one with his eighth match dart.

The victory for sees Williams collect his first ProTour title in just six events as a PDC Tour Card holder, having joined the professional circuit earlier this year.

"I didn't feel any nerves all day until the last match darts," said the Welshman.

"It wasn't a great way to win it but it is a good feeling. It's a very long day and I haven't played that much in the last three years really so I had to battle through."

"To win it is great and hopefully now I feel like I belong and can kick on from here."

Williams claims first ever PDC win

Williams started his run to the title with a 6-0 whitewash of Peter Hudson before seeing off Kevin Burness and Andrew Gilding.

He then beat Scott Williams, Premier League star Michael Smith and came through an intense affair against Martin Schindler, winning 7-5 to reach his first PDC final.

Evans, playing in his fifth PDC final, battled past Chris Dobey, John O'Shea, Jason Lowe and Mensur Suljovic to reach the last 16.

He then saw off Germany's Gabriel Clemens before defying a nine-darter from Danny Noppert in the semi-finals to set up the showdown with Williams for the title.

UK Open Champion Noppert's nine-darter was the third of the weekend, with Josh Rock and Joe Cullen hitting perfection in Players Championship 5.

The Players Championship action continues next weekend (March 26-27), with two events in Niedernhausen, Germany.