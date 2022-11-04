Price, who regained his world number one status last weekend, defeated Van Veen 8-4 in a high-quality contest to secure his second ProTour title of the campaign – and the 13th of his career.

The Welshman landed four ton-plus averages to scoop the £12,000 top prize in the penultimate Players Championship event of 2022, turning on the style to deny Van Veen in Friday’s showpiece.

The pair traded four consecutive holds to kick off proceedings, but Price struck the first blow with a 79 checkout to break throw in leg five, before extending his lead on tops after Van Veen squandered three darts to level.

The 37-year-old followed up a clinical 115 combination with an 11-dart hold to continue his march towards the title, only for Van Veen to reduce the deficit to 6-4 with consecutive legs.

Van Veen – featuring in just his eighth ProTour event – performed magnificently throughout the day, but back-to-back 14-darters from Price put pay to the Dutchman’s hopes of a maiden PDC title.

“Gian is a fantastic player and I’m sure he will get to many more finals, but thankfully I won this one today,” reflected Price, celebrating his first ranking title since March.

“I played brilliantly in some games, but in other games I was average. I slipped up a few times early on, but you need a little bit of luck at times.

“I’m feeling confident again, whereas five or six months ago my confidence was so low, and we know this game is all about confidence. It was a tough six months for me but the form is coming back and I’m looking forward to the next few tournaments.”