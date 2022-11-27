Michael van Gerwen hit his eighth televised nine-darter in a breathtaking climax to the Players Championship Finals against Rob Cross.
The Dutchman was the youngest player ever to make one aged 17 back in 2007 and this latest effort 15 years later was incredibly his fourth on the Butlin's Minehead stage.
Van Gerwen, who also hit one here against Cross at the 2016 UK Open during his famous run of 18 perfect darts, had never previously achieved the feat in a major final and went on to back it up with an enthralling 11-6 victory.
The 33-year-old averaged 99.92, threw eight 180s and also weighed in with a tremendous 170 checkout at a key moment to go 8-6 ahead just when Cross was fighting his way back into the contest.
Voltage can be extremely proud of his efforts having averaged 100.33 himself and produced 11 maximums, although he did miss 15 of his 21 darts at doubles as MVG converted 11 of his 22.
Van Gerwen's seventh Players Championship Finals crown is also his 150th PDC title overall - including 41 on TV - while it also brings up his 10th in a calendar year which has also seen him triumph in the Premier League, World Matchplay and the World Grand Prix.
Michael van Gerwen's eight televised nine-darters
Phil Taylor is the only player to have hit more televised nine-darters with 11.
- v Raymond van Barneveld, 2007 Masters of Darts
- v Steve Beaton, 2012 World Matchplay
- v James Wade, 2012 World Championship
- v Raymond van Barneveld, 2014 European Championship
- v Rob Cross, 2016 UK Open
- v Adrian Lewis, 2019 Players Championship Finals
- v Daryl Gurney, 2020 UK Open
- v Rob Cross, 2022 Players Championship Finals
Michael van Gerwen: Roll of honour
- 3x World Champion (2014, 2017, 2019)
- 3x World Matchplay champion (2015, 2016, 2022)
- 6x Premier League champion (2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022)
- 6x World Grand Prix champion (2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2022)
- 3x UK Open champion (2015, 2016, 2020), 3x Grand Slam of Darts champion (2015, 2016, 2017)
- 4x European champion (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017)
- 5x Masters champion (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019)
- 7x Players Championship Finals champion (2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022)
- 4x World Series of Darts Finals winner (2015, 2016, 2017, 2019)
- 1x Champions League (2019)
- 3x World Cup winner (2014, 2017, 2018) & 12 televised World Series titles
- 13x World Series event winner
- 35x European Tour winner
- 33x Players Championship winner
- 16x UK Open qualifier winner
- Gleneagle Irish Masters 2008
- Televised PDC Titles/Finals: 61/82
- Senior Career PDC titles overall: 150
- Titles this season: 10 (TV: 5)
Players Championship Finals: Semi-final round-up
Michael van Gerwen swept aside Luke Humphries 11-5 to book his place in the Players Championship Finals
Players Championship Finals: Quarter-final round-up
Michael van Gerwen continued his bid for a seventh Players Championship Finals title after overcoming UK Open champion Danny Noppert in an all-Dutch affair.
Following eight consecutive holds, MVG struck the first blow with a 12-dart break, and he defied a late rally from his compatriot to close out a 10-7 victory with a 100 average and six 180s.
He will now play Luke Humphries, who crushed Masters champion Joe Cullen 10-3.
Cool Hand registered his third consecutive ton-plus average of the weekend to make it back-to-back televised semi-finals, averaging 102 and pinning 10 of his 16 attempts at double to dispatch Cullen.
Jonny Clayton breezed into the semi-finals with a comprehensive 10-3 success against Callan Rydz, to set up a repeat of the 2017 semi-finals against fifth seed Rob Cross.
Clayton punished a profligate display from Rydz to secure a place in his first televised ranking semi-final of 2022, averaging 96 and landing five 180s en route to victory.
Cross, meanwhile, produced an imperious performance to defeat Dirk van Duijvenbode by the same 10-3 scoreline, averaging 104 and converting 64% of his attempts at double.
Van Duijvenbode came into Sunday’s action fresh from producing a record-breaking 112 average in his deciding-leg win over Ryan Searle, but he was unable to replicate that performance against a clinical Cross.
Players Championship Finals: Round-by-round results
Seedings in brackets
FINAL
- (5) Rob Cross 6-11 Michael van Gerwen (22)
SEMI-FINALS
- (24) Jonny Clayton 7-11 Rob Cross (5)
- (2) Luke Humphries 5-11 Michael van Gerwen (22)
QUARTER-FINALS
- (32) Callan Rydz 3-10 Jonny Clayton (24)
- (4) Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-10 Rob Cross (5)
- (2) Luke Humphries 10-3 Joe Cullen (10)
- (14) Danny Noppert 7-10 Michael van Gerwen (22)
ROUND THREE
- (32) Callan Rydz 10-8 Keane Barry (48)
- (57) Ryan Joyce 3-10 Jonny Clayton (24)
- (4) Dirk van Duijvenbode 10-9 Ryan Searle (13)
- (5) Rob Cross 10-6 Martin Schindler (12)
- (2) Luke Humphries 10-7 Krzysztof Ratajski (15)
- (26) Scott Williams 7-10 Joe Cullen (10)
- (30) Matt Campbell 9-10 Danny Noppert (14)
- (27) Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-10 Michael van Gerwen (22)
ROUND TWO
- (64) Ricardo Pietreczko 3-6 Callan Rydz (32)
- (16) Andrew Gilding 5-6 Keane Barry (48)
- (57) Ryan Joyce 6-3 Jermaine Wattimena (40)
- (56) Ross Smith 5-6 Jonny Clayton (24)
- (4) Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-1 Daryl Gurney (29)
- (13) Ryan Searle 6-1 Jamie Hughes (45)
- (5) Rob Cross 6-5 Gary Anderson (37)
- (12) Martin Schindler 6-5 Chris Dobey (21)
- (2) Luke Humphries 6-4 Mike De Decker (34)
- (15) Krzysztof Ratajski 6-1 Jose de Sousa (18)
- (7) Dave Chisnall 4-6 Scott Williams (26)
- (10) Joe Cullen 6-1 Kim Huybrechts (23)
- (62) Martijn Kleermaker 4-6 Matt Campbell (30)
- (14) Danny Noppert 6-1 James Wade (19)
- (59) Ritchie Edhouse 5-6 Dimitri Van den Bergh (27)
- (54) Cameron Menzies 4-6 Michael van Gerwen (22)
ROUND ONE
- (1) Damon Heta 5-6 Ricardo Pietreczko (64)
- (32) Callan Rydz 6-5 Madars Razma (33)
- (16) Andrew Gilding 6-2 Ricky Evans (49)
- (17) Adrian Lewis 4-6 Keane Barry (48)
- (8) Gerwyn Price 5-6 Ryan Joyce (57)
- (25) Brendan Dolan 3-6 Jermaine Wattimena (40)
- Gian van Veen * 3-6 Ross Smith (56)
- (24) Jonny Clayton 6-0 John O'Shea (41)
- (4) Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-5 Mickey Mansell (61)
- (29) Daryl Gurney 6-3 Keegan Brown (36)
- (13) Ryan Searle 6-4 Mervyn King (52)
- (20) Stephen Bunting 4-6 Jamie Hughes (45)
- (5) Rob Cross 6-3 Kevin Doets (60)
- (28) Gabriel Clemens 4-6 Gary Anderson (37)
- (12) Martin Schindler 6-4 Vincent van der Voort (53)
- (21) Chris Dobey 6-1 Geert Nentjes (44)
- (2) Luke Humphries 6-3 Nathan Rafferty (63)
- (31) Jim Williams 4-6 Mike De Decker (34)
- (15) Krzysztof Ratajski 6-4 William O'Connor (50)
- (18) Jose de Sousa 6-2 Danny Jansen (47)
- (7) Dave Chisnall 6-3 Niels Zonneveld (58)
- (26) Scott Williams 6-4 Alan Soutar (39)
- (10) Joe Cullen 6-2 Rowby-John Rodriguez (55)
- (23) Kim Huybrechts 6-4 Raymond van Barneveld (42)
- (3) Nathan Aspinall 4-6 Martijn Kleermaker (62)
- (30) Matt Campbell 6-3 Steve Beaton (35)
- (14) Danny Noppert 6-1 Simon Whitlock (51)
- (19) James Wade 6-2 Mensur Suljovic (46)
- (6) Michael Smith 5-6 Ritchie Edhouse (59)
- (27) Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-5 Martin Lukeman (38)
- (11) Josh Rock 3-6 Cameron Menzies (54)
- (22) Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Ryan Meikle (43)
