Michael van Gerwen hit his eighth televised nine-darter in a breathtaking climax to the Players Championship Finals against Rob Cross.

The Dutchman was the youngest player ever to make one aged 17 back in 2007 and this latest effort 15 years later was incredibly his fourth on the Butlin's Minehead stage. Van Gerwen, who also hit one here against Cross at the 2016 UK Open during his famous run of 18 perfect darts, had never previously achieved the feat in a major final and went on to back it up with an enthralling 11-6 victory.

Michael van Gerwen's EIGHTH televised nine-darter, his fourth in Minehead and second against Rob Cross!pic.twitter.com/12ojZIcvhl — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 27, 2022

The 33-year-old averaged 99.92, threw eight 180s and also weighed in with a tremendous 170 checkout at a key moment to go 8-6 ahead just when Cross was fighting his way back into the contest. Voltage can be extremely proud of his efforts having averaged 100.33 himself and produced 11 maximums, although he did miss 15 of his 21 darts at doubles as MVG converted 11 of his 22. Van Gerwen's seventh Players Championship Finals crown is also his 150th PDC title overall - including 41 on TV - while it also brings up his 10th in a calendar year which has also seen him triumph in the Premier League, World Matchplay and the World Grand Prix.

Michael van Gerwen can't hold back the tears after dedicating his latest title to his daughter pic.twitter.com/C2zFU44xlm — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 27, 2022

Afterwards he couldn't hold back the tears as he dedicated his latest success to his daughter Zoe. But his emotional side won't detract from the ominous and fearsome warning shot he's just fired to his rivals ahead of next month's World Darts Championship, for which the draw takes place on Monday afternoon.

THAT IS RIDICULOUS! 🤯



Van Gerwen follows up his nine-darter in leg three with an incredible 170 checkout to move 8-6 ahead!



Cross fires in back-to-back 180s but misses two darts to level, and he pays a heavy price!#PCFDarts | Final

📺 https://t.co/vT4iiTnmZU pic.twitter.com/WIvkz6VCCY — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) November 27, 2022

SEVENTH HEAVEN FOR VAN GERWEN! 🏆



Michael van Gerwen wins the Cazoo Players Championship Finals title for a seventh time!



The Dutchman produces a remarkable performance to defeat Rob Cross 11-6 in an epic final!#PCFDarts | Final

📺 https://t.co/vT4iiTnmZU pic.twitter.com/ExRdu02zvA — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) November 27, 2022

YOUR CHAMPION! 🏆



That was very, very special!



Michael van Gerwen maintains his magnificent record in Minehead to clinch a seventh Players Championship Finals title in the space of ten years.



What. A. Final! 💥#PCFDarts pic.twitter.com/QqFj40T7jw — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) November 27, 2022

Michael van Gerwen's eight televised nine-darters Phil Taylor is the only player to have hit more televised nine-darters with 11. v Raymond van Barneveld, 2007 Masters of Darts v Steve Beaton, 2012 World Matchplay v James Wade, 2012 World Championship v Raymond van Barneveld, 2014 European Championship v Rob Cross, 2016 UK Open v Adrian Lewis, 2019 Players Championship Finals v Daryl Gurney, 2020 UK Open v Rob Cross, 2022 Players Championship Finals