Michael van Gerwen is the World Grand Prix champion for a sixth time after defeating Nathan Aspinall 5-3 in a memorable final at Leicester's Morningside Arena.

Scroll down for full leg-by-leg report and stats The Dutchman appeared to be coasting towards what would have been just the second whitewash in a World Grand Prix final when leading 4-0 in sets and averaging close to 100 but his opponent used his trademark fighting spirit to end MVG's hopes of emulating Phil Taylor's 6-0 triumph over Dave Chisnall back in 2013. One set quickly turned into a second and by the time Aspinall got a his third on the board - all by 3-1 scorelines - van Gerwen's title odds had drifted dramatically from 1/500 to just 1/6 as pressure continued to build.

🏆🎯 Michael van Gerwen is the World Grand Prix champion for a SIXTH time!



😅 He led 4-0 but had to survive a phenomenal comeback from Nathan Aspinall to win 5-3!



What a final 👏pic.twitter.com/RlgbnG3dSf — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) October 9, 2022

Roared on by the vast majority of the crowd, the Stockport thrower looked as though he'd run out of gas when falling 2-0 down in the ninth set but again he pulled himself from off the canvas to win the next two and force a deciding leg. Aspinall reached a finish first but spurned darts at double tops and double 10 before MVG finally dragged himself over the line to win his third major of the season. More to follow...

🤯👏 Michael van Gerwen



🏆3️⃣ World Championship

🏆3️⃣ World Matchplay

🏆6️⃣ Premier League

🏆6⃣ World Grand Prix

🏆3️⃣ Grand Slam

🏆3️⃣ UK Open

🏆4️⃣ European Championship

🏆6️⃣ Players Championship Finals

🏆5️⃣ Masters

🏆4️⃣ World Series of Darts Finals

🏆1️⃣ Champions League pic.twitter.com/xiZO2n1w3g — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) October 9, 2022

MICHAEL VAN GERWEN ROLL OF HONOUR 3x World Champion (2014, 2017, 2019)

2x World Matchplay champion (2015, 2016)

6x Premier League champion (2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022)

5x World Grand Prix champion (2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019)

3x UK Open champion (2015, 2016, 2020), 3x Grand Slam of Darts champion (2015, 2016, 2017)

4x European champion (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017)

5x Masters champion (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019)

6x Players Championship Finals champion ( 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020)

4x World Series of Darts Finals winner (2015, 2016, 2017, 2019)

3x World Cup winner (2014, 2017, 2018) & 12 televised World Series titles.

Senior Career PDC titles : 149

: 149 Televised PDC Titles/Finals : 60/81

: 60/81 Major Titles/Finals : 44/56

: 44/56 Titles this season: 9 (TV: 4)

Love the sportsmanship and smiles between Michael van Gerwen and Nathan Aspinall at the end of an incredible final. MVG the champ but the Asp is the moral winner. What a fighter.pic.twitter.com/ZTkTeMhv9z — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) October 9, 2022

Nathan Aspinall 3-5 Michael van Gerwen: Leg-by-leg report, statistics and highlights Format: Best of nine sets. All Sets are the best of five legs. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg. Averages Aspinall: 91.88

MVG : 91.07 180s Aspinall: 9

MVG : 6 Doubles Aspinall: 16/46 (34.8%)

MVG : 18/39 (46.6%) Highest Checkouts Aspinall: 89

MVG : 116

SET EIGHT SCORE: Nathan Aspinall 2-3 Michael van Gerwen Leg Five

Aspinall misses two darts to force a deciding set having been 4-0 down before Van Gerwen finally, finally gets the job done on double 10 to end a remarkable final that could have finished an hour ago!

Aspinall 2-3 MVG

Aspinall misses two darts to force a deciding set having been 4-0 down before Van Gerwen finally, finally gets the job done on double 10 to end a remarkable final that could have finished an hour ago! Leg Four

MVG takes five darts to get away and fails to record a 100+ score in his next four visits as Aspinall breaks with a 17-darter to force a deciding leg in this set. He now has the darts!

Aspinall 2-2 MVG

MVG takes five darts to get away and fails to record a 100+ score in his next four visits as Aspinall breaks with a 17-darter to force a deciding leg in this set. He now has the darts! Leg Three

Aspinall keeps the match alive with a comfortable hold of throw in 17 darts but he'll need to break the MVG throw in the next or it's game over.

Aspinall 1-2 MVG

Aspinall keeps the match alive with a comfortable hold of throw in 17 darts but he'll need to break the MVG throw in the next or it's game over. Leg Two

The panic button looks like it's been released for MVG as he punishes Aspinall for a missed dart at tops for 114 checkout by pinning double 10 for a scrappy nine-dart hold.

Aspinall 0-2 MVG

The panic button looks like it's been released for MVG as he punishes Aspinall for a missed dart at tops for 114 checkout by pinning double 10 for a scrappy nine-dart hold. Leg One (Aspinall to throw first)

Van Gerwen lets out a roar that you can hear above the disgruntled sounds of the crowd after pinning double 10 with his last dart in hand after Aspinall narrowly missed tops for a 120 checkout.

Aspinall 0-1 MVG

FIFTH INTERVAL: Nathan Aspinall 3-4 Michael van Gerwen Sky Bet latest odds: Michael van Gerwen was 1/500 at 4-0 up but now he's 1/6! Aspinall is just 7/2 to pull off arguably the greatest comeback in a major final. Click here now for all the Sky Bet live darts markets including most 180s & highest checkout. Averages Aspinall: 92.92

MVG : 93.48 180s Aspinall: 9

MVG : 5 Doubles Aspinall: 14/36 (38.9%)

MVG : 15/33 (45.5%) Highest Checkouts Aspinall: 89

MVG : 116

'The Asp' gets another three and he does hit D5 to move one-set away from levelling this final up! 😱 pic.twitter.com/nbhPAvtNRD — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) October 9, 2022

SET SEVEN SCORE: Nathan Aspinall 3-1 Michael van Gerwen Leg Four

Aspinall has the Morningside Arena in the palm of his hand as a ninth 180 - which came after MVG's second successive scoreless visit - paves the way for a set clinching 19-darter, even though he missed four attempts at a double before pinning two fives.

Aspinall 3-1 MVG

Aspinall has the Morningside Arena in the palm of his hand as a ninth 180 - which came after MVG's second successive scoreless visit - paves the way for a set clinching 19-darter, even though he missed four attempts at a double before pinning two fives. Leg Three

After his little wobble, van Gerwen temporarily looks reborn when he follows up a visit of 140 with his fifth 180 but he then misses four attempts from 32 and Aspinall breaks again in 14 darts!

Aspinall 2-1 MVG

After his little wobble, van Gerwen temporarily looks reborn when he follows up a visit of 140 with his fifth 180 but he then misses four attempts from 32 and Aspinall breaks again in 14 darts! Leg Two

MVG pulls the electricity out of the crowd with a sublime 12-darter featuring scores of 160, 140, 140 and a 61 checkout to break back.

Aspinall 1-1 MVG

MVG pulls the electricity out of the crowd with a sublime 12-darter featuring scores of 160, 140, 140 and a 61 checkout to break back. Leg One (MVG to throw first)

The pressure seems to be getting to MVG, who spurns two attempts at double eight before Aspinall makes him pay by completing a 14-dart break of throw. Can he capitalise on this?!

Aspinall 1-0 MVG

BACK-TO-BACK SETS!



Is he starting to believe?!



From 4-0 down, Aspinall reels off two sets on the spin and he's back in this final!#WGPDarts | Final

📺 https://t.co/Pwq3CpuTps pic.twitter.com/0bTWGfbHE6 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 9, 2022

SET SIX SCORE: Nathan Aspinall 3-1 Michael van Gerwen Leg Four

He couldn't, could he?! Aspinall is extremely pumped up now as a classy 15 darter - with MVG back on 136 - seals another set and suddenly the comeback doesn't seem quite so unlikely. The Aspinall is only trailing 14-11 in the leg count which shows how well he's been playing overall.

Aspinall 3-1 MVG

He couldn't, could he?! Aspinall is extremely pumped up now as a classy 15 darter - with MVG back on 136 - seals another set and suddenly the comeback doesn't seem quite so unlikely. The Aspinall is only trailing 14-11 in the leg count which shows how well he's been playing overall. Leg Three

Fantastic from Aspinall, who takes out 89 with single 19, treble 20 and double five to deny MVG a chance to finish 44 following a pressurising visits of 140, 139 and 140.

Aspinall 2-1 MVG

Fantastic from Aspinall, who takes out 89 with single 19, treble 20 and double five to deny MVG a chance to finish 44 following a pressurising visits of 140, 139 and 140. Leg Two

Aspinall's seventh 180 of the match is too late to save him in this leg, which van Gerwen takes in 15 darts to level the set and move closer to the finishing line again.

Aspinall 1-1 MVG

Aspinall's seventh 180 of the match is too late to save him in this leg, which van Gerwen takes in 15 darts to level the set and move closer to the finishing line again. Leg One (Aspinall to throw first)

It's perhaps too early to think about Aspinall producing the biggest comeback in darts history but he'll be heartened by MVG's poor display in that leg, which he wins in 19 darts with his opponent back on 140 after a very slow start.

Aspinall 1-0 MVG

FOURTH INTERVAL: Nathan Aspinall 1-4 Michael van Gerwen Sky Bet latest odds: If anyone can produce an epic comeback it's Aspinall but the most lively betting race is who will hit 180s. The Asp is 1/6 and MVG is 13/2. Click here now for all the Sky Bet live darts markets including most 180s & highest checkout. Averages Aspinall: 92.89

MVG : 94.66 180s Aspinall: 6

MVG : 4 Doubles Aspinall: 8/21 (38.1%)

MVG : 13/24 (54.2%) Highest Checkouts Aspinall: 57

MVG : 116

ASP TAKES THE SET!



A huge smile on the face of Nathan Aspinall who avoids a whitewash defeat, keeping this final alive and reducing the deficit to three sets!#WGPDarts | Final

📺 https://t.co/Pwq3CpdQns pic.twitter.com/5grAEhJ6JK — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 9, 2022

SET FIVE SCORE: Nathan Aspinall 3-1 Michael van Gerwen Leg Four

A huge roar from the crowd greets Aspinall converting tops for a set-sealing 20-darter and the Stockport man throws his arms aloft in relief at preventing the whitewash defeat! He really deserved that, and is still averaging over 92 over five sets of double-start darts.

Aspinall 3-1 MVG

A huge roar from the crowd greets Aspinall converting tops for a set-sealing 20-darter and the Stockport man throws his arms aloft in relief at preventing the whitewash defeat! He really deserved that, and is still averaging over 92 over five sets of double-start darts. Leg Three

The Asp looks as though he's carved out a pressure-free dart at a double to break MVG until the Dutchman throws a 180 to leave himself 30 - but nevertheless he pins double 16 with his first attempt for a classy and nerveless 13 darter.

Aspinall 2-1 MVG

The Asp looks as though he's carved out a pressure-free dart at a double to break MVG until the Dutchman throws a 180 to leave himself 30 - but nevertheless he pins double 16 with his first attempt for a classy and nerveless 13 darter. Leg Two

Aspinall keeps the match alive with a finish from 57 to complete an impressive 15-darter. Can he win two more to finally get a set on the board?

Aspinall 1-1 MVG

Aspinall keeps the match alive with a finish from 57 to complete an impressive 15-darter. Can he win two more to finally get a set on the board? Leg One (MVG to throw first)

This is ruthless. Three 100+ scores in four visits from Aspinall leave him 40 but he doesn't get a chance to take it out as MVG checks out from 66 to complete a 14 darter.

Aspinall 0-1 MVG

THIRD INTERVAL: Nathan Aspinall 0-4 Michael van Gerwen Sky Bet latest odds: It's pretty much all over now with MVG 1/500 for glory and Aspinall way out at 33/1. Click here now for all the Sky Bet live darts markets including most 180s & highest checkout. Averages Aspinall: 91.6

MVG : 96.08 180s Aspinall: 6

MVG : 3 Doubles Aspinall: 5/17 (29.4%)

MVG : 12/23 (52.2%) Highest Checkouts Aspinall: 50

MVG : 116

MvG A SET AWAY!



This is masterful from MvG, clinching the fourth set as the Dutchman moves to the brink of a sixth World Grand Prix title...



It's a long way back for Aspinall now...#WGPDarts | Final

📺 https://t.co/Pwq3CpdQns pic.twitter.com/tmohCvlwd3 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 9, 2022

SET FOUR SCORE: Nathan Aspinall 1-3 Michael van Gerwen Leg Four

MVG produces successive scores of 140 and 174 to leave himself 40, which he takes out for a set sealing 17-darter with Aspinall waiting to come back on 95. He's now one set away from achieving the second ever whitewash in a World Grand Prix final. The first was Phil Taylor's 6-0 thrashing of Dave Chisnall.

Aspinall 1-3 MVG

MVG produces successive scores of 140 and 174 to leave himself 40, which he takes out for a set sealing 17-darter with Aspinall waiting to come back on 95. He's now one set away from achieving the second ever whitewash in a World Grand Prix final. The first was Phil Taylor's 6-0 thrashing of Dave Chisnall. Leg Three

Van Gerwen ends a very long wait for his third 180 to follow up visits of 120 and 140, but despite missing four darts at the outer ring, he eventually pins double nine with his last in hand to break Aspinall, who fluffed three of his own attempts.

Aspinall 1-2 MVG

Van Gerwen ends a very long wait for his third 180 to follow up visits of 120 and 140, but despite missing four darts at the outer ring, he eventually pins double nine with his last in hand to break Aspinall, who fluffed three of his own attempts. Leg Two

The Asp brings the crowd to their feet when a timely sixth 180 leaves him 84 but after MVG fails to take out 94, he spurns two darts at double 12 for a crucial break. The Dutchman returns to pin tops and we're all square.

Aspinall 1-1 MVG

The Asp brings the crowd to their feet when a timely sixth 180 leaves him 84 but after MVG fails to take out 94, he spurns two darts at double 12 for a crucial break. The Dutchman returns to pin tops and we're all square. Leg One (Aspinall to throw first)

Aspinall won't give up the ghost and holds his nerve on tops - with MVG also waiting on 40 - to hold his throw with a steady 16 darter. He really needs to win this set.

Aspinall 1-0 MVG

SET THREE SCORE: Nathan Aspinall 2-3 Michael van Gerwen Leg Five

Van Gerwen continues his march towards a sixth World Grand Prix title as four successive 100+ visits leaves him 56, which he takes out on tops to go 3-0 up in sets. Only three legs so far have been won in over 15 legs by either player. Incredible standard!

Aspinall 2-3 MVG

Van Gerwen continues his march towards a sixth World Grand Prix title as four successive 100+ visits leaves him 56, which he takes out on tops to go 3-0 up in sets. Only three legs so far have been won in over 15 legs by either player. Incredible standard! Leg Four

Aspinall's fifth maximum of the match doesn't really give him much breathing space as MVG manages three successive visits of 100 to leave 141 but his dart at treble 19 goes into the 7s and ends his checkout attempt. The Stockport man keeps his cool on double eight for a 15-darter to force a deciding leg.

Aspinall 2-2 MVG

Aspinall's fifth maximum of the match doesn't really give him much breathing space as MVG manages three successive visits of 100 to leave 141 but his dart at treble 19 goes into the 7s and ends his checkout attempt. The Stockport man keeps his cool on double eight for a 15-darter to force a deciding leg. Leg Three

This really is a frightening standard from van Gerwen as scores of 120, 97, 140, 128 leave him 16, which he takes out at the first attempt for a 13 darter. He's averaging just a shade under 100 right now.

Aspinall 1-2 MVG

This really is a frightening standard from van Gerwen as scores of 120, 97, 140, 128 leave him 16, which he takes out at the first attempt for a 13 darter. He's averaging just a shade under 100 right now. Leg Two

Aspinall must have been relieved to see MVG fail to hit a starting double with his first dart and he uses the momentary lack of pressure to take control of the leg and win it comfortably in 16 darts.

Aspinall 1-1 MVG

Aspinall must have been relieved to see MVG fail to hit a starting double with his first dart and he uses the momentary lack of pressure to take control of the leg and win it comfortably in 16 darts. Leg One (MVG to throw first)

Aspinall threatens a break with scores of 160, 97 and 140 but he misses double 14 for a 104 checkout and MVG sticks the knife in deeper by taking out 112 to seal a 15-dart hold.

Aspinall 0-1 MVG

112-OUT!



With Aspinall sat on 28 for a break, Van Gerwen finds D16 for a big 112 finish and he leads in the third set!#WGPDarts | Final

📺 https://t.co/Pwq3CpuTps pic.twitter.com/Kc1zfOch1O — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 9, 2022

SECOND INTERVAL: Nathan Aspinall 0-2 Michael van Gerwen Sky Bet latest odds: MVG is now 1/16 favourite to triumph while Nathan Aspinall is 7/1 to launch an incredible comeback good enough to lift the trophy. He's not playing badly though, far from it. Click here now for all the Sky Bet live darts markets including most 180s & highest checkout. Averages Aspinall: 92.12

MVG : 101.32 180s Aspinall: 3

MVG : 2 Doubles Aspinall: 2/7 (28.6%)

MVG : 6/11 (54.6%) Highest Checkouts Aspinall: 24

MVG : 116

Michael van Gerwen now leads Nathan Aspinall 2-0 🎯🍿 pic.twitter.com/DiM4kw3Z66 — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) October 9, 2022

SET TWO SCORE: Nathan Aspinall 2-3 Michael van Gerwen Leg Five

Aspinall loses his advantage of throw when failing to get away at the first attempt and MVG makes him pay with an opening 120 followed by a 140. The Asp rallies with scores of 134 and 140 but despite leaving 40 after 18 darts, his opponent picks off tops before he had a chance to go for it.

Aspinall 2-3 MVG

Aspinall loses his advantage of throw when failing to get away at the first attempt and MVG makes him pay with an opening 120 followed by a 140. The Asp rallies with scores of 134 and 140 but despite leaving 40 after 18 darts, his opponent picks off tops before he had a chance to go for it. Leg Four

The standard of darts from both players is extremely high right now and a wonderful visit of 171 from MVG leaves him 32, which he takes out for a classy 14-darter.

Aspinall 2-2 MVG

The standard of darts from both players is extremely high right now and a wonderful visit of 171 from MVG leaves him 32, which he takes out for a classy 14-darter. Leg Three

Aspinall's third 180 - which came after dropping his third dart - puts him in pole position to hold his throw and although MVG puts on pressure with his second, the Asp pinds double eight with his last dart in hand after his opponent had spurned an effort at tops.

Aspinall 2-1 MVG

Aspinall's third 180 - which came after dropping his third dart - puts him in pole position to hold his throw and although MVG puts on pressure with his second, the Asp pinds double eight with his last dart in hand after his opponent had spurned an effort at tops. Leg Two

The pair exchange 180s midway through this leg to get the crowd on their feet but it's MVG who takes the leg with a superb 13-darter to level the set.

Aspinall 1-1 MVG

The pair exchange 180s midway through this leg to get the crowd on their feet but it's MVG who takes the leg with a superb 13-darter to level the set. Leg One (Aspinall to throw first)

Aspinall comes back on as a man possessed, opening up with a visit of 160 and maintaining the momentum en route to a 13 darter, with MVG applying the pressure on 84.

Aspinall 1-0 MVG

FIRST INTERVAL: Nathan Aspinall 0-1 Michael van Gerwen Sky Bet latest odds: MVG is now hot 1/7 favourite to win his sixth World Grand Prix title while Nathan Aspinall is 4/1 to bounce back from this early setback and lift this trophy for the first time. Still a long way to go. Click here now for all the Sky Bet live darts markets including most 180s & highest checkout. Averages Aspinall: 86.07

MVG : 93.94 180s Aspinall: 1

MVG : 0 Doubles Aspinall: 0/2 (0/2)

MVG : 3/5 (60%) Highest Checkouts Aspinall: N/A

MVG : 116

The Dutchman is off to a GREAT start as he chases his 6th World Grand Prix title 👌 pic.twitter.com/il2EYQMDGr — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) October 9, 2022

SET ONE SCORE: Nathan Aspinall 0-3 Michael van Gerwen Leg Three

Van Gerwen wraps up the opening set in double quick time with a second successive 15-darter, which started perfectly with a visit of 160 and ended with a checkout of 58 when Aspinall waited on 102.

Aspinall 0-3 MVG

Van Gerwen wraps up the opening set in double quick time with a second successive 15-darter, which started perfectly with a visit of 160 and ended with a checkout of 58 when Aspinall waited on 102. Leg Two

Nathan Aspinall throws his 20th 180 of the week to take control after visits of 100 and 134 but he misses two darts at double 16 to level the set and MVG punishes him with an 83 finish to complete a 15-darter.

Aspinall 0-2 MVG

Nathan Aspinall throws his 20th 180 of the week to take control after visits of 100 and 134 but he misses two darts at double 16 to level the set and MVG punishes him with an 83 finish to complete a 15-darter. Leg One (MVG to throw first)

Well my first tip for the night is already in as both players miss a starting double with their first dart! You've got to love an odds-against bet that comes in after 20 seconds. Michael van Gerwen goes on to hold his throw with a brilliant finish from 116 which is his 11th ton+ out of the week.

Aspinall 0-1 MVG

WHAT A START!



The dream start to this final for Van Gerwen, pinning D18 for a big 116 checkout and he takes the opening leg on throw!#WGPDarts | Final

📺 https://t.co/Pwq3CpuTps pic.twitter.com/Y85MZcKw7D — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 9, 2022

1945: The players are now making their way out to the stage so let the drama begin...

1930: With time running out before the final, let's quickly run through the overall tournament stats... Tournament Average

Aspinall : 85.93 (19 sets, 83 legs)

Van Gerwen : 93.42 (15 sets, 60 legs)

: 85.93 (19 sets, 83 legs) : 93.42 (15 sets, 60 legs) Tournament 180s (180s per leg)

Aspinall: 19 (0.22)

Van Gerwen : 13 (0.22)

19 (0.22) : 13 (0.22) Checkout %

Aspinall: 45.37% (49/108)

Van Gerwen : 42.42% (42/99)

45.37% (49/108) : 42.42% (42/99) Double-in %

Aspinall: 38.24% (83/217)

Van Gerwen : 53.64% (59/110)

38.24% (83/217) : 53.64% (59/110) 100+ checkouts (per leg won) & high checkout

Aspinall: 6 (0.12) & 138

Van Gerwen: 10 (0.24) & 167 It's hard enough averaging over 90 for one match of double-start darts - even in the first round - so for Michael van Gerwen to be at 93 after 15 sets across his four matches shows just how dominant he's been this week. He only dipped fractionally below 90 once in a 2-0 win over Gary Anderson while he came agonisingly close to posting his fifth World Grand Prix 100+ average ever during an absolute masterclass against Chris Dobey. The way his confidence is growing, I wouldn't be that surprised if he can post 100+ in a World Grand Prix final for the second time in his career having last emulated Phil Taylor's historic feat in the 2016 edition, when winning his third of five titles. The real key to all this has been his doubling at both ends of the leg - but particularly at the start. His double-in percentage of 46% is far superior to Nathan Aspinall's 38.24% and if there's a big discrepancy on that metric tonight then it could well be one-way traffic. Van Gerwen is also winning almost a quarter of legs with a 100+ checkout, which, if you think about it, is crazy. He's currently doing it at 13.04% for the whole of 2022 and that's considered very high. Aspinall may not be averaging close to MVG but his checkout stats are more clinical overall and he's demonstrated that impressive in his last two matches, managing 52% against Martin Lukeman and 56% against a wasteful Gerwyn Price, who was punished for all his mistakes. Will he get enough tonight?

1920: So how did both players reach the World Grand Prix final? Let's start with Nathan Aspinall... R1: 2-1 v Michael Smith

Average: 80.68

180s: 2

100+ Checkouts: 116

Checkout %: 32% (8/25)

Double In%: 41% (12/29)

80.68 2 116 32% (8/25) 41% (12/29) R2: 3-2 v Danny Noppert

Average: 85.18

180s: 5

100+ Checkouts: 104, 100

Checkout %: 41.9% (13/31)

Double In%: 39% (23/59)

85.18 5 104, 100 41.9% (13/31) 39% (23/59) QF: 3-2 v Martin Lukeman

Average: 90.03

180s: 5

100+ Checkouts: 138, 113

Checkout %: 52% (13/25)

Double In%: 36% (21/57)

90.03 5 138, 113 52% (13/25) 36% (21/57) QF: 4-2 v Gerwyn Price

Average: 87.13

180s: 7

100+ Checkouts: 113

Checkout %: 56% (15/27)

Double In%: 37% (27/72) After coming through a poor opener against an equally sloppy Michael Smith, the Asp had to survive four match darts against Danny Noppert to squeeze through as the underdog once again. He came back from 2-0 down in sets and then 2-0 down in the deciding set as his fighting spirit was rewarded once again. Aspinall then came through a hard-fought contest with Martin Lukeman 3-2 despite averaging 10 points more than his opponent with 90, once again backing up his own words that he never wins easily and never loses easily. Bizarrely his semi-final with Gerwyn Price turned out to be his 'easiest' win as he punished the top seed for missing 29 of his 41 attempts at doubles with his highly clinical finishing.

ASP IS IN THE FINAL! 🐍



Just look at the emotion on the face of Nathan Aspinall who secures a spot in the final of the World Grand Prix, defeating top seed Gerwyn Price 4-2 in a truly dramatic encounter!



Up next 👉 Peter Wright v MvG#WGPDarts | SF

📺 https://t.co/Pwq3CpuTps pic.twitter.com/GOezsb3Dc5 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 8, 2022

As for Michael van Gerwen's route... R1: 2-0 v Gary Anderson

Average: 89.43

180s: 3

100+ Checkouts: 106

Checkout %: 25% (6/24)

Double In %: 45% (8/13)

89.43 3 106 25% (6/24) 45% (8/13) R2: 3-2 v Stephen Bunting

Average: 94.35

180s: 6

100+ Checkouts: 150, 141

Checkout %: 36% (13/36)

Double In %: 40% (20/41)

94.35 6 150, 141 36% (13/36) 40% (20/41) QF: 3-1 v Chris Dobey

Average: 99.33

180s: 3

100+ Checkouts: 124, 118, 109, 105, 104

Checkout %: 60% (11/19)

Double In %: 64% (18/28)

99.33 3 124, 118, 109, 105, 104 60% (11/19) 64% (18/28) QF: 4-0 v Peter Wright

Average: 91.64

180s: 1

100+ Checkouts: 167, 124

Checkout %: 63% (12/19)

Double In %: 44% (13/28) If it wasn't for a mid-match blip against Stephen Bunting, his journey to the final would have looked like an absolute procession. Having dropping just a couple of legs against Gary Anderson, MVG looked to be storming into the quarter-finals when winning seven legs on the trot to move 1-0 up against the Bullet in the fourth set, and was averaging over 10 points more at that point. Set play can create drama out of nowhere and so it proved again, but after surviving the scares of a deciding set, he produced an exhibition of high scoring and ruthless doubling - at both ends of legs - to beat Chris Dobey in a highly-entertaining contest. He was very impressive again when stepping up against his old rival Peter Wright but sadly Snakebite didn't turn up to create a classic and the 4-0 scoreline was maybe more down to his lack of Aspinall-style spirit.

🐍 Almost a Wright-wash as MVG demolishes Snakebite 4-0, winning 12 of 13 legs



🏆 He'll play Nathan Aspinall in Sunday's World Grand Prix finalpic.twitter.com/ZquHl4o3Xa — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) October 8, 2022

1910: Right, let's kick things off the head-to-head record between the pair. Although MVG has the upper hand as you'd expect, most of their battles have been close and that's no surprise given Nathan Aspinall's qualities as well as his fighting spirit. He's not afraid of anyone. He also gave him a real run for his money at this year's World Matchplay quarter-finals when many had expected a wider margin of victory than 16-14, while their previous meeting before that was a classic European Championship semi-final that went to a deciding leg.