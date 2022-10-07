Peter Wright came through an epic battle with Dimitri Van den Bergh to reach the Boylesports World Grand Prix semi-finals for just the third time.
Snakebite's double-start record has been curiously poor despite reaching the 2018 final but he remains on track to lift this trophy for the first time in his illustrious career after a see-saw encounter he should have won earlier than he eventually did.
The world champion, who has been vocally bullish about his chances in Leicester this week, sealed the opening set 3-0 with the help of a sublime 10-darter and a stunning 130 checkout while he managed another finish from 144 to force a deciding leg in the next.
Wright subsequently missed three darts at tops for the set - including an effort that hit single one - as Van den Bergh levelled the match before pinching the third 3-2 with a classy checkout of 89.
The 52-year-old produced a stirring rally of six successive to deny Krzysztof Ratajski in the second round by and it looked like he was going to do something similar to his former lodger by taking the fourth set 3-1 and moved into a 2-0 lead in the fifth.
But three match darts came and went in leg three before the Belgian forced what turned out to be a highly dramatic decider.
Wright reached a finish first but spurned two more darts at tops after Van den Bergh had piled on the pressure with a visit of 128 to leave him 24.
The Dreammaker failed to capitalise by missing all three of his darts at double 12 before Wright finally pinned double 10 with his last attempt to seal a thrilling victory.
"I could have won the match earlier. I missed opportunities and Dimitri punished me," admitted Wright, who avenged his defeat to Van den Bergh at the same stage of July's World Matchplay.
"I didn't think Dimitri was going to miss those match darts, so I'm thankful I had another chance, and I cannot wait for the semi-finals. It will be another fantastic match."
He will now meet Michael van Gerwen in what promises to be another epic encounter after the Dutchman unleashed a scintillating display to beat Chris Dobey 3-1.
MVG averaged 99.33, opened up six of the 18 legs played with the best possible score of 160, hit three 180s and produced five 100+ checkouts including a victory-sealing 105 finish featuring two tops.
The five-time champion also pinned 11 of his 19 attempts at finishing doubles as he extended his perfect record over Dobey to 11 matches, but the Northumberland ace played his part by firing four 180s and averaging 88.62.
Gerwyn Price continued his bid for a second double-start crown with an emphatic 3-0 win over Madars Razma.
The Latvian was unable to replicate the impressive performance he produced in dumping out 2017 champion Daryl Gurney on Thursday, and Price duly profited to breeze through to the last eight for a third straight year.
The top seed fired in a 14-darter to wrap up a subdued opening stanza, before powering to the second set without reply as Razma struggled to make any inroads.
The debutant claimed his second leg of the contest in the early stages of set three, but this only proved to be a temporary reprieve, as Price produced 107 and 116 finishes in consecutive legs to complete the whitewash.
“I thought I played okay. I wasn’t at my best, but Madars was way off the pace,” admitted Price, who averaged 91.28 and landed 52% of his attempts at a starting double.
“I’m glad I got through 3-0, but I know it’s going to be a tougher game against Nathan in the semi-finals.
“Every time we play it’s always a tough game, but in the last couple of games we’ve played I’ve come out on top, so hopefully it’s the same tomorrow.”
He will next meet Nathan Aspinall, who secured a spot in his maiden World Grand Prix semi-final with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over debutant Martin Lukeman.
After kicking off proceedings with a 113 checkout, Aspinall drew first blood with a two-dart 64 combination, only for Lukeman to level in a tight second set - taking out a superb 147 along the way.
The Asp regained the initiative with an imperious third set display, featuring a 138 checkout plus legs of 14 and 13 darts, but a tenacious Lukeman refused to relent, edging a fourth set decider to prolong the drama.
Aspinall was dominating the averages - underlined by a magnificent 11-darter to open set five, and he eventually broke Lukeman's resistance with a clinical 71 kill on tops to book his place in Saturday's semi-finals.
"It was a fantastic game, but I think I was the deserved winner," reflected Aspinall, who averaged 90, posted five 180s and converted 13 of his 25 attempts at a finishing double.
"I'm in the semi-finals for the first time - it's absolutely brilliant. Fair play to Martin - considering he is new to the scene, he doesn't feel the pressure, and I knew I had to play well tonight."
Monday October 3 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)
CLICK HERE FOR NIGHT ONE REVIEW
Tuesday October 4 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)
CLICK HERE FOR NIGHT TWO REVIEW
Wednesday October 5 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)
CLICK HERE FOR NIGHT THREE REVIEW
Thursday October 6 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)
CLICK HERE FOR NIGHT FOUR REVIEW
Friday October 7 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of five sets)
Saturday October 8 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)
Sunday October 9 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of nine sets)