Snakebite's double-start record has been curiously poor despite reaching the 2018 final but he remains on track to lift this trophy for the first time in his illustrious career after a see-saw encounter he should have won earlier than he eventually did.

The world champion, who has been vocally bullish about his chances in Leicester this week, sealed the opening set 3-0 with the help of a sublime 10-darter and a stunning 130 checkout while he managed another finish from 144 to force a deciding leg in the next.

Wright subsequently missed three darts at tops for the set - including an effort that hit single one - as Van den Bergh levelled the match before pinching the third 3-2 with a classy checkout of 89.

The 52-year-old produced a stirring rally of six successive to deny Krzysztof Ratajski in the second round by and it looked like he was going to do something similar to his former lodger by taking the fourth set 3-1 and moved into a 2-0 lead in the fifth.

But three match darts came and went in leg three before the Belgian forced what turned out to be a highly dramatic decider.

Wright reached a finish first but spurned two more darts at tops after Van den Bergh had piled on the pressure with a visit of 128 to leave him 24.

The Dreammaker failed to capitalise by missing all three of his darts at double 12 before Wright finally pinned double 10 with his last attempt to seal a thrilling victory.