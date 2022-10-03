Clayton made an ideal start to the match, hitting double 16 with his first dart, but the same bed eluded him as he lost the opening leg despite throwing first.

Eight missed darts at double at the beginning of leg two allowed in-form van Duijvenbode to cruise to the opening set and Clayton was in trouble when losing the opening leg of set two.

Clayton levelled with a tidy leg and then broke throw with a 130 checkout to change the course of the match as van Duijvenbode began to struggle to hit his opening doubles, missing 13 such darts during the second set which Clayton took.

By now the momentum was with the Welshman and after the pair exchanged breaks of throw in the final set, it was Clayton who found a decisive second break to seal a 2-1 victory.