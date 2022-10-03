Defending champion Jonny Clayton was taken the distance in his opening match at the World Grand Prix, eventually edging past Dirk van Duijivenbode 2-1.
Clayton made an ideal start to the match, hitting double 16 with his first dart, but the same bed eluded him as he lost the opening leg despite throwing first.
Eight missed darts at double at the beginning of leg two allowed in-form van Duijvenbode to cruise to the opening set and Clayton was in trouble when losing the opening leg of set two.
Clayton levelled with a tidy leg and then broke throw with a 130 checkout to change the course of the match as van Duijvenbode began to struggle to hit his opening doubles, missing 13 such darts during the second set which Clayton took.
By now the momentum was with the Welshman and after the pair exchanged breaks of throw in the final set, it was Clayton who found a decisive second break to seal a 2-1 victory.
Dimitri Van den Bergh also came through a stern test of his credentials, beating Dave Chisnall 2-1.
Chisnall forced a deciding set by taking the second but Van den Bergh had the darts and the answers, a 13-dart leg sealing a deserved victory.
Earlier, Chris Dobey stunned Luke Humphries to cause an early upset, winning five legs in a row to seal a 2-0 victory.
Dobey was 2-0 down in the first set but Humphries let him in with nine missed darts at double to begin leg three, and from there Dobey won every leg to run out a commanding winner.
Krzysztof Ratajski and Stephen Bunting were also 2-0 winners against Callan Rydz and Brendan Dolan respectively, while Peter Wright beat Kim Huybrechts by the same scoreline.
Huybrechts hit his opening double in each the first five legs but had problems at the other end and was made to pay by Wright – at least until the latter missed two match darts when in command of the second set.
That sparked something in the Belgian, who took out 128 on the bull to keep his fading hopes alive and then 101 to force a deciding leg, where he missed a dart at tops for a third straight 100-plus finish which would've forced a third set.
That allowed Wright in to hit double nine and finally end the match with his fourth attempt, the 2-0 scoreline perhaps a little harsh on Huybrechts.
Monday October 3 (7pm)
First Round (Best of three sets)