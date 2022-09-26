Double troubles?

There are some players who can’t wait for the World Grand Prix because double-start is in their wheelhouse – whether that’s because of where they grew up or had it forced upon them when they played local darts.

I loved this event and actually wanted more double-start tournaments during the season as I grew up in the North-East where this format is played a lot locally.

However for much of the UK and abroad, double-start is very unnatural for players because they just don’t play it, so when this comes around, many of them get found out.

You simply have to try and evolve your game and if you can’t, you’ll get eliminated very early. Just look at someone like Rob Cross, who has an atrocious record in this event and can barely win a game.

Gerwyn Price came out and said he didn’t like double-start darts and then goes on and wins the tournament back in 2020 and finished runner-up 12 months ago – so that shows what he’s made of and how he evolved.

Game plans

The likes of Michael van Gerwen, Mervyn King and James Wade have more experience of this event and the format so when it comes around, they always seem strong and unruffled. They have a plan and know exactly what they’re going to do before they get up on stage.

Other players who don’t have a plan end up getting confused. Terry Jenkins once got up on stage, forgot it was double-start and went straight for treble 20!

I will never Mark Webster telling me how he used to prepare for this event. A month before it began he would spend hours on double top. Just double top.

Mervyn King will always go for double 16 and then straight up to treble 20, whereas I used to go double 16 and then to treble 19 because of the transition not being too far. My next visit I’d go up to treble 20s.

Players like us would therefore completely ignore the prospect of ever going for a nine-darter because the only way you can do that is starting on double top or the bull. On that note I think Michael van Gerwen hits one this year. It’s been years since we had two in one match between Robert Thornton and James Wade.

Dirk van Duijvenbode made his debut two years ago but he had a plan that helped him go all the way to the final. He went for double 18s or double 16s – it was irregular, but it was a plan and it worked. If you don’t have one, you’ll be scrambled and panic.

The plan isn’t just your favourite double. What if your first dart blocks it? You need a second favourite double you are ready to go for without hesitation. Don’t look past two options because otherwise you’ll get confused. That’s what the debutants need to realise before they get up there.

It’s a great format and a real leveller, which is why I love watching it so much.

