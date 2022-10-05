Price did hit a classy 101 checkout in the second set, which he breezed through 3-0, and will next face a much sterner test in Joe Cullen.

The debutant missed 12 of his 13 darts at finishing doubles and averaged 82.96 compared to Price's 86.9, which wasn't helped by his pretty poor checkout percentage of 24%.

The top seed and 2020 champion , who was also runner-up to Jonny Clayton here 12 months ago , won six of the seven legs played in double quick time although his task was made easier by his German opponent.

Gerwyn Price doing what he does best 🙌 Unbelievable darts 🎯 pic.twitter.com/goO0i7rVak

Two-time champion Wade became the biggest casualty so far as suffered a shock exit at the hands of debutant Martin Lukeman.

Cullen edged the opening set, only to see the World Cup winner take the second without reply in just 44 darts, but the Englishman came from a leg down in the decider to progress.

The Masters champion and Premier League runner-up emerged victorious in a see-saw three-set thriller against Damon Heta to move into the last 16 for the third time in seven World Grand Prix appearances.

Watford's Lukeman has made his breakthrough in 2022, reaching a European Tour final and making his first World Matchplay appearance in July.

He had lost in that event to Wade, but made amends with a memorable win in a sudden-death leg at the Morningside Arena.

Lukeman capitalised on a slow start from Wade to win the first set without reply, only for the 2007 and 2010 winner to come from a leg down to claim the second.

Wade shared opening four legs of the deciding set as a 121 finish took the tie to a sudden-death leg, but he was unable to land tops as Lukeman returned from an earlier miss to land double eight for the biggest win of his career.

"I'm buzzing," admitted Lukeman. "I know I can go further in these competitions and I want to - this is only one round.

"I enjoy this format but it's different on TV. I've not had much experience on TV but I've beaten James before and I ground it out.

"The European Tour this year has done me the world of good. I was fighting for my Tour Card at the beginning of the year but I've worked hard - I'm up for a battle.

"I don't want to go back to a building site, working 50 hours a week. I can win some of these [tournaments], I know I can. I've beaten world-class players this year."

Lukeman will now take on Ross Smith, who came from a set down and 2-1 down in set two to snatch victory against Andrew Gilding, with the Kent thrower producing timely legs of 14 and 11 darts in the deciding set.

2017 champion Daryl Gurney battled past Rob Cross in three sets, with the former world champion taking out 111 to secure the second only to see the Northern Irish ace win the decider without reply.

Gurney's second round opponent will be Madars Razma, who enjoyed a three-set win over Ryan Searle on his World Grand Prix debut.

The Latvian ace punished a total of 18 missed finishing doubles from the 2021 quarter-finalist and claimed the final set without reply as he moved into the last 16.

Danny Noppert was a straight sets winner against Germany's Gabriel Clemens, dropping just two legs as he progressed.

The UK Open champion won the second leg of the opening set despite 13 missed starting doubles, and he came from 2-1 down in set two to book a last 16 place.

More to follow...

World Grand Prix: Daily results and schedule

Monday October 3 (7pm)

First Round (Best of three sets)

Callan Rydz 0-2 Krzysztof Ratajski

Brendan Dolan 0-2 Stephen Bunting

Chris Dobey 2-0 Luke Humphries

Dimitri Van den Bergh 2-1 Dave Chisnall

Jonny Clayton 2-1 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Peter Wright 2-0 Kim Huybrechts

Michael van Gerwen 2-0 Gary Anderson

Jose de Sousa 0-2 Adrian Lewis

Tuesday October 4 (7pm)

First Round (Best of three sets)

Madars Razma 2-1 Ryan Searle

Ross Smith 2-1 Andrew Gilding

Danny Noppert 2-0 Gabriel Clemens

Joe Cullen 2-1 Damon Heta

Rob Cross 1-2 Daryl Gurney

James Wade 1-2 Martin Lukeman

Gerwyn Price 2-0 Martin Schindler

Michael Smith v Nathan Aspinall

Wednesday October 5 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Second Round (Best of five sets)

Adrian Lewis v Chris Dobey

Peter Wright v Krzysztof Ratajski

Michael van Gerwen v Stephen Bunting

Jonny Clayton v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Thursday October 6 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Second Round (Best of five sets)

Martin Lukeman v Ross Smith

Michael Smith/Nathan Aspinall v Danny Noppert

Gerwyn Price v Joe Cullen

Daryl Gurney v Madars Razma

Friday October 7 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Quarter-Finals (Best of five sets)

Four Matches

Saturday October 8 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)

Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2

Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

Sunday October 9 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Final (Best of nine sets)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Darts: Related content