The second round of the Boylesports World Grand Prix begins in Leicester on Wednesday night so here's our match-by-match preview and best bets.

Darts betting tips: World Grand Prix day two

World Grand Prix: Wednesday October 5 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Second-Round Format: Best of 5 sets. All sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg. Adrian Lewis (4/5) v Chris Dobey (10/11) Overall H2H : 1-5 (TV: 0-1)

2022 : 0-0 (TV: 0-0)

: 1-5 (TV: 0-1) : 0-0 (TV: 0-0) Seasonal Average

Lewis: 93.75

Dobey: 94.51

Lewis: 93.75 Dobey: 94.51 180s per leg in 2022

Lewis: 0.27

Dobey: 0.3

Lewis: 0.27 Dobey: 0.3 Checkout % in 2022 (Stage events only)

Lewis: 38.03%

Dobey: 28.42%

Lewis: 38.03% Dobey: 28.42% 100+ checkouts per leg won

Lewis: 7.83%

Dobey: 9.55%

Lewis: 7.83% Dobey: 9.55% Match Treble % in all comps (Win, most 180s, highest checkout)

Lewis: 28.89%

Dobey: 28.42 % Adrian ‘Jackpot’ Lewis produced the highest standard of night one as he averaged 94.70 in defeating Jose De Sousa 2-0 with a sublime display. That performance was something we should have seen coming as he’s been in good form of late. He was back to winning ways in July as he lifted his first title in three years in claiming Players Championship 20, defeating the likes of Jonny Clayton and Nathan Aspinall en route, before defeating Boris Koltsov 8-4 in the final. Looking at his recent matches that wasn’t an outlier. He’s now won 21 of his last 26 matches in all competitions and he will be looking to add this title to his name, the draw has worked out well for him and he starts the slight favourite, in his quest to reach a second World Grand Prix final, where he lost to James Wade way back in 2010. Dobey himself has enjoyed a good run in this competition before as he reached the semi-finals in 2019 before being firmly put in his place Michael Van Gerwen 4-0. He too is in relatively good form having won 17 of his last 22 matches himself. He was bitterly disappointed to have succumbed to Rob Cross in the opening round of the World Matchplay but he made amends for that somewhat last night with a ‘Hollywood’ display to defeat Luke Humphries 2-0. He was a shade fortunate to win the opening set when his opponent missed numerous opportunities to get away in a bid to close out the opening set. A match changing Double-Double checkout enabled him to pinch the first set and he followed that with a couple of ton plus checkout in the legs that followed. He averaged 90.85 compared to the 78.31 of expectant father Humphries, who simply didn’t perform to the level we’ve become accustomed to. With that in mind I don’t see him getting the better of Lewis here. ‘Jackpot’ has been a fast starter of late and has been leading after five legs in 14 of his last 16 matches. If he can win the first set I can see him going on to victory, particularly as in this field he’s second only to Gerwyn Price on stage in hitting the double first attempt in 2022 at 43.9%. Scoreline Prediction: 3-0

Peter Wright (4/11) v Krzysztof Ratajski (2/1) Overall H2H : 11-1 (TV: 2-0)

2022 : 2-0 (TV: 1-0)

: 11-1 (TV: 2-0) : 2-0 (TV: 1-0) Seasonal Average

Wright: 97.56

Ratajski: 94.60

Wright: 97.56 Ratajski: 94.60 180s per leg in 2022

Wright: 0.3

Ratajski: 0.28

Wright: 0.3 Ratajski: 0.28 Checkout % in 2022 (Stage events only)

Wright: 39.78%

Ratajski: 33.93%

Wright: 39.78% Ratajski: 33.93% 100+ checkouts per leg won

Wright: 15.36%

Ratajski: 11.89%

Wright: 15.36% Ratajski: 11.89% Match Treble % in all comps (Win, most 180s, highest checkout)

Wright: 23.66%

Ratajski: 22.73% This is a rematch of the second round Matchplay classic, where ‘Snakebite’ prevailed 13-11 with a 103.50 average. He needed to produce that kind of standard as the ‘Polish Eagle’ threw everything at him. Being pushed is something Peter Wright is used to. On the opening night Kim Huybrechts produced the highest losing average of 93.74, getting away first dart regularly to put Snakebite on the back foot. Wright however out finished his opponent. This title continues to elude one of the greatest arrowsmiths of this current crop of players and he’ll be looking to make a second Grand Prix final. His previous final being in 2018 when he lost to Michael Van Gerwen 5-2. He was in the winners enclosure recently when he lifted the German Darts Open at the start of September, defeating Dimitri Van Den Bergh 8-6 in the final, a player he could well end up facing in the next round. Ratajski kicked things off for us in this years event, defeating Callan Rydz fairly comfortably 2-0 with a very respectable average of 90.21. He was a Quarter-Finalist in this last year, losing to eventual champion Jonny Clayton 3-2. Prior to that he’d defeated Nathan Aspinall and Rob Cross so will pose a problem or two here for his higher ranked opponent. The Pole hasn’t been in as good form this year but did reach the Quarter-Final of the aforementioned German Darts Open to underline his capabilities and he will surely be buoyed on by the game he gave Wright at the Matchplay. You would still have to fancy the Scot to prevail here though. He leads the 2022 head-to-head 2-0 and you’d expect him to be the dominant player. He’s averaged higher than his opponent in 25 of his last 30 matches, whereas Ratajski has averaged lower than his opponent in 12 of his last 20. Wright is firing in the big averages too. He’s notched up sixteen 100+ averages in his last thirty two games and when he needs to lift his game he seems capable of doing so. In both games this year, both players have registered a 100+ out shot. This longer format, over the best of five sets should allow ample opportunities for an eye-catching finish so that could be an interesting angle to take here. Predicted Scoreline: 3-1 Click here to back Ratajski & Wright both to have 1+ 100+ Checkouts with Sky Bet

Michael Van Gerwen (3/10) v Stephen Bunting (12/5) Overall H2H : 19-3 (TV: 7-0)

2022 : 1-0 (TV: 0-0)

: 19-3 (TV: 7-0) : 1-0 (TV: 0-0) Seasonal Average

Van Gerwen: 98.08

Bunting: 94.78

Van Gerwen: 98.08 Bunting: 94.78 180s per leg in 2022

Van Gerwen: 0.27

Bunting: 0.29

Van Gerwen: 0.27 Bunting: 0.29 Checkout % in 2022 (Stage events only)

Van Gerwen: 37.46%

Bunting: 33.64%

Van Gerwen: 37.46% Bunting: 33.64% 100+ checkouts per leg won

Van Gerwen: 13.04%

Bunting: 12.13%

Van Gerwen: 13.04% Bunting: 12.13% Match Treble % in all comps (Win, most 180s, highest checkout)

Van Gerwen: 28.8%

Bunting: 24.27% Michael Van Gerwen needs no introduction here and the five time World Grand Prix winner will be looking to make it six and the draw may have just opened up lovely for him in this fourth quarter as he looks to add the Grand Prix title to the Premier League and Matchplay titles to an already impressive title haul in 2022. He was drawn against his old foe Gary Anderson in round one but won 2-0 and with relative ease as the Scot won just two legs. His average was nothing special at 89.43 but he did enough. ‘The Green Machine’ won the World Series of Darts event in Queensland but since then he’s only had a modest return of three wins in eight games so will be pleased to have come through his opening round. Bunting was a semi-finalist last year, losing to Gerwyn Price after impressive victories over Daryl Gurney, James Wade and Ryan Searle. He overcome Brendan Dolan 2-0 in round one but once again it was nothing special, averaging 86.85 in the process. Like Van Gerwen he has only won 3 of his last 8 matches but to be fair to him he’s performed well. He’s registered four 100+ averages in those eight games and won two matches 6-0. He has spells in game that can make a difference and he notched up a couple of winning legs in 11 and 13 darts in his opener to demonstrate this. They have met just the once this year and it was a tight encounter but it was MVG who came on top 7-5 in the semi-final of the Austrian Darts Open. I think it could another tighter game than many envisage here. I suspect MVG will come on top just. One bet that has caught my eye is for Stephen Bunting to hit a 180 in each set played. It’s available at 3/1. He achieved that in both sets versus Brendan Dolan in his opener and you may only need him to do the same on three occasions here! Predicted Scoreline: 3-2 Click here to back Bunting to hit a 180 in each completed set with Sky Bet