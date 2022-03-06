The world of darts has been waiting for Bully Boy to win any of the sport's biggest prizes ever since bursting onto the scene as the 2013 World Youth champion, but despite possessing such immense talent, he's now suffered the heartache of losing all seven of his major finals dating back to his 2018 Premier League defeat to Michael van Gerwen.

Two of those came on the World Championship stage against MVG in 2019 and Peter Wright back in January, when he received yet more widespread encouragement that his moment of glory was just around the corner.

Much has been made of Smith's improving mental strength in recent months, which helped him overcome Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton in epic matches during his Ally Pally run, and he once again took out the Iceman with a 10-7 quarter-final win on Sunday afternoon which cost him is status as world number one.

The 31-year-old, who hit a nine-darter on Saturday, found himself in real danger at 6-2 down against rising star Keane Barry but he then reeled off nine legs on the spin - averaging 115 in the process - to book his place in the UK Open final for the first time in his career.

Smith was a hot favourite to finish the job against Danny Noppert, who'd battled past Willie O'Connor 11-9 in the semi-finals, but despite averaging 10 points lower with 83 after 10 legs, the Dutchman was somehow level at five apiece.

Noppie then creeped into a 7-6 lead as nerves appeared to take its toll on Smith but after squaring the match at 7-7, Bully Boy produced a moment of coolness by taking out a brilliant finish of 97 when his opponent waited on 32.

Both players continued to struggle with pressure over the scrappy closing stages and it was little surprise to see it enter a nerve-jangling deciding leg.

This was the third time Smith had found himself in this position having lost the 2018 World Series of Darts Finals to James Wade and the 2020 Masters to Snakebite via this painful process - missing numerous match darts in both - and again he had to watch his opponent handle it better.