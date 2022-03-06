Danny Noppert was a shock winner of the UK Open after inflicting more major final misery on Michael Smith in Minehead.
The world of darts has been waiting for Bully Boy to win any of the sport's biggest prizes ever since bursting onto the scene as the 2013 World Youth champion, but despite possessing such immense talent, he's now suffered the heartache of losing all seven of his major finals dating back to his 2018 Premier League defeat to Michael van Gerwen.
Two of those came on the World Championship stage against MVG in 2019 and Peter Wright back in January, when he received yet more widespread encouragement that his moment of glory was just around the corner.
Much has been made of Smith's improving mental strength in recent months, which helped him overcome Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton in epic matches during his Ally Pally run, and he once again took out the Iceman with a 10-7 quarter-final win on Sunday afternoon which cost him is status as world number one.
The 31-year-old, who hit a nine-darter on Saturday, found himself in real danger at 6-2 down against rising star Keane Barry but he then reeled off nine legs on the spin - averaging 115 in the process - to book his place in the UK Open final for the first time in his career.
Smith was a hot favourite to finish the job against Danny Noppert, who'd battled past Willie O'Connor 11-9 in the semi-finals, but despite averaging 10 points lower with 83 after 10 legs, the Dutchman was somehow level at five apiece.
Noppie then creeped into a 7-6 lead as nerves appeared to take its toll on Smith but after squaring the match at 7-7, Bully Boy produced a moment of coolness by taking out a brilliant finish of 97 when his opponent waited on 32.
Both players continued to struggle with pressure over the scrappy closing stages and it was little surprise to see it enter a nerve-jangling deciding leg.
This was the third time Smith had found himself in this position having lost the 2018 World Series of Darts Finals to James Wade and the 2020 Masters to Snakebite via this painful process - missing numerous match darts in both - and again he had to watch his opponent handle it better.
Noppert finished the match with an 84.82 average compared to Smith's 90.33 and hit five of the 11 maximums in the match, while his finishing was marginally superior as he pinned 11 of his 30 and Bully Boy spurned 20 of his 30.
The St Helens thrower, who was also runner-up at the 2019 World Matchplay, looked understandably deflated during the trophy presentation but he must still try to take heart from new world number one Wright.
Smith said: "I was trying too hard to win, fair play to Danny. It's yet another final loss, it's very hard to take.
"I can only blame myself, my doubles were awful and my scoring was bad."
Two months ago Snakebite said after the World Championship final: "Michael is the future of darts, I feel for him tonight because I've been in his position."
Indeed, Wright lost his first five major finals before triumphing against Price at the 2017 UK Open and although he did go on to lose his next seven in a row, he has now won six of his last seven dating back to his maiden world title.
The floodgates may well open for Smith in due course but right now it's Noppert celebrating the first major title just weeks after becoming a father for the first time.
The Dutchman, who was runner-up to Michael van Gerwen in the 2019 World Series of Darts Finals, pockets £100,000 for this success and now moves up to 12th in the world rankings.
"I am over the moon, this is a special moment for me," said Noppert. "I can't believe it; I have said before I want to lift a trophy but I never thought it would be at such a big tournament like the UK Open.
"It was a hard game at the end of a long day, we both wanted to lift this trophy so much and neither of us played like we can.
"I think I can take big steps forward in my career now."
Afternoon Session (1245 start)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 legs)
Evening Session (1900 start)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
Semi-Finals (Best of 21 legs)
Final (Best of 21 legs)
CLICK HERE FOR FULL UK OPEN RESULTS