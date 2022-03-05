James Wade and Michael Smith hit nine-dart finishes within minutes of each other at the UK Open, as the 'FA Cup of Darts' produced more magic.

Wade's came against Boris Krcmar on the Main Stage but those focused on Stage Two were rewarded when Smith did the same soon after in his encounter with Mensur Suljovic.

😭 February: James Wade watches the eighth televised nine-darter hit against him in the Premier League



🙌 Tonight: James Wade hits the fourth televised nine-darter of his career in the UK Openpic.twitter.com/izeK4uq45X — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) March 5, 2022

It was the fifth time in history that multiple nine-dart finishes had occurred on the same day, two of the five having happened in 2022. Wade has been involved in three of them, a harbinger of the nine-darter if ever there was one. Just two weeks ago, Wade stood and watched as Gerwyn Price produced a perfect leg against him in the Premier League, the eighth time The Machine has witnessed a nine-dart finish up close – more than any other player in darts.

🙌 8.25pm: James Wade hits a nine-darter



🙌 8.40pm: Michael Smith hits a nine-darter



WHAT. A. SPORTpic.twitter.com/QXaaRnOTwN — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) March 5, 2022

This time though it was Wade's turn to send the crowd wild with the fourth nine-darter of his career and the second of the tournament, before Smith did the same to eclipse last year's tally of two. Wade's was the 14th in the history of the event, the first four all having come from the hand of Phil Taylor, and Smith made it 15 on a famous night. Wade went on to beat Krcmar 10-8 and keep alive hopes of a fourth victory in the event, while Smith edged past Suljovic 10-9. Wade's reward is a quarter-final clash with Keane Barry but Smith's draw is altogether tougher, as he goes up against Gerwyn Price following the Welshman's foot-perfect display to beat Callan Rydz 10-3, albeit after surviving a final-leg shootout to see off Jamie Hughes earlier.

Double nine-darters May 24, 2010 : Phil Taylor hits two v James Wade in one match

December 14, 2013: Terry Jenkins and Kyle Anderson both hit nine darters at the World Championship (different matches)

October 8, 2014: Robert Thornton and James Wade hit nine darters against each other in World Grand Prix

February 17, 2022: Gerwyn Price hits two in one night v MVG and Wade

March 5, 2022: Wade and Michael Smith both hit nines on same day

Heta snares big-name double Away from the nine-dart fireworks, there was a giant-killing double for Damon Heta as our 50/1 selection beat Michael van Gerwen 10-4 before adding the scalp of Jonny Clayton, winning 10-8 in the evening. The Australian was electric against MVG, averaging over 102, before edging a much tighter affair with Clayton which could have gone either way. He advances to face Danny Noppert, who hit a dozen 180s across wins over Devon Petersen and Dirk van Duijvenbode, beating the latter 10-2 after an altogether closer encounter during the afternoon session. Surprise package Sebastian Bialecki is the only non-cardholder through to the last eight and his reward for beating Ian White and local favourite Ryan Searle is a meeting with William O'Connor, who downed two world champions in Stephen Bunting and Peter Wright.