The 2020 champion, who was runner-up 12 months ago, took a scrappy opening set 3-1 but struggled to find his A-game as Rockstar reeled off six of the next seven legs to move into a 2-1 lead overall.

Price has a knack of producing his best darts when the pressure is on and it was no different at the Morningside Arena as he averaged 107 in taking the fourth set 3-0 to force what should have been a nerve-shredding decider.

But the Iceman was as cool as his nickname, averaging 112 and unleashing checkouts of 104, 134 and 88 in three more emphatic legs to storm into the last eight, where he'll meet debutant Madars Razma.

The showreel moment from Price, who averaged 92.95 compared to Cullen's 88.08 and threw three of the seven 180s, was undoubtedly the tops-tops finish to his 134 checkout that also followed a visit of 171.

As commentator Wayne Mardle described it, "dirty, dirty, dirty darts". It'll take something filthy to stop him lifting the title.