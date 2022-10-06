Sporting Life
Gerwyn Price (Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PDC)
Gerwyn Price (Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PDC)

Darts results: Gerwyn Price produces sizzling comeback to defeat Joe Cullen and reach the World Grand Prix quarter-finals

By Sporting Life
22:32 · THU October 06, 2022

Gerwyn Price underlined his status as Boylesports World Grand Prix favourite with a stunning comeback to defeat Joe Cullen and reach the quarter-finals in Leicester.

The 2020 champion, who was runner-up 12 months ago, took a scrappy opening set 3-1 but struggled to find his A-game as Rockstar reeled off six of the next seven legs to move into a 2-1 lead overall.

Price has a knack of producing his best darts when the pressure is on and it was no different at the Morningside Arena as he averaged 107 in taking the fourth set 3-0 to force what should have been a nerve-shredding decider.

But the Iceman was as cool as his nickname, averaging 112 and unleashing checkouts of 104, 134 and 88 in three more emphatic legs to storm into the last eight, where he'll meet debutant Madars Razma.

The showreel moment from Price, who averaged 92.95 compared to Cullen's 88.08 and threw three of the seven 180s, was undoubtedly the tops-tops finish to his 134 checkout that also followed a visit of 171.

As commentator Wayne Mardle described it, "dirty, dirty, dirty darts". It'll take something filthy to stop him lifting the title.

More to follow...

World Grand Prix: Daily schedule & results

Monday October 3 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)

  • Callan Rydz 0-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Brendan Dolan 0-2 Stephen Bunting
  • Chris Dobey 2-0 Luke Humphries
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh 2-1 Dave Chisnall
  • Jonny Clayton 2-1 Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • Peter Wright 2-0 Kim Huybrechts
  • Michael van Gerwen 2-0 Gary Anderson
  • Jose de Sousa 0-2 Adrian Lewis

CLICK HERE FOR NIGHT ONE REVIEW

Tuesday October 4 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)

  • Madars Razma 2-1 Ryan Searle
  • Ross Smith 2-1 Andrew Gilding
  • Danny Noppert 2-0 Gabriel Clemens
  • Joe Cullen 2-1 Damon Heta
  • Rob Cross 1-2 Daryl Gurney
  • James Wade 1-2 Martin Lukeman
  • Gerwyn Price 2-0 Martin Schindler
  • Michael Smith 1-2 Nathan Aspinall

CLICK HERE FOR NIGHT TWO REVIEW

Wednesday October 5 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)

  • Adrian Lewis 2-3 Chris Dobey
  • Peter Wright 3-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Michael van Gerwen 3-2 Stephen Bunting
  • Jonny Clayton 2-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh

CLICK HERE FOR NIGHT THREE REVIEW

Thursday October 6 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)

  • Martin Lukeman 3-2 Ross Smith
  • Daryl Gurney 1-3 Madars Razma
  • Gerwyn Price 3-2 Joe Cullen
  • Nathan Aspinall Danny Noppert

Friday October 7 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of five sets)

  • Four Matches

Saturday October 8 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)

  • Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2
  • Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

Sunday October 9 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of nine sets)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

