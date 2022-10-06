Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright both came through thrilling ties to book their places in the World Grand Prix quarter-finals in Leicester - but defending champion Jonny Clayton is out.

Five-time champion MVG, who last lifted this trophy back in 2019, dominated large periods of his clash with Stephen Bunting but the double-start set-play format allowed his opponent to give him a real scare at the Morningside Arena. After wasteful finishing cost van Gerwen the opening set 3-2, the Dutchman's heavy scoring helped him roar back and win seven legs on the trot but the Bullet battled hard to stop the rot and take the fourth set to another deciding leg. Bunting subsequently pinched it with a fine 15-darter and a match which had looked a formality 10 minutes earlier was now back on a knife edge. Unfazed, MVG threw back-to-back maximums en route to a 14-darter in the opening leg of the deciding set before doubling his advantage in the next, although Bunting then held his nerve on the bullseye to take out 90 to keep the match alive. The St Helens thrower threatened a break when scoring 101 on his first visit of the fourth leg compared to his opponent's 56 but MVG compiled scores of 100, 140 and 140 before taking out 65 for a thrilling victory. Van Gerwen averaged an impressive 94 which was 10 points higher than Bunting managed and also hit six of the 10 180s, while he pinned 13 of his 36 finishing doubles. “It means a lot to me. It was a really good battle and I’m glad I was able to keep my focus going,” reflected Van Gerwen, a Premier League and World Matchplay winner earlier this year. “I know there is more in the tank, but I have to work harder and I need to make sure I don’t give my opponents chances early on, and that’s what I have to improve in my next game.”

Wright was also embroiled in a the drama of a five-setter but his stirring comeback against Krzysztof Ratajski saw him go beyond the second round for just the third time in his 11 World Grand Prix appearances. Snakebite, who went on to reach the 2018 final when he last ventured this far, edged the opening set 3-2 only to lose the next two by the same scoreline as the Polish Eagle threatened what would have been his first stage victory over Wright in seven attempts. The world champion, however, swiftly found an extra gear just when he needed it as he reeled off six legs of the spin - four of which being won in 15 darts or fewer - to seal his quarter-final spot. Wright averaged an impressive 91 compared to Ratajski's 83 and hit eight of the 11 maximums, while he finished pretty clinically with a 41% checkout percentage. “This tournament is not on my CV yet,” said Wright, who will regain the world number spot ahead of Gerwyn Price if he reaches Sunday’s final. “I got to the final many years ago against Michael van Gerwen - when Michael was at the top of his game. It doesn’t get any easier [in the quarter-finals], but I can beat anyone with any darts.”

Clayton bowed out as Dimitri Van den Bergh claimed the fourth 3-2 victory of the night to set up a quarter-final with Wright. However, Van den Bergh stole the headlines with an impressive all-round display, as the former World Matchplay winner secured his first quarter-final appearance in the double-start event. Clayton hit the front with a clinical display of combination finishing - including a brace of 72 checkouts and a two-dart 92 outshot - before Van den Bergh levelled the tie with a 93 average in set two. The Belgian, who has never reached the last eight of this tournament before, was dominating proceedings and he underlined his superiority in set three, converting 113 and 153 checkouts to move a set away from the last eight. Van den Bergh then landed a 112 finish on tops to move a leg away from victory, but Clayton refused to surrender his crown without a fight, surviving match darts in successive legs and taking out 104 en route to wrapping up set four. The Welshman struck the first blow in set five, but Van den Bergh arrested his slide with a crucial 110 checkout, before following up a 15-dart break with a superb 174 set-up shot, as he pinned double 16 to progress. "I felt a whole lot of emotions. Nerves, confidence, happiness, frustration. All that was part of this game," reflected Van den Bergh. "I've had two great games and I'm feeling good. I'm so proud that I'm into the quarter-finals - my best run ever. I'm not scared of anybody and I just want to keep doing what I'm doing."