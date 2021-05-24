Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports
Golf
Snooker
Darts
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing / MMA
Other Sports
Nathan Aspinall (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)
Nathan Aspinall (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

Darts results: Nathan Aspinall crushes Michael van Gerwen to go top of the Premier League table

By Sporting Life
21:01 · MON May 24, 2021

Nathan Aspinall powered to the top of the Premier League Darts table thanks to an 8-3 victory over previous leader Michael van Gerwen as fans returned to the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

More to follow...

2021 Premier League Darts Table

  1. Nathan Aspinall P 13 W 7 D 3 L 3 LegD +20 Pts 17
  2. Michael van Gerwen P 13 W 7 D 3 L 3 LegD +16 Pts 17
  3. Jose de Sousa P 13 W 6 D 4 L 3 LegD +14 Pts 16
  4. Jonny Clayton P 13 W 7 D 2 L 4 LegD +11 Pts 16
  5. Dimitri Van den Bergh P 13 W 6 D 3 L 4 LegD +5 Pts 15
  6. Gary Anderson P 13 W 5 D 2 L 6 LegD -7 Pts 12
  7. James Wade P 12 W 4 D 3 L 5 LegD -1 Pts 11
  8. Peter Wright P 12 W 3 D 3 L 6 LegD -16 Pts 9
  9. Rob Cross P 9 W 3 D 1 L 5 LegD -3 Pts 7 (ELIMINATED)
  10. Glen Durrant P 9 W 0 D 0 L 9 LegD -39 Pts 0 (ELIMINATED)
  • The top four after 16 games qualify for the end of season play-offs, where the title will be decided
  • Players earn two points for a win, and one for a draw.
  • When players are tied on points, leg difference is used first as a tie-breaker, after that legs won against throw and then tournament average.

Premier League Darts 2021: Monday results and remaining schedule

Night 13, May 24
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

  • Jonny Clayton 8-1 Gary Anderson
  • Jose de Sousa 8-6 Dimitri Van den Bergh
  • Nathan Aspinall 8-3 Michael van Gerwen
  • James Wade v Peter Wright

Night 14, May 25
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

  • James Wade v Nathan Aspinall
  • Jonny Clayton v Jose de Sousa
  • Gary Anderson v Michael van Gerwen
  • Peter Wright v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Night 15, May 26
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

  • Jonny Clayton v Peter Wright
  • James Wade v Dimitri Van den Bergh
  • Gary Anderson v Nathan Aspinall
  • Jose de Sousa v Michael van Gerwen

Night 16, May 27
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

  • Gary Anderson v James Wade
  • Nathan Aspinall v Jose de Sousa
  • Peter Wright v Michael van Gerwen
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh v Jonny Clayton

Play-Offs Night, May 28
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
Semi-Finals (Best of 19 legs)
Finals (Best of 21 legs)

Click here for the full Premier League Darts 2021 fixture list and season guide

More darts content

Like what you've read?

Most Read

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content