Darts results: Nathan Aspinall crushes Michael van Gerwen to go top of the Premier League table

Nathan Aspinall powered to the top of the Premier League Darts table thanks to an 8-3 victory over previous leader Michael van Gerwen as fans returned to the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.
2021 Premier League Darts Table
- Nathan Aspinall P 13 W 7 D 3 L 3 LegD +20 Pts 17
- Michael van Gerwen P 13 W 7 D 3 L 3 LegD +16 Pts 17
- Jose de Sousa P 13 W 6 D 4 L 3 LegD +14 Pts 16
- Jonny Clayton P 13 W 7 D 2 L 4 LegD +11 Pts 16
- Dimitri Van den Bergh P 13 W 6 D 3 L 4 LegD +5 Pts 15
- Gary Anderson P 13 W 5 D 2 L 6 LegD -7 Pts 12
- James Wade P 12 W 4 D 3 L 5 LegD -1 Pts 11
- Peter Wright P 12 W 3 D 3 L 6 LegD -16 Pts 9
- Rob Cross P 9 W 3 D 1 L 5 LegD -3 Pts 7 (ELIMINATED)
- Glen Durrant P 9 W 0 D 0 L 9 LegD -39 Pts 0 (ELIMINATED)
- The top four after 16 games qualify for the end of season play-offs, where the title will be decided
- Players earn two points for a win, and one for a draw.
- When players are tied on points, leg difference is used first as a tie-breaker, after that legs won against throw and then tournament average.
Premier League Darts 2021: Monday results and remaining schedule
Night 13, May 24
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Jonny Clayton 8-1 Gary Anderson
- Jose de Sousa 8-6 Dimitri Van den Bergh
- Nathan Aspinall 8-3 Michael van Gerwen
- James Wade v Peter Wright
Night 14, May 25
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- James Wade v Nathan Aspinall
- Jonny Clayton v Jose de Sousa
- Gary Anderson v Michael van Gerwen
- Peter Wright v Dimitri Van den Bergh
Night 15, May 26
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Jonny Clayton v Peter Wright
- James Wade v Dimitri Van den Bergh
- Gary Anderson v Nathan Aspinall
- Jose de Sousa v Michael van Gerwen
Night 16, May 27
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Gary Anderson v James Wade
- Nathan Aspinall v Jose de Sousa
- Peter Wright v Michael van Gerwen
- Dimitri Van den Bergh v Jonny Clayton
Play-Offs Night, May 28
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
Semi-Finals (Best of 19 legs)
Finals (Best of 21 legs)
