The full draw, schedule and results from the PDC's 2023 Cazoo World Darts Championship, which takes place at Alexandrea Palace from December 15 to January 3.
The biggest event in darts is almost upon us, with Peter Wright bidding to defend the title he won for the second time 12 months against Michael Smith.
You can follow this year's extravaganza unfold right here with the schedule, results, round-ups, and statistics while we also have details of how players qualified, as well as a bumper history section including past winners, nine-dart finishes and tournament statistics.
THE DRAW WILL TAKE PLACE ON MONDAY NOVEMBER 28
Seeded players enter at the second round and will face the winners of the first-round matches
Winners will play the seeded players in round two
Thursday December 15
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Friday December 16
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Saturday December 17
Afternoon Session (11am GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Evening Session (8pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Sunday December 18
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Monday December 19
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Tuesday December 20 (7pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Wednesday December 21
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Thursday December 22
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Friday December 23
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Tuesday December 27
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Wednesday December 28
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Thursday December 29
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Third/Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Friday December 30
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Sunday January 1
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 9 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 9 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Monday January 2
Evening Session (7.30pm GMT)
Semi-Finals (Best of 11 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Tuesday January 3 (8pm GMT)
Final (Best of 13 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Every throw of every session will be broadcast live on a dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel. As well as live coverage of every dart thrown there are highlights of great games of years gone by, memorable rivalries and our legends profiles. You can also listen to the action on talkSPORT 2.
There is always a huge demand for tickets so click here for further information about availability from the PDC
First Round matches will not have a tie-break; if the fifth set reaches two-all in legs, then the fifth leg will be sudden-death.
From the Second Round onwards, there will be a tie-break rule employed in all matches; where a deciding set must be won by two clear legs. If the score in the final set reaches 5-5 then a sudden-death leg will be played.
There would be no throw for the bull in any sudden-death legs.
Seeded players as it stands (Enter at the second round)
Pro Tour Order of Merit Qualifiers (Highest ranked on the 2022 PDC Pro Tour Order of Merit who hadn't already qualified via the main Order of Merit)
Enter at the first round
International Qualifiers (Enter in the first round)
The World Darts Championship is the highlight of the PDC calendar and takes place over Christmas and New Year at the Alexandra Palace in London.
Since it was first held at the Circus Tavern in 1994 following the much-publicised breakaway from the British Darts Organisation, only 10 different players have lifted the world title thanks largely to darts legend Phil Taylor winning it no fewer than 14 times during his astonishing career. He also won the BDO version twice before the split to make it 16 times in total.
Dennis Priestley beat Taylor 6-1 in the first final before The Power's era of dominance began with eight straight world championships before Canada's John Part famously defeated him 7-6 in a classic in 2003 - much to the bookmakers' relief!
Three more crowns followed for perennial odds-on favourite Taylor before Raymond van Barneveld triumphed 7-6 in another unforgettable final, while Part's victory over Kirk Shepherd in 2008 was the first time the Stoke thrower failed to reach the final in the tournament's history.
It was also the year the event switched to the Alexandra Palace. A resurgent Taylor claimed back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010 before Adrian 'Jackpot' Lewis emerged on the world stage by beating Gary Anderson in the 2011 final before repeating the trick against Andy Hamilton 12 months later.
The Power reassured the doubters he could still win world titles by clinching his 14th crown against Michael van Gerwen, who bounced back to lift the trophy in 2014 with victory over Peter Wright. Mighty Mike was the hot bookies favourite to win again a year later but didn't even make the final as Anderson held his nerve to sink Taylor 7-6 for his first world championship title before repeating the trick in 2016 when defeating Lewis.
Van Gerwen regained his status as world champion at the start of 2017 when defeating the Flying Scotsman but suffered one of the great all-time shocks in the follow year's semi-finals, at the hands of debutant Rob Cross.
Voltage went on to complete an incredible fairytale by defeating Phil Taylor in the Power's final match before retirement.
Van Gerwen got his hands on the trophy for the third time 12 months later but Peter Wright fulfilled his lifetime dream at the age of 49 by beating the Dutchman in the 2020 final - and edition that also hit the headlines due to Fallon Sherrock's exploits.
There were sadly no fans present during the majority of the 2021 edition but there was still no shortage of drama as Gerwyn Price beat Gary Anderson to become world champion and world number one.
The fans returned 12 months later to see Snakebite crowned world champion for a second time as he denied Michael Smith his maiden major title in his second Ally Pally final.
Final scores in sets
Highest three-dart averages
There's been over 150 three-dart match averages of 100 or more since the PDC World Championship began while averages of over 105 are becoming more common than ever. Here, are the highest 10 three-dart averages achieved by a player in a single match:
Highest losing averages
Players with the most 100+ averages