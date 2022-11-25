The biggest event in darts is almost upon us, with Peter Wright bidding to defend the title he won for the second time 12 months against Michael Smith.

You can follow this year's extravaganza unfold right here with the schedule, results, round-ups, and statistics while we also have details of how players qualified, as well as a bumper history section including past winners, nine-dart finishes and tournament statistics.

PDC World Darts Championship 2023: Draw and round-by-round results

All results laid out in draw bracket order

Seedings in brackets, set scores underneath

Scroll down for daily schedule

THE DRAW WILL TAKE PLACE ON MONDAY NOVEMBER 28

ROUND TWO

Seeded players enter at the second round and will face the winners of the first-round matches

ROUND ONE

Winners will play the seeded players in round two

World Championship: Daily schedule and results

Thursday December 15

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

3x first-round games

1x second-round game

Friday December 16

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

3x first-round games

1x second-round game

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

3x first-round games

1x second-round game

Saturday December 17

Afternoon Session (11am GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

3x first-round games

1x second-round game

Evening Session (8pm GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

3x first-round games

1x second-round game

Sunday December 18

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

3x first-round games

1x second-round game

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

3x first-round games

1x second-round game

Monday December 19

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

3x first-round games

1x second-round game

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

3x first-round games

1x second-round game

Tuesday December 20 (7pm GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

3x first-round games

1x second-round game

Wednesday December 21

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

2x first-round games

2x second-round games

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

4x second-round games

Thursday December 22

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

4x second-round games

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

4x second-round games

Friday December 23

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

4x second-round games

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

4x second-round games

Tuesday December 27

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Third Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

3x third-round games

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Third Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

3x third-round games

Wednesday December 28

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Third Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

3x third-round games

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Third Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

3x third-round games

Thursday December 29

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Third Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

3x third-round games

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Third/Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

1x third-round game

2x fourth-round games

Friday December 30

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

3x fourth-round games

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

3x fourth-round games

Sunday January 1

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 9 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

2x quarter-finals

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 9 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

2x quarter-finals

Monday January 2

Evening Session (7.30pm GMT)

Semi-Finals (Best of 11 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

2x semi-finals

Tuesday January 3 (8pm GMT)

Final (Best of 13 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

World Championship Darts: How to watch on television and listen on the radio

Every throw of every session will be broadcast live on a dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel. As well as live coverage of every dart thrown there are highlights of great games of years gone by, memorable rivalries and our legends profiles. You can also listen to the action on talkSPORT 2.

Are tickets still available for the World Darts Championships?

There is always a huge demand for tickets so click here for further information about availability from the PDC

World Darts Championship: Prize Fund

Winner: £500,000

Runner-Up: £200,000

Semi-Final: £100,000

Quarter-Final: £50,000

Fourth Round: £35,000

Third Round: £25,000

Second Round: £15,000

First Round: £7,500

TOTAL: £2,500,000

World Darts Championship: Format

Final: Best of 13 sets

Semi-Final: Best of 11 sets

Quarter-Final: Best of nine sets

Fourth Round: Best of seven sets

Third Round: Best of seven sets

Second Round: Best of five sets

First Round: Best of five sets

First Round matches will not have a tie-break; if the fifth set reaches two-all in legs, then the fifth leg will be sudden-death.

From the Second Round onwards, there will be a tie-break rule employed in all matches; where a deciding set must be won by two clear legs. If the score in the final set reaches 5-5 then a sudden-death leg will be played.

There would be no throw for the bull in any sudden-death legs.

2022 World Championship: Qualified Players & Draw numbers

Seeded players as it stands (Enter at the second round)

Gerwyn Price Peter Wright Michael van Gerwen Michael Smith Luke Humphries James Wade Rob Cross Nathan Aspinall Danny Noppert Jonny Clayton Gary Anderson Dave Chisnall Joe Cullen Dirk van Duijvenbode Dimitri Van den Bergh Ryan Searle Jose De Sousa Krzysztof Ratajski Damon Heta Ross Smith Stephen Bunting Chris Dobey Daryl Gurney Gabriel Clemens Callan Rydz Brendan Dolan Mervyn King Vincent Van der Voort Mensur Suljovic Martin Schindler Kim Huybrechts Raymond van Barneveld

Pro Tour Order of Merit Qualifiers (Highest ranked on the 2022 PDC Pro Tour Order of Merit who hadn't already qualified via the main Order of Merit)

Enter at the first round

Josh Rock

Andrew Gilding

Martin Lukeman

Madars Razma

Adrian Lewis

Rowby-John Rodriguez

Scott Williams

Jim Willimas

Ryan Meikle

William O'Connor

Steve Beaton

Jermaine Wattimena

Simon Whitlock

Keane Barry

Keegan Brown

Ricky Evans

Alan Soutar

Karel Sedlacek

Jamie Hughes

Matt Campbell

Danny Jensen

Mike De Decker

Ritchie Edhouse

Boris Krcmar

Cameron Menzies

Luke Woodhouse

Mickey Mansell

Geert Nentjes

Niels Zonneveld

Martijn Kleermaker

John O'Shea

Adam Gawlas

International Qualifiers (Enter in the first round)

Fallon Sherrock – Women's World Matchplay

Lisa Ashton – PDC Women's Series

Beau Greaves – PDC Women's Series

Robert Owen – PDC Challenge Tour

Danny van Trijp – PDC Challenge Tour

Nathan Rafferty – PDC Development Tour

Lewy Williams – PDC Development Tour

Danny Baggish – CDC Tour US Player

Sebastian Białecki – East Europe Qualifier

David Cameron – CDC Tour Canadian Player

Mal Cuming – DPA Oceanic Masters

Leonard Gates – North American Championship

Xicheng Han – PDC China Premier League

Florian Hempel – German Super League

Lourence Ilagan – Asian Championship

Prakash Jiwa – Indian Qualifier

José Justicia – South-West Europe Qualifier

Darius Labanauskas – PDC Nordic & Baltic

Daniel Larsson – PDC Nordic & Baltic

Paolo Nebrida – Asian Championship

Vladyslav Omelchenko – Ukrainian Qualifier

Christian Perez – Asian Championship

Diogo Portela – Central/South American Qualifier

Ben Robb – DPNZ Qualifier

Grant Sampson – African Qualifier

Raymond Smith – DPA Satellite Tour

Toru Suzuki – Asian Championship

Nobuhiro Yamamoto – PDJ Championship

West Europe Qualifier – November 26

World Youth Championship – November 27

– PDC Tour Card Holder Qualifier – November 28

– PDC Tour Card Holder Qualifier – November 28

PDC World Championship: History & Stats

The World Darts Championship is the highlight of the PDC calendar and takes place over Christmas and New Year at the Alexandra Palace in London.

Since it was first held at the Circus Tavern in 1994 following the much-publicised breakaway from the British Darts Organisation, only 10 different players have lifted the world title thanks largely to darts legend Phil Taylor winning it no fewer than 14 times during his astonishing career. He also won the BDO version twice before the split to make it 16 times in total.

Dennis Priestley beat Taylor 6-1 in the first final before The Power's era of dominance began with eight straight world championships before Canada's John Part famously defeated him 7-6 in a classic in 2003 - much to the bookmakers' relief!

Three more crowns followed for perennial odds-on favourite Taylor before Raymond van Barneveld triumphed 7-6 in another unforgettable final, while Part's victory over Kirk Shepherd in 2008 was the first time the Stoke thrower failed to reach the final in the tournament's history.

It was also the year the event switched to the Alexandra Palace. A resurgent Taylor claimed back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010 before Adrian 'Jackpot' Lewis emerged on the world stage by beating Gary Anderson in the 2011 final before repeating the trick against Andy Hamilton 12 months later.

The Power reassured the doubters he could still win world titles by clinching his 14th crown against Michael van Gerwen, who bounced back to lift the trophy in 2014 with victory over Peter Wright. Mighty Mike was the hot bookies favourite to win again a year later but didn't even make the final as Anderson held his nerve to sink Taylor 7-6 for his first world championship title before repeating the trick in 2016 when defeating Lewis.

Van Gerwen regained his status as world champion at the start of 2017 when defeating the Flying Scotsman but suffered one of the great all-time shocks in the follow year's semi-finals, at the hands of debutant Rob Cross.

Voltage went on to complete an incredible fairytale by defeating Phil Taylor in the Power's final match before retirement.

Van Gerwen got his hands on the trophy for the third time 12 months later but Peter Wright fulfilled his lifetime dream at the age of 49 by beating the Dutchman in the 2020 final - and edition that also hit the headlines due to Fallon Sherrock's exploits.

There were sadly no fans present during the majority of the 2021 edition but there was still no shortage of drama as Gerwyn Price beat Gary Anderson to become world champion and world number one.

The fans returned 12 months later to see Snakebite crowned world champion for a second time as he denied Michael Smith his maiden major title in his second Ally Pally final.

PDC World Darts Championship Finals

Final scores in sets

PDC World Darts Championship Most Titles

Phil Taylor - 14

Michael van Gerwen - 3

Peter Wright - 2

John Part - 2

Adrian Lewis - 2

Gary Anderson - 2

Gerwyn Price - 1

Rob Cross - 1

Dennis Priestly - 1

Raymond van Barneveld - 1

PDC World Darts Championship Nine-Dart Finishes

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THEM ALL

Raymond van Barneveld - 2009 (QF win v Jelle Klaasen)

Raymond van Barneveld - 2010 (2nd Rd win v Brendan Dolan)

Adrian Lewis - 2011 (Final win v Gary Anderson)

Dean Winstanley - 2013 (2nd Rd loss v Vincent van der Voort)

Michael van Gerwen - 2013 (SF win v James Wade)

Terry Jenkins - 2014 (1st Rd loss v Per Laursen)

Kyle Anderson - 2014 (1st Rd loss v Ian White)

Adrian Lewis - 2015 (3rd Rd loss v Raymond van Barneveld)

Gary Anderson - 2016 (SF win v Jelle Klaasen)

James Wade - 2020 (third round loss vs Stephen Bunting)

William Borland - 2022 (first round win v Bradley Brooks)

Darius Labanauskas - 2022 (first round defeat v Mike De Decker)

Gerwyn Price - 2022 (Quarter-final defeat v Michael Smith)

Highest three-dart averages

There's been over 150 three-dart match averages of 100 or more since the PDC World Championship began while averages of over 105 are becoming more common than ever. Here, are the highest 10 three-dart averages achieved by a player in a single match:

114.05 - Michael van Gerwen (2017 SF, 6-2 v Raymond van Barneveld)

111.21 - Phil Taylor (2002 2nd rd, 6-1 v Shayne Burgess)

110.94 - Phil Taylor (2009 final, 7-1 v van Barneveld)

109.34 - Raymond van Barneveld (2017 SF, 2-6 v Michael van Gerwen)

109.23 - Michael van Gerwen (2016 2nd rd, 4-0 v Darren Webster)

109.00 - Phil Taylor (2007 2nd rd, 4-1 v Mick McGovern)

108.98 - Michael van Gerwen (2021, 2nd rd, 3-1 v Ryan Murray)

108.80 - Phil Taylor (2009 QF, 5-0 v Co Stompe)

108.65 - Michael van Gerwen (2018, 2nd rd, 4-0 v James Wilson)

108.39 - Gary Anderson (2011, 3rd rd, 4-0 v Andy Smith)

108.31 - Raymond van Barneveld (2013, 1st rd, 3-0 v Michael Smith)

108.30 - Phil Taylor (2006 3rd rd, 4-0 v Andy Hamilton)

Highest losing averages

109.34 - Raymond van Barneveld (2017 SF, 2-6 v van Gerwen)

106.09 - Jeffrey de Zwaan (2019 2nd Round, 1-3 v Rob Cross)

106.07 - Cristo Reyes (2017 2nd rd, 2-4 v van Gerwen)

105.78 - Michael van Gerwen (2016 3rd rd, 3-4 v van Barneveld)

104.93 - Gary Anderson (2017 final, 3-7 v van Gerwen)

104.63 - Dave Chisnall (2017 QF, 3-5 v Gary Anderson)

Players with the most 100+ averages

Phil Taylor - 56, highest 111.21 (2002)

Michael van Gerwen - 33 highest 114.05 (2017)

Gary Anderson - 23, highest 108.39 (2011)

Adrian Lewis - 15, highest 106.51 (2010)

Raymond van Barneveld - 13, highest 109.34 (2017)

Peter Wright - 13, highest 105.86 (2020)

Michael Smith - 10, highest 106.36 (2022)

Simon Whitlock - 7, highest 105.37 (2010)

Rob Cross - 6, highest 107.67 (2018 Final)

Dave Chisnall - 6, highest 107.34 (2021)

Dimitri Van den Bergh - 6, 105.61 (2021)

Gerwyn Price - 5, highest 104.20 (2020)

Jonny Clayton - 3, highest 103.70 (2022)

Jelle Klaasen - 3, highest 102.54 (2016)

Kim Huybrechts - 3, highest 104.05 (2021)

Daryl Gurney - 3, highest 101.39 (2021)

Jamie Lewis - 2, highest 107.27 (2018)

Jeffrey De Zwaan - 2, highest 106.54 (2012)

Terry Jenkins - 2, highest 102.64 (2012)

Ian White - 2, highest 102.35 (2021)

Stephen Bunting - 2, highest 102.34 (2015)

Andy Hamilton - 2, highest 102.04 (2011)

Chris Dobey - 2, highest 101.09 (2020)

Cristo Reyes - 1, highest 106.07 (2017)

Darren Webster - 1, highest 104.64 (2017)

Dirk van Duijvenbode - 1, highest 104.09 (2021)

Jose de Sousa - 1, highest 103.62 (2021)

Mervyn King - 1, highest 103.47 (2021)

Richie Burnett - 1, highest 103.38 (2001)

Callan Rydz - 1, highest 102.73 (2022)

Corey Cadby - 1, highest 102.48 (2017)

Co Stompe - 1, highest 102.42 (2010)

Benito van de Pas - 1, highest 102.30 (2017)

Mick McGowan - 1, highest 101.82 (2007)

Ryan Searle - 1, highest 101.54 (2020)

Robert Thornton - 1, highest 101.49 (2015)

Dennis Priestley - 1, highest 101.48 (1996)

Vincent van der Voort - 1, highest 101.17 (2018)

Joe Cullen - 1, highest 100.88 (2017)

Ricky Evans - 1, highest 100.68 (2021)

Nathan Aspinall - 1, highest 100.53 (2019)

Krzysztof Ratajski - 1 highest 100.41 (2021)

Christian Kist - 1, highest 100.23 (2018)

Brendan Dolan - 1, highest 100.02 (2022)

