At that stage the Englishman seemed certain to advance but as his chances came and went, Canada's Cameron found another gear just in time.

Cameron lost the leg but still had darts in hand for the match and went on to hold throw comfortably to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in a match that had almost everything, including six perfect darts for Edhouse early on.

From there he went on to win eight legs in a row to first draw level and then move into a 2-0 lead in the final set, before miscounting to hit double 20 with his first match dart when bullseye was required.

Edhouse led 2-0 in both sets and legs and missed six match darts before losing the third set to Cameron, who needed eight attempts before finally pinning the double that changed the game.

CAMERON COMPLETES THE COMEBACK! 🇨🇦 A wasp, a miscount and a remarkable comeback! That match had IT ALL! David Cameron wins nine of the last ten legs to snatch the match from Edhouse! Up next 👉 Steve Beaton v Danny van Trijp #WCDarts | R1 📺 https://t.co/37DNuuK5Me pic.twitter.com/tf6dZdNCZc

"Sometimes you feel down and out, but you know what I just stuck with it," said Cameron, who played most of the match with a wasp on his shoulder.

"It might be lucky or something, but I didn't even know it was there!

"The support at home is amazing, I had so many messages."

Glory for Gates

In the first game of the evening, Leonard Gates beat Geert Nentjes 3-1 in a low-scoring contest.

Nentjes had been a marginal favourite and when he took the opening set from 2-0 down, many would've expected him to rattle off a quickfire win.

But there had already been signs his doubling could be an issue and that became true in the second set, as Gates won it with a 21-dart leg after the young Dutchman had missed four darts to force a decider.

Gates rammed home his advantage with finishes of 100 and 128 to dominate the third set and a third big finish, this time 111, had him within a leg of the match.

As nerves set in he stumbled badly to allow Nentjes a lifeline, but Gates then composed himself to hit double four before celebrating in front of a crowd who'd very much taken the American in.

"I love it, keep it going! I love it here," he said as fans chanted 'USA'. "This is the darts Mecca. Anybody that loves darts and wants to get better at darts, just get here.

"(Family) are happy - I bought a lot of Christmas gifts and sent them back home. I'll be here, but when I'm done here I'll be back there."

Beaton beaten but Price gets it right

The surprise results kept coming as Danny van Trijp saw off Steve Beaton 3-0.

Beaton was left to rue four missed darts for an early break of throw and that was the story of the game as van Trijp won the legs that mattered, finishing the job with a smart 67 to cruise through to a round two clash with Jonny Clayton.

For a while it appeared that Gerwyn Price might also be on his way out but the Welshman prevailed 3-1 against Luke Woodhouse.

Price had no answer to a 105 average from Woodhouse in the opening set, but after taking the second when holding throw in a deciding leg, Price was able to move through the gears and come through this first real test of his title credentials.

Come the end of the fourth set Woodhouse's frustrations had got the better of him and as his average dipped, Price found his range to take out 150 and move within a leg of victory, which he sealed at the first attempt.

"That was really tough," admitted Price. "That's probably the most nervous I've been for the last two years."

Nine-dart agony for Williams

Lewy Williams almost wrote his name into PDC World Darts Championship folklore during his opening round victory over Niels Zonneveld at the Ally Pally.

The Welsh youngster came into the tournament on the back of a disappointing season but reminded darts fans of his rich potential during a one-sided 3-0 triumph in which he averaged almost 93 and threw three 180s.