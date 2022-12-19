David Cameron produced a stunning comeback to beat Ritchie Edhouse 3-2 on a dramatic day at the PDC World Darts Championship.
Edhouse led 2-0 in both sets and legs and missed six match darts before losing the third set to Cameron, who needed eight attempts before finally pinning the double that changed the game.
From there he went on to win eight legs in a row to first draw level and then move into a 2-0 lead in the final set, before miscounting to hit double 20 with his first match dart when bullseye was required.
Cameron lost the leg but still had darts in hand for the match and went on to hold throw comfortably to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in a match that had almost everything, including six perfect darts for Edhouse early on.
At that stage the Englishman seemed certain to advance but as his chances came and went, Canada's Cameron found another gear just in time.
"Sometimes you feel down and out, but you know what I just stuck with it," said Cameron, who played most of the match with a wasp on his shoulder.
"It might be lucky or something, but I didn't even know it was there!
"The support at home is amazing, I had so many messages."
In the first game of the evening, Leonard Gates beat Geert Nentjes 3-1 in a low-scoring contest.
Nentjes had been a marginal favourite and when he took the opening set from 2-0 down, many would've expected him to rattle off a quickfire win.
But there had already been signs his doubling could be an issue and that became true in the second set, as Gates won it with a 21-dart leg after the young Dutchman had missed four darts to force a decider.
Gates rammed home his advantage with finishes of 100 and 128 to dominate the third set and a third big finish, this time 111, had him within a leg of the match.
As nerves set in he stumbled badly to allow Nentjes a lifeline, but Gates then composed himself to hit double four before celebrating in front of a crowd who'd very much taken the American in.
"I love it, keep it going! I love it here," he said as fans chanted 'USA'. "This is the darts Mecca. Anybody that loves darts and wants to get better at darts, just get here.
"(Family) are happy - I bought a lot of Christmas gifts and sent them back home. I'll be here, but when I'm done here I'll be back there."
The surprise results kept coming as Danny van Trijp saw off Steve Beaton 3-0.
Beaton was left to rue four missed darts for an early break of throw and that was the story of the game as van Trijp won the legs that mattered, finishing the job with a smart 67 to cruise through to a round two clash with Jonny Clayton.
For a while it appeared that Gerwyn Price might also be on his way out but the Welshman prevailed 3-1 against Luke Woodhouse.
Price had no answer to a 105 average from Woodhouse in the opening set, but after taking the second when holding throw in a deciding leg, Price was able to move through the gears and come through this first real test of his title credentials.
Come the end of the fourth set Woodhouse's frustrations had got the better of him and as his average dipped, Price found his range to take out 150 and move within a leg of victory, which he sealed at the first attempt.
"That was really tough," admitted Price. "That's probably the most nervous I've been for the last two years."
Lewy Williams almost wrote his name into PDC World Darts Championship folklore during his opening round victory over Niels Zonneveld at the Ally Pally.
The Welsh youngster came into the tournament on the back of a disappointing season but reminded darts fans of his rich potential during a one-sided 3-0 triumph in which he averaged almost 93 and threw three 180s.
Two of those maximums came in the last leg of the match as he threatened a nine-darter and he'd follow that up with another treble 20 before dropping his eighth to the floor.
Williams regained his composure to pin treble 19 only to miss his attempt at double 12 by the barest of margins - but he soon wrapped up victory to set up a clash with Michael van Gerwen.
"When I dropped my dart I was like: ‘Oh no!’ Then when I hit the treble 19, I thought it was going in," admitted the 20-year-old, who is through to round two for the second straight year.
"It felt so good when it left my hand. It felt better than the treble 20 and treble 19 together, but I’m just buzzing to get through."
Jose de Sousa came from two 2-0 down to defeat Simon Whitlock 3-2 in a second-round classic.
The Special One was enduring a miserable time on the Ally Pally stage after losing last-leg deciders in the opening two sets, with neither player averaging much higher than 80.
De Sousa suddenly burst into life after the interval by winning nine of the next 11 legs although his cause was helped by Whitlock missing 31 of his 39 darts at doubles in the match.
Both finished the match with 86 averages, with Whitlock hitting six of the 11 180s and also firing in the highest checkout of 144 - although de Sousa weighed in with three big finishes of his own.
"This means the world to me," said an emotional de Sousa, who landed 114, 127 and 136 finishes to progress to round three for the third straight year.
"When I was 2-0 down I thought I had nothing to lose, and I was able to change the game in my favour. I want to recover my game and make good performances. It's the only way I can do this job."
Elsewhere in the afternoon session, Andrew Gilding came from a set down to defeat pantomime villain Robert Owen 3-2.
The pumped up Welshman stirred the crowd up early on as he impressively took the opening 3-1 but unsurprisingly he started to struggle on his doubles when the jeering turned up a notch.
Gilding took advantage by winning the next two sets 3-2 and 3-1 although Owen responded in style when a 154 checkout saw him complete the third with a 3-0 scoreline.
Goldfinger responded superbly after dropping the opening leg of the decider by winning the next three on the trot, including a match-sealing 120 checkout.
Danny Jansen marked his Ally Pally debut with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Paolo Nebrida, but he'll need to improve on his display to go much further.
The Dutchman averaged 83 during a contest he led 2-0 in sets before the Philippines qualifier made a really game of it.
Monday December 19
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Tuesday December 20 (7pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts