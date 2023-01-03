Michael van Gerwen surged into his sixth PDC World Darts Championship final with a devastating 6-0 victory over a shellshocked Dimitri Van den Bergh.

The Dutchman will now face Michael Smith on Tuesday, January 3 at 8pm - live on Sky Sports - in a repeat of the 2019 Alexandra Palace climax, which he won 7-3, as he bids to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy for the fourth time having also triumphed in 2014 and 2017. Van Gerwen averaged over 100 for the fifth successive match at the Ally Pally with a rampant 108.28 while he only dropped two legs after Van den Bergh nailed a 170 checkout to take a 2-1 lead in the opening set. The Belgian, who was playing in his first World Championship semi-final, averaged 96.46 and hit six of the 15 maximums in the match but he missed 11 of the 15 opportunities at a double and cut a dejected as MVG won four of his six sets 3-0, including the last two.

🤯 WOW.



💪 After Dimitri Van den Bergh hit a 170 checkout to lead 2-1 in the first set, Michael van Gerwen won 15 of the next 17 legs to win the match 6-0 and reach his sixth World Championship final.



🔥 A 108 average and a 170 checkout of his own.pic.twitter.com/YDyGLfptZ7 — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) January 2, 2023

“To win games like that gives you confidence and joy, but I haven’t won anything yet,” insisted Van Gerwen, who has now won 13 sets in a row having also whitewashed Chris Dobey 5-0 in the quarter-finals. “It feels phenomenal to play the game I played tonight. I’m playing out of my skin at the moment and it means a lot to me. “The crowd gave me so much energy, but I also try to give that something back and tonight it worked, because I produced a stunning performance. “I feel good, I feel comfortable and I’m doing the right things at the right moments. Roll on tomorrow now!”

THE BIG FISH... AGAIN! 🎣



For the second time in three sets, a 170 finish is reeled in!



MvG pins the bull for a 170 checkout and he wins a seventh straight leg...#WCDarts | SF

📺 https://t.co/37DNuuK5Me pic.twitter.com/XmAxtSMOla — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 2, 2023

Brilliant Bully Boy Earlier, Michael Smith brushed aside Gabriel Clemens 6-2 to reach the final for the third time in his career. Bully Boy, who was tipped on these pages pre-tournament to win the title at 8/1, unleashed a barrage of 19 maximums and weighed in with five 100+ checkouts during a classy display in which he also averaged 101.85. The scoreline was perhaps a tad harsh on Clemens considering four of the sets he lost went to deciding legs but the first German to to ever reach the world semi-finals can still be immensely proud of his performance.

OH MY WORD! 🤯



Michael Smith pins the bull for a gargantuan 161 checkout and the roof has been raised here at Ally Pally!#WCDarts | SF

📺 https://t.co/37DNuuK5Me pic.twitter.com/x9DprI6b4t — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 2, 2023

Nerves didn't seem to get the better of him on the biggest night of his career as he averaged just shy of 97, hit 11 maximums and kept his cool to finish 45% of his doubles, while he got the travelling German fans on their feet by winning sets two and four in deciding legs. Ultimately, however, Smith's consistently high levels was just too much for Clemens and he used his wealth of his experience of the biggest occasions to power his way over the finishing line. Of his five 100+ checkouts, the most eye catching came in the second leg of the fourth set when he landed a massive 161 but his most crucial finish came in the deciding leg of set six when he pinned the bullseye to for an 83.

🐂👏 Michael Smith is into a THIRD World Darts Championship final!



💪 And on this evidence, even MVG would find it hard to stop him from winning his first.



👌 He averaged 101, hit 19 maximums and FIVE 100+ checkouts!pic.twitter.com/VoFFKr4xd6 — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) January 2, 2023

“I’m in my third final in five years. I’m over the moon,” reflected Smith. “It wasn’t quite the complete performance, but I wasn’t far off. Everything felt good tonight, there were a couple of dodgy scores, but you can’t be perfect every leg. “This means everything. From the heartache of last year – I’ve battled through over the last 11 months, just to get back to this stage and get another chance – it’s been special. “I will never give up. I finally won my first TV title at the Grand Slam, and hopefully I can get my first World Championship tomorrow. I want to get revenge against Michael from 2019.” ALSO READ: PAUL NICHOLSON ON THE PREMIER LEAGUE DEBATE

🤔 Dart players and fans, where do you stand on turning down the bullseye when your opponent is on a big finish?



🎥 Paul @TheAsset180 Nicholson sheds some fascinating insight on the topic in light of 'that' 161 checkout from Mensur Suljovic against Michael van Gerwen. pic.twitter.com/KxU2jOPbmP — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) January 1, 2023