Michael Smith and Michael van Gerwen will contest the PDC's Cazoo World Darts Championship final and our guide includes tournament statistics, head-to-head records, how they got here, betting tips plus TV details of when and where to watch.

After 15 days of incredible darting drama featuring classic matches, shocks, comebacks, unexpected runs, comical bullseye rejections and over 850 180s, the Sid Waddell Trophy will be fittingly lifted by one of the two best players in the tournament. The only thing we're missing is a nine-dart finish but there's still potentially 13 more sets for that to change. Michael van Gerwen has looked in ominous form right from the very start as he goes in search of his fourth world title in his sixth final but standing in his way is two-time runner-up Michael Smith, who will probably need to get close to his very best if he's to trouble the mighty Dutchman. And just to add extra spice into the occasion, the winner will become world number one. Enough of the scene setting, here's a closer look at all the key statistics and other various factors to help you with your bets ahead Tuesday night's climax at the Alexandra Palace, with the analysis and tips to follow in the morning... Darts betting tips: PDC World Championship final Will appear here on Tuesday morning Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Michael Smith (5/2) v Michael van Gerwen (2/7) PDC World Darts Championship final: Tuesday January 3

TV coverage & start time: Sky Sports Main Event (1945 GMT)

Tuesday January 3 Sky Sports Main Event (1945 GMT) Format: Best of 13 sets. All sets best of five legs except the 13th, when either player will need to win by two clear legs until it reaches a sudden-death leg at 5-5.

2023 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP STATISTICS (Michael Smith figures on the left, scroll further down for match-by-match stats) Tournament Average : 97.64 - 104.63

100+ match averages : 2 - 5

Highest average : 103.25 (L16) - 108.28 (SF)

Lowest average : 91.63 (QF) - 92.19 (R2)

: 97.64 - 104.63 : 2 - 5 : 103.25 (L16) - 108.28 (SF) : 91.63 (QF) - 92.19 (R2) Tournament 180s: 44 - 32

180s per leg: 0.34 - 0.33

44 - 32 0.34 - 0.33 Doubles hit (Checkout %) : 76/180 (42.22%) - 70/157 (44.59%)

: 76/180 (42.22%) - 70/157 (44.59%) Sets won/lost: 22/7 - 22/3

Legs won/lost : 76/51 - 70/28

22/7 - 22/3 : 76/51 - 70/28 100+ checkouts : 9 - 5

Per leg won : 11.84% - 7.14%

: 9 - 5 : 11.84% - 7.14% Highest checkout: 170 - 170 Michael van Gerwen's statistics are quite simply phenomenal. He's averaged over 100 in all five of his matches and apart from a courageous effort from Mensur Suljovic, he's destroyed everyone in his path. This is the kind of consistency that we got so used to seeing from him in the pre-Covid era when he made 100 averages look so easy for years on end while those dodgy performances that regularly hampered his 2020 and 2021 seasons are becoming rarer and rarer every passing month. He's now averaged over 100 in 12 of his last 16 matches since losing to Chris Dobey at the European Championship back in October and is overall average in that run is well over 103. As for Michael Smith, well he's managed a couple of 100+ averages against Joe Cullen and Gabriel Clemens thanks to finding his breathtaking 180 range in both contests and he's got to be at that level again tonight. If he has the kind of lapses he suffered against Martin Schindler and Stephen Bunting then it could be another final to forget.

2022 SEASON STATS (PRE-WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP) (Michael Smith figures on the left. Stats courtesy of @CarlyFletch and his @DartsTracker) 2022 Titles : 6 - 10 (TV: 2 - 5)

: 6 - 10 (TV: 2 - 5) Three-Dart Average : 96.83 – 98.43

: 96.83 – 98.43 180s per leg : 0.35 – 0.27

: 0.35 – 0.27 Checkout percentage (Stage Events) : 39.46% - 39.01%

: 39.46% - 39.01% 100+ checkout per leg won : 10.20% - 13.78%

: 10.20% - 13.78% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 32% - 26.71% Obviously these statistics are not quite so relevant now but it's just a telling reminder that Michael Smith isn't too far behind Michael van Gerwen average-wise while he's generally a more prolific 180 hitter. Also, nobody came closer to MVG's title count this year than Smith which just goes to show how confident and mentally strong Bully Boy has become when it comes to the big matches. ALSO READ: PAUL NICHOLSON ON THE PREMIER LEAGUE DEBATE

