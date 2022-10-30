The world of darts has been waiting for Bully Boy to win any of the sport's biggest prizes ever since bursting onto the scene as the 2013 World Youth champion, but despite possessing such immense talent, he's now suffered the heartache of losing all eight of his major finals dating back to his 2018 Premier League defeat to Michael van Gerwen .

But despite being favourite like he was against Danny Noppert in March's UK Open final, there was no sign of struggling with the pressure of getting over the line on this occasion - he simply ran into a player who produced the performance of his life in his first ever major final.

Smudger, who never trailed after opening up leads of led 3-0 and 8-5, averaged 101.32 compared to his namesake's 100.47 and hit eight of the 16 180s while he weighed in with four 100+ checkouts and pinned half of his 22 darts at doubles.

"I think I'm dreaming. This isn't real. I hadn't even won a European Tour event before!" said a shocked Smith during the trophy ceremony.